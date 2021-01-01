« previous next »
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:43:09 pm »
52: First real chance. blocked twice by Tarkowski. Corner cleared.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #41 on: Today at 01:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 01:43:09 pm
52: First real chance. blocked twice by Tarkowski. Corner cleared.
Appeals for a pen, would've been very harsh.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:44:19 pm »
With Salah and Trent coming central, we're lacking width, particularly on the right.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 01:44:19 pm
With Salah and Trent coming central, we're lacking width, particularly on the right.

I agree with this we are looking very narrow at the moment we need to widen the pitch and get them moving out of position. It's too easy for them at the moment.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:48:52 pm »
58: Not much going on. Nunez coming on looks inevitable now.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:52:28 pm »
Nunez and Elliot on.

Gravenberch and Tsimikas off.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:50:02 pm
Just really not playing ourselves into good positions for a shot.

Decision making is woeful up front. Jota has been an utter non entity this half.

Bring on Nunez!!
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:52:14 pm
I really don't understand those subs. Gravenberch was having a great game.

I agree with the Gravenberch one, I thought he was our best player in the first half.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
66: Konate subbed off for Matip. Ref could have given him a second.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:00:19 pm »
Damn - Mo keeps hitting blue shirts
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:00:51 pm »
McCoist is really winding me up, he's so keen for us to get a second yellow.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:00:35 pm
Salah's decision making has been woeful.
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Blow me down! Coote sent Pawson to the screen and he's given it
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:05:22 pm »
Mo's deffo been practising his penalty taking technique

:wellin
Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:05:43 pm »
73 A great penalty from Salah there. A crazy decision over whether this penalty should have been given on TNT. The guy has  his arm out and makes no effort to pull it back so it had to be a penalty.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
77 I would still prefer to see us widening the pitch a bit more, everyone is going in the middle rather than staying out on the flanks.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm »
Elliot has been sublime.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm »
79 Wow, Pawson gives a free kick for a foul on Salah, it's all happening today.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:09:36 pm »
Joe Gomez coming on for Luiz Diaz.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm »
Up the fucking reds!


Mo salah!

(Currently on a flight transfer in Munich ;D)
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:08:46 pm
Elliot has been sublime.
:-*
Energy and skill - he's looked the business
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
80 Trent puts the ball in the box we get a corner. Jota attacks the ball but can't get it on target, shame.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:10:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:09:36 pm
Joe Gomez coming on for Luiz Diaz.
You'd imagine at left back.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:11:17 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 02:06:45 pm
Pickfords water bottle said just fall on your knees

:lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
82 Some really tidy work there from Joel Matip after we give the ball away.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:13:57 pm »
83 Some nice work there between Gomez and Jota, the ball goes to Macca but his cross in is caught by Pickford.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:15:19 pm »
84 Crying out loud McCoist is a broken record today still going on about the red card. It was two yellow cards man, equals red card.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:15:20 pm »
Genuinely had to check whether McCoist played for Everton.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:17:07 pm »
86 Everton fans moaning about a decision not given in their box. We break away with the ball a good run by Nunez his ball in just goes too far in the end.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:18:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:17:07 pm
86 Everton fans moaning about a decision not given in their box. We break away with the ball a good run by Nunez his ball in just goes too far in the end.

My mistake an Everton boot must have cleared it. We get a corner it goes in the ball ends up with Gomez who tries to flick it into the box but it goes long.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:18:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:18:14 pm
My mistake an Everton boot must have cleared it. We get a corner it goes in the ball ends up with Gomez who tries to flick it into the box but it goes long.
Shot on goal from Gomez.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:19:40 pm »
Och! Great shot from Elliot - pity Pickers the twat was awake
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:19:53 pm »
89 A great run from Joe Gomez who shoots the ball is blocked comes out to Elliot who wellies it but the ball is cleared. We get a corner, but its defended.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:20:17 pm »
90+9
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #74 on: Today at 02:20:24 pm »
Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.....

where the fuck has 9 minutes come from
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #75 on: Today at 02:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:20:24 pm
Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.....

where the fuck has 9 minutes come from

Your guess is as good as mine...
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #76 on: Today at 02:21:41 pm »
Elliot's been our best player despite having 30 minutes time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p)
« Reply #77 on: Today at 02:22:13 pm »
91 A lovely weavey run there from Jota but sadly the shot didn't match the run and it lands in the side netting.
