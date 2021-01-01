52: First real chance. blocked twice by Tarkowski. Corner cleared.
With Salah and Trent coming central, we're lacking width, particularly on the right.
Just really not playing ourselves into good positions for a shot. Decision making is woeful up front. Jota has been an utter non entity this half.Bring on Nunez!!
I really don't understand those subs. Gravenberch was having a great game.
Salah's decision making has been woeful.
Elliot has been sublime.
Joe Gomez coming on for Luiz Diaz.
Pickfords water bottle said just fall on your knees
86 Everton fans moaning about a decision not given in their box. We break away with the ball a good run by Nunez his ball in just goes too far in the end.
My mistake an Everton boot must have cleared it. We get a corner it goes in the ball ends up with Gomez who tries to flick it into the box but it goes long.
Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.....where the fuck has 9 minutes come from
