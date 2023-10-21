« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'  (Read 6515 times)

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #320 on: Today at 04:08:27 pm »
Young also kicked the ball into the crowd when the ball was out of play whilst on a booking.

Anyway, a great start to the weekend, we get 3 points, job done. we never play well historically this time of year just get the points in the bag against the small teams and move on.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #321 on: Today at 04:12:25 pm »
Didn't think we played particularly well if I'm honest. But hey, early kick off after international week and 3 points on the board. Onwards and upwards.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #322 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm »
one of the hardest things to do is play through a packed defense of a well-drilled team.  even if they go down to 10.  how many times have we experienced that.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #323 on: Today at 04:16:15 pm »
Performance was okay and if Everton werent defending as well as they were you feel that wed have been ahead at half time, the issue was that they were forcing our final ball to be excellent, which it wasnt, hence the stalemate and the surprising lack of saves that Pickford had to do.

On the Konate incident, I think anyone saying that they wouldnt be fuming with that if it happened against us is being a little one sided. That said, I think you also have to acknowledge that the player in question is a centre half in a game where Everton werent getting out of their own half let alone near our penalty area, at 11 vs 11 we were on top, at 11 vs 10 we were on top so its a touch generous to insinuate that had it gone to 10 vs 10 that things would have been vastly different.

You felt a chance was coming prior to the penalty, arguably if he doesnt handball the cross Nunez may get on the end of it. Elliot I thought made a huge difference when he came on, he seemed to be the only attacking player who was really on it passing wise and he opened them up a few times.

All in all a fairly typical Derby match, people will try to read into the performance and argue its not great whilst ignoring that the Origi 96th minute Derby happens the same season we get 97 points and win the European cup.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,827
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #324 on: Today at 04:16:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:14:20 pm
one of the hardest things to do is play through a packed defense of a well-drilled team.  even if they go down to 10.  how many times have we experienced that.

true that, was a bit of an issue in recent seasons too.

That 2nd half was a very professional performance, so well managed from Klopp too.  Got the right result despite the early kick-off and playing vs timewasting yard-dogs who obviously where going to do only one thing - stay back and defend for their lives.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #325 on: Today at 04:19:27 pm »
Good grind it out type win for the 1230 kickoff after international break.
Took a little but figured it out vs 10 men.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:25:04 pm »
3 points and a clean bill of health coming out of the derby, Ill take that every time. Probably a tad lucky with no second yellow for Konate but given some of the red cards weve received this season we were due some luck.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #327 on: Today at 04:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:16:31 pm
true that, was a bit of an issue in recent seasons too.

That 2nd half was a very professional performance, so well managed from Klopp too.  Got the right result despite the early kick-off and playing vs timewasting yard-dogs who obviously where going to do only one thing - stay back and defend for their lives.
take off 2 wingers and bring on 2 defenders at 0-0  :)
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:26:42 pm »
I think had it stayed 11 v 11 for the majority of the game we would have rolled them over anyway. Not our best performance but points are the main thing, really need to be getting 9 out of 9 before City away if we are serious about the title.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,995
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #329 on: Today at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 04:08:27 pm
Young also kicked the ball into the crowd when the ball was out of play whilst on a booking.

i was behind him in Tescos in manchester years ago and the girl at the till asked if he wanted any bags an he said yeah just one thanks love. He  slipped 2 off the pile cos they were stuck together and only paid 3 pence
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #330 on: Today at 04:31:24 pm »
Just got home from the game, good atmosphere for the most part today but it did start to get a bit anxious before the goal.

Thats the most desperately poor Everton side Ive seen. No real tactics, no direction, desperately hoping a long ball or set piece could bail them out and then dig in with a very, very low block.

We were rusty and took some time to get going, as is typically the case on a 12:30 after an international break. I quite liked the blend of the first midfield 3, albeit that will absolutely not work against better teams. Gravenberch looked like he had the most idea of how break Everton down. Szoboszlai had probably his worst game since Chelsea away, he wasnt too bad but was let down by options ahead of him.

Salah is an absolute legend with ice in his veins for the goal, but he was dreadful today. It shows the mark of the player that he was awful but still came up trumps with moments of quality when it mattered. He struggled with Mykolenkos - a very, very average player - attentions and kept hitting the first man with crosses, but executed the two crucial bits of skill he needed to perfectly. Nunez always brings something extra in Salah.

