PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #400 on: Today at 09:15:56 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 09:11:34 pm
And Diaz should've had a pen...
100%, I'm yet to see any proper analysis of that situation.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #401 on: Today at 09:16:17 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:31:14 pm
This is everything thats wrong with. Modern football journalism - 2 games without a win is hardly a run of games ffs

Especially when that "run of games without a win" only works if you ignore the Europe League victory in between the two non-wins.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #402 on: Today at 09:34:40 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 08:29:01 pm
What's bt sports /tnt problem with us? Their bias against us is unreal. Espn were the same who I think are connected to bt/tnt. Is it to do with the owners?

Seems to go back to Klopp kicking off over kick off times after Wednesday matches. Remember him having an on air row with that twat Des Kelly.

TNT/BT always pick us for that slot though as we draw the fans/viewing figures in, so makes no sense to just slate us and give us unfair coverage.

They can hate us all they want if they stop picking us for their shitty early Saturday slot.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #403 on: Today at 09:50:59 pm
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 07:37:19 pm
There really is a lack of fluency in our play. This season I watch us and think, what have we been working on in training. What type of goal are we actually trying to score. It seems the strategy is just to play it wide to Salah or Diaz and hope they do something. Were, dare I say it, quite boring to watch and I dont really see any evidence of it improving. Results-wise, its been a decent start, but I am concerned at the lack of a cohesive pattern of play and the absence of any attempts to instil one. I really hope we see a lot of Nunez over the next few weeks, hes a real handful and is amongst the first names on the team sheet for me now.
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.
We spend a lot of time with Trent, Szobo and Mac side by side looking for a killer pass, with one guy in the box trying to get free. Very easy to mark, and it requires absolutely sublime passing to work
Our CMs including Trent, and Diaz, has to make much more runs without the ball, to create overloads and space.
They should play less like the old Gerrard and more like the young Gerrard
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #404 on: Today at 09:53:32 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:50:59 pm
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.
We spend a lot of time with Trent, Szobo and Mac side by side looking for a killer pass, with one guy in the box trying to get free. Very easy to mark, and it requires absolutely sublime passing to work
Our CMs including Trent, and Diaz, has to make much more runs without the ball, to create overloads and space.
They should play less like the old Gerrard and more like the young Gerrard

We're only a high quality DM away from being strong challengers IMO, especially against tougher opponents (we were very dominant anyway today). I think we've got everything else in place injuries aside (and Robertson injury is a blow). We have a variety of ways of scoring this season,

Today was disjointed but we never play well after international breaks or in that shitty 12.30 slot. It's not a day to judge the performance, only the result.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #405 on: Today at 10:00:32 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:50:59 pm
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.
We spend a lot of time with Trent, Szobo and Mac side by side looking for a killer pass, with one guy in the box trying to get free. Very easy to mark, and it requires absolutely sublime passing to work
Our CMs including Trent, and Diaz, has to make much more runs without the ball, to create overloads and space.
They should play less like the old Gerrard and more like the young Gerrard

We do look like title challengers, have you watched City this season they dont look much better than us at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #406 on: Today at 10:04:22 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:50:59 pm
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.
We spend a lot of time with Trent, Szobo and Mac side by side looking for a killer pass, with one guy in the box trying to get free. Very easy to mark, and it requires absolutely sublime passing to work
Our CMs including Trent, and Diaz, has to make much more runs without the ball, to create overloads and space.
They should play less like the old Gerrard and more like the young Gerrard

We still have a gear or two to go up.

Today's game is a throw away - opponent + time/situation.

We do need to be more clinical* though.



*not the bundle of joy that posts here
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #407 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm
Had to listen to the game on the radio (talksport 🤢) as was out working.

The commentators spent the last half hour pretty much exclusively moaning that Konate should have been sent off. Was it really that clear?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #408 on: Today at 10:09:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:53:32 pm

Today was disjointed but we never play well after international breaks or in that shitty 12.30 slot. It's not a day to judge the performance, only the result.

Yep. I wouldn't read much in to the game today regarding the team, it was after an international break against a shit team it looks like we had absolutely no respect for. We knew we were going to win whether it came in the first min, the last or inbetween and played like it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #409 on: Today at 10:14:04 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:06:53 pm
Had to listen to the game on the radio (talksport 🤢) as was out working.

The commentators spent the last half hour pretty much exclusively moaning that Konate should have been sent off. Was it really that clear?

Yes
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #410 on: Today at 10:18:28 pm
bet they those commentators didnt mention how there was another blatant pen not given, and how Young should have been sent off even before he was.

But of course, the fun narrative is to say how Everton where somehow hard done by, they wouldnt have scored in a month of sundays!

