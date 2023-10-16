Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October, 12:30 kick off, At Anfield : Match Preview Hands up who hates International breaks?Also never really enjoyed the build-up to the Merseyside Derby.Sure, been to loads where I've come away with a big grin after we've snotted them again.But like I said, not a big fan of the build-up toward the actual match. Andy Robbo's a non-starter after picking up a dislocated shoulder playing for Scotland, so hopefully everyone else is available apart from Curtis Jones who is still suspended and Cody Gakpo who is injured.Our number 2 keeper Caoimhín Kelleher is also unavailable at the moment.So going for a 4-3-3 of Ali, Trent, Konate, Virg, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch,Salah, Nunez, Diaz. I reckon that side is more than capable of being up against the blues. Come on you mighty Reds. No idea who the officials are for this.
Lovely build up in that move, Grav has started well.
12: Mix-up at the back leads to an Everton corner.Cleared.
Grav has started very well, but we're giving away the ball too much.Forgot Jota was playing.