Overall, deserved to win, Everton horrid to watch but didnt manage to succeed in dragging us down to their level.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #331 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:31:24 pm
Just got home from the game, good atmosphere for the most part today but it did start to get a bit anxious before the goal.

Thats the most desperately poor Everton side Ive seen. No real tactics, no direction, desperately hoping a long ball or set piece could bail them out and then dig in with a very, very low block.

We were rusty and took some time to get going, as is typically the case on a 12:30 after an international break. I quite liked the blend of the first midfield 3, albeit that will absolutely not work against better teams. Gravenberch looked like he had the most idea of how break Everton down. Szoboszlai had probably his worst game since Chelsea away, he wasnt too bad but was let down by options ahead of him.

Salah is an absolute legend with ice in his veins for the goal, but he was dreadful today. It shows the mark of the player that he was awful but still came up trumps with moments of quality when it mattered. He struggled with Mykolenkos - a very, very average player - attentions and kept hitting the first man with crosses, but executed the two crucial bits of skill he needed to perfectly. Nunez always brings something extra in Salah.

Overall, deserved to win, Everton horrid to watch but didnt manage to succeed in dragging us down to their level.
good summary, that.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #332 on: Today at 04:51:25 pm »
That was probably the worst Derby in a long time, 1970's bad. Fuck it, three points, no red cards and no injuries. It's all gravy.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #333 on: Today at 04:55:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:14:20 pm
one of the hardest things to do is play through a packed defense of a well-drilled team.  even if they go down to 10.  how many times have we experienced that.

I think we might have won more comfortably playing against 11, they were wide open on the break before they had a man sent off.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,629
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #334 on: Today at 05:04:39 pm »
The gulf in class was clear to see. We dominated the match and although we struggled to break them down, Everton had little ambition to attack.

Young was lucky not to be sent off for kicking the ball away. Actually Pickford should also have received a yellow for throwing a ball away that a ball boy gave to him. He then ran 20 yards away to pick up another ball just to waste some time.

As for the Konate 2nd yellow. Maybe we were a bit lucky there but then again Konate didnt stick out a foot to trip the player. Pawson let a couple of potential yellows go including the one where Alisson was impeded.

Its typical Everton.grasping at straws when its clear they are going to struggle down at the bottom of the table.

The penalty was the right decision no matter what anyone tries to say and the 2nd goal was exceptionally well taken.
Logged
#JFT97

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:05:25 pm »
Poor game, but 12:30's are shite, I am normally early and I almost missed kick off.
We seemed to get in some good positions and the final pass was too long, too short or just generally in the wrong direction! Salah struggled to keep the ball, despite scoring twice :) and Szoboszlai struggled against a deeper defence. Kostas look like a rabbit in the headlights initially but I think Klopp calmed him down and he got better. Gravenberch looks like a great player and Harvey was excellent when he came one.
Everton were surprisingly passive for a derby game, one real chance in the first couple of minutes then that was it?

I actually thought Pawson had a reasonable game. At first I was concerned he was giving them everything, even the slightest touch and fall and they were getting free kicks, then they started blatantly falling over and he seemed to realise. The bookings were relatively solid, Young's first felt a little soft at the time but the second was a nailed on yellow. At the time I thought Kontate's 'pull back' was more of a brief hold and let go so given what has gone before probably not a yellow, but can see how the opposition would think otherwise.

Pen was clearly a pen, can't believe that the blues (and bizarrely Spurs fans?) are saying its because we complained. His arm is perpendicular to his body for a period of time and blocks the cross.
Great composure from Nunez for the second.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,557
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:07:15 pm »
Branthwaite looked really good, we should have gone for him in the summer.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #337 on: Today at 05:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:27:04 pm
i was behind him in Tescos in manchester years ago and the girl at the till asked if he wanted any bags an he said yeah just one thanks love. He  slipped 2 off the pile cos they were stuck together and only paid 3 pence

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,072
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #338 on: Today at 05:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:07:15 pm
Branthwaite looked really good, we should have gone for him in the summer.

Hell be gone next summer.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #339 on: Today at 05:11:47 pm »
Wow!! 12 corner kicks for us in this game and we produced zero goal on those.