The Ibou lack of booking could have gone either way really, had he been booked, the shouts would have been that it was rather harsh but that he shouldnt have risked it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #411 on: Today at 10:18:58 pm
Which team has played well immediately after the international break, especially in the early kick off. I don't think any team has played well today which is completely natural in the circumstances. Once we are back in the weekly routine things will improve and we will regain some momentum.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #412 on: Today at 10:20:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:28 pm
bet they those commentators didnt mention how there was another blatant pen not given, and how Young should have been sent off even before he was.

But of course, the fun narrative is to say how Everton where somehow hard done by, they wouldnt have scored in a month of sundays!

The Ibou lack of booking could have gone either way really, had he been booked, the shouts would have been that it was rather harsh but that he shouldnt have risked it.

The commentary on TNT was like the Everton Appreciation Society absolutely laughable what they were coming out with.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #413 on: Today at 10:42:30 pm
Michael Keane is a really dumb grock.  Throughout his entire professional career defenders have been taught to keep their arms out of the way when defending crosses.  I remember Ivanovic doing the exaggerated arms-behind-the-back move over a decade ago.  To have his arm sitcking out like he did on the penalty is madness.

On the match itself, I'm more than happy with that.  Every time we have an international break I have low expectations about our performance so grinding out a win is the aim.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #414 on: Today at 11:00:39 pm
Love a routine home 2-0. Nice to get another clean sheet and great to make it 4 home wins from 4 to start the season. Bodes well if we can routinely dispatch the bottom 12 or so, ideally home and away.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #415 on: Today at 11:01:48 pm
MOTM Jurgen Klopp.

That spell to recognise that they were doing what they do best and digging in and not leaving any gaps, and rather than just keep on making subs hoping that something will happen, which 99% of all managers would do, Jurgen in a wonderful spell, had the nouse to see it need something smart, takes a left back off, changes formation, goes to a 3-5-3 ish, which turns the screw, we get two penalty shouts in, one a nailed on one, we get the goal, they finally come out, Dyche makes a sub to push on our back three on the LHS, Klopp spots this and then makes another sub, to then bring a left back back on the pitch, and we go back to a four at the back!

Jurgen Klopp is a football genius. I love him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #416 on: Today at 11:06:24 pm
Just watched the very short highlights. Obviously very little to go on in terms of performance but on the Young sending off, thought the second yellow was possibly harsh.

Not sure Id have been up in arms had it not been given. Konate on the other hand seemed very lucky. But rare we get the advantage in these matters so insert the Virgil who cares gif here.

Was there a fuss over the pen? Nailed on for me

Ultimately as I said earlier, all that mattered today after the intl break in a 12:30 KO in the derby was the 3 points

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #417 on: Today at 11:06:26 pm
Interesting to see both Ferdinand and Neville going on about the hand ball decisions. I couldnt get up from laughing. The blatant dodgy decisions they got away with when they were playing. Honestly give me a fkn break.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #418 on: Today at 11:22:54 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:29:27 pm
By got the rub of the green, do you mean weren't totally fucked over for once, it took effectively 3 yellows for their red card, it took a var check to award a pen against right turn Keane and neither Konate foul deserved a yellow let alone both of them.

I know I'm responding to a post from hours ago but this is spot on. There's quite a few who seem to have been brainwashed by how atrociously we've been reffed for so long, that they now think the refs simply giving us decisions we should get constitutes "getting the rub of the green".

Pawson (and VAR) still didn't give a stonewall pen for the foul on Diaz. Then for the actual pen, he did his absolute best not to give it again. Konate didn't deserve to go, Ashley Young obviously did. On the balance of things, we were - even if you're being charitable to the refs - at par for how we should reasonably expect the decisions to go. We were not lucky and people need to stop saying it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #419 on: Today at 11:26:26 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:06:24 pm
Just watched the very short highlights. Obviously very little to go on in terms of performance but on the Young sending off, thought the second yellow was possibly harsh.

Not sure Id have been up in arms had it not been given. Konate on the other hand seemed very lucky. But rare we get the advantage in these matters so insert the Virgil who cares gif here.

Was there a fuss over the pen? Nailed on for me

Ultimately as I said earlier, all that mattered today after the intl break in a 12:30 KO in the derby was the 3 points



I think a good companion would be Newcastle away with Trent on a yellow. Gordon kept running at him and trying to tempt him into diving in.

Trent had the intelligence to stay on his feet and made sure he gave Gordon no excuse to go down. Young is a danger to himself. He is a very aggressive defender who hasnt learned when to use his head. Now his legs have gone he still defends like he is quicker than his opponents and launches in to tackles.
