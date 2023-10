Performance was okay and if Everton weren’t defending as well as they were you feel that we’d have been ahead at half time, the issue was that they were forcing our final ball to be excellent, which it wasn’t, hence the stalemate and the surprising lack of saves that Pickford had to do.



On the Konate incident, I think anyone saying that they wouldn’t be fuming with that if it happened against us is being a little one sided. That said, I think you also have to acknowledge that the player in question is a centre half in a game where Everton weren’t getting out of their own half let alone near our penalty area, at 11 vs 11 we were on top, at 11 vs 10 we were on top so it’s a touch generous to insinuate that had it gone to 10 vs 10 that things would have been vastly different.



You felt a chance was coming prior to the penalty, arguably if he doesn’t handball the cross Nunez may get on the end of it. Elliot I thought made a huge difference when he came on, he seemed to be the only attacking player who was really on it passing wise and he opened them up a few times.



All in all a fairly typical Derby match, people will try to read into the performance and argue it’s not great whilst ignoring that the Origi 96th minute Derby happens the same season we get 97 points and win the European cup.