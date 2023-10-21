Performance was okay and if Everton werent defending as well as they were you feel that wed have been ahead at half time, the issue was that they were forcing our final ball to be excellent, which it wasnt, hence the stalemate and the surprising lack of saves that Pickford had to do.



On the Konate incident, I think anyone saying that they wouldnt be fuming with that if it happened against us is being a little one sided. That said, I think you also have to acknowledge that the player in question is a centre half in a game where Everton werent getting out of their own half let alone near our penalty area, at 11 vs 11 we were on top, at 11 vs 10 we were on top so its a touch generous to insinuate that had it gone to 10 vs 10 that things would have been vastly different.



You felt a chance was coming prior to the penalty, arguably if he doesnt handball the cross Nunez may get on the end of it. Elliot I thought made a huge difference when he came on, he seemed to be the only attacking player who was really on it passing wise and he opened them up a few times.



All in all a fairly typical Derby match, people will try to read into the performance and argue its not great whilst ignoring that the Origi 96th minute Derby happens the same season we get 97 points and win the European cup.