Hahahhaha.  ;D  ;D  That's a great number in corner statistics.

Our super tall centre backs must be fuming.

I hope they would take more advantages during a corner to honest, in future.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #340 on: Today at 05:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:07:15 pm
Branthwaite looked really good, we should have gone for him in the summer.
Ive seen him play really well for PSV and Everton both, but I didnt think he did anything to shout about today. And shouldve been booked for that ridiculous dive.

On the evidence solely of today, Mykolenko looked a good full back, but he is actually shite.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,015
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #341 on: Today at 05:14:31 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 05:11:47 pm
Wow!! 12 corner kicks for us in this game and we produced zero goal on those.

Hahahhaha.  ;D  ;D  That's a great number in corner statistics.

Our super tall centre backs must be fuming.

I hope they would take more advantages during a corner to honest, in future.

Its tradition. We used to have a fanzine called "another wasted corner".
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,359
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #342 on: Today at 05:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 04:51:25 pm
That was probably the worst Derby in a long time, 1970's bad. Fuck it, three points, no red cards and no injuries. It's all gravy.

It was a really terrible game but it was always going to be in the circumstances with the scheduling etc (TNT passing the buck onto the ref for 'spoiling' what was already a shite spectacle). If it wasn't for the red card they had basically nothing to talk about at half time.

We won, that's all we needed to do.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:20:07 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #343 on: Today at 05:15:41 pm »
Logged

Online Eddie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 624
  • Spirit Of Shankly Member 10410
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #344 on: Today at 05:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:04:42 pm
Can anyone point me towards a highlights video of the game?

Can't find highlights, but the full match is here:
https://footyfull.com/premier-league/liverpool-vs-everton-21-10-2023/
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #345 on: Today at 05:17:19 pm »
Did my eyes deceive me, or did we go to a back 3 that became a 2 when Trent inverted, with Elliott and Diaz as wing backs?

Whatever the shape, it took advantage of the fact Everton werent willing to be brave and actually occupy the spaces created by sacrificing a full back.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #346 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:00:44 pm
Jim fucking Beglin is a moron.  he was aching for them to score all game "to make it interesting".

but at one point he contributed his insight as a football expert though.

when Tsimi went off he said Diaz had moved to LB. fukking idiot.
I was chuckling at that "Diaz to left back", mate... Hahahhaaha!!!  ;D
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #347 on: Today at 05:19:40 pm »
They are absolute fucking shite. A deserved win.
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #348 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:15:06 pm
It was a really terrible game but it was always going to be in the circumstances with the scheduling etc (TNT passing the buck onto the ref for 'spoiling' what was already a shite spectacle).

We won, that's all we needed to do.
I had to listen to Beglin in game, awful. And then Neville, P and Howard, very Bitter centric, pre-match, half time and full time, on the USA feed. Three points, it's all good.

I thought apart from his non-decision for the penalty claim the ref had a decent game.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,347
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #349 on: Today at 05:21:28 pm »
What I don't get amongst all this plucky Everton, bad calls, etc. 

Did they even try to score? They played for a point from the outset - so why are the neutrals complaining. Even NBC was trying to give them plaudits for the "effort". Great - but you didn't come to actually play a game.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,359
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #350 on: Today at 05:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 05:19:45 pm
I had to listen to Beglin in game, awful. And then Neville, P and Howard, very Bitter centric, pre-match, half time and full time, on the USA feed. Three points, it's all good.

I thought apart from his non-decision for the penalty claim the ref had a decent game.

Mccoist, Rio Ferdinand and Leon Osman may as well have wore Everton shirts on TNT.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #351 on: Today at 05:22:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:14:31 pm
Its tradition. We used to have a fanzine called "another wasted corner".
Good name, that. I have come to terms we are just shit on it.

Just hope it's not going to bite us in any crucial game, crucial moment in future.

But hey, our firepower always bail us out.  8)  8)
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #352 on: Today at 05:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:04:42 pm
Can anyone point me towards a highlights video of the game?

Always a few up in the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg19126776#msg19126776 ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,951
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #353 on: Today at 05:25:30 pm »
I thought Gravneberch an Elliott looked really good, as did Onana for them.
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 