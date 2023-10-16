« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Everton  (Read 364 times)

Online jillcwhomever

PL: Liverpool v Everton
« on: Today at 11:30:00 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 16, 2023, 12:48:02 pm
Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October, 12:30 kick off, At Anfield : Match Preview




Hands up who hates International breaks?

Also never really enjoyed the build-up to the Merseyside Derby.
Sure, been to loads where I've come away with a big grin after we've snotted them again.
But like I said, not a big fan of the build-up toward the actual match.

Andy Robbo's a non-starter after picking up a dislocated shoulder playing for Scotland, so hopefully everyone else is available apart from Curtis Jones who is still suspended and Cody Gakpo who is injured.
Our number 2 keeper Caoimhín Kelleher is also unavailable at the moment.

So going for a 4-3-3 of Ali, Trent, Konate, Virg, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch,
Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

I reckon that side is more than capable of being up against the blues.

Come on you mighty Reds.

No idea who the officials are for this.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:31:18 am »

Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:32:01 pm »
1: And we're off. Everton start the game.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:33:29 pm »
2 Big chance for Everton. Calvert Lewin heads into Ali's arms.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:35:53 pm »
4: Salah misses a good chance. Totally miskicks it after being played through by *Gravenberch. Looked offisde, though.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:36:36 pm »
Lovely build up in that move, Grav has started well.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:38:58 pm »
Sharp start so far. A lot of build-up coming down the left.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:41:22 pm »
9: To be fair to the Blue Shite, they are coming out and pressing, but it's given us a few opportunities to get in behind. Ball hasn't been quite right yet.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:41:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:36:36 pm
Lovely build up in that move, Grav has started well.
Echo this. He looks great.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:43:23 pm »
Tsimikas has had some fine crosses so far in the game.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:43:54 pm »
12: Mix-up at the back leads to an Everton corner.

Cleared.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 12:43:54 pm
12: Mix-up at the back leads to an Everton corner.

Cleared.
More than cleared. We counter. Diaz with a chance, but Young does well to block. Corner for us.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:47:09 pm »
No referee dramas so far. Which is nice.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:46:55 pm
Grav has started very well, but we're giving away the ball too much.

Forgot Jota was playing.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:48:05 pm »
16: Everton looking to get forward as quickly as possible. Leads to another corner for Everton.
Online Keita Success

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
17: Another opportunity from a counter. Seems like that's our best opportunity. Hasn't really been a settled period of possession by either team so far.

Young booked for a bird shitting in his mouth. Or a foul.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Liverpool v Everton
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:50:14 pm »
It's a much more open game than I was expecting, the Blues are at least looking to attack when they can. We need to close quicker in the midfield a bit more and just stop giving stupid free kicks away.
