A goalie clanger and a deflection needed v the worst team in the league
I think it is more likely Sheffield gets something now then if it had stayed 1-1 until 85 or so. Now they will press.
Pickers looking like Buffon today in comparison to what weve seen in the other matches
Buffon today Booffoon the rest of the time
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
And it's a snooooooozer of a game so far.
Villa are a good team, been top 4 form since Emery took over so definite top 4 contenders this season.
They're too streaky. Not consistent enough to be top 4
Isn't Zaniolo the fella who's been gambling? Surprised he's allowed to play
You can be streaky and be top 4. They are literally 4th in the form table for the whole of 2023 so far, if they continue as they are theyll be right there.
Tonali played yesterday too and Paqueta is on the same pitch!
Whole of 2023? Bit irrelevant, surely best looking at a season as a whole not a year.
I recall similar was said by some concerning Newcastle.
Probably me, I never remember what I've posted 😂
Yesterday was a mad day of sport, and today has fuck all. Nobody even cares about Villa vs West Ham (aka the David Cameron derby).
That Alvarez is a walking disaster zone
