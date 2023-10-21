Poor game, but 12:30's are shite, I am normally early and I almost missed kick off.
We seemed to get in some good positions and the final pass was too long, too short or just generally in the wrong direction! Salah struggled to keep the ball, despite scoring twice
and Szoboszlai struggled against a deeper defence. Kostas look like a rabbit in the headlights initially but I think Klopp calmed him down and he got better. Gravenberch looks like a great player and Harvey was excellent when he came one.
Everton were surprisingly passive for a derby game, one real chance in the first couple of minutes then that was it?
I actually thought Pawson had a reasonable game. At first I was concerned he was giving them everything, even the slightest touch and fall and they were getting free kicks, then they started blatantly falling over and he seemed to realise. The bookings were relatively solid, Young's first felt a little soft at the time but the second was a nailed on yellow. At the time I thought Kontate's 'pull back' was more of a brief hold and let go so given what has gone before probably not a yellow, but can see how the opposition would think otherwise.
Pen was clearly a pen, can't believe that the blues (and bizarrely Spurs fans?) are saying its because we complained. His arm is perpendicular to his body for a period of time and blocks the cross.
Great composure from Nunez for the second.