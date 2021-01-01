« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October

Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 09:42:03 pm
seen some awful goalkeeping today, thats about the worst of it.

DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm
A goalie clanger and a deflection needed v the worst team in the league  ;D
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm
I think it is more likely Sheffield gets something now then if it had stayed 1-1 until  85 or so. Now they will press.
Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm
caught onanaism there I think
thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:42:36 pm
It's a good strike but it looks like we have another T-Rex in the Premier League.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:43:08 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm
A goalie clanger and a deflection needed v the worst team in the league  ;D


Was it deflected? I thought it was originality, but I didn't see it on the reverse angle.
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 09:42:25 pm
I think it is more likely Sheffield gets something now then if it had stayed 1-1 until  85 or so. Now they will press.

Not with Brewster upfront
Gerry83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:44:13 pm
Pickers looking like Buffon today in comparison to what weve seen in the other matches
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:46:22 pm

Sheffield Utd 1 - [2] Manchester Utd; Diogo Dalot on 77' - https://dubz.cc/c/55e423https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1715831025618554894
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 09:48:18 pm
Quote from: Gerry83 on Yesterday at 09:44:13 pm
Pickers looking like Buffon today in comparison to what weve seen in the other matches
Buffon today Buffoon the rest of the time
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 09:49:15 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:48:18 pm
Buffon today Booffoon the rest of the time

Edited for accuracy
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm
That slip in the box sums Sheffield up. Had the ball in United's box countless times with chances to make something happen and were beyond shit.
Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 09:55:00 pm
Will be funny as when these raise their game by 1000% because its the Manchester Derby next week only to get swatted off the pitch by Abu Dhabi like they wasnt there, thats how shit they are
1892tillforever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 09:56:46 pm
By game 13 the Mancs will have played 9 of what I'd consider the bottom 10 teams. A remarkable run of soft fixtures.
Gerry83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 09:58:23 pm
Theyve enough to get a top 8 finish and beat the rest below them most of the time due to the odd moment of competent football by players who cost 50 times more than the oppositions.
RJH

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
What was that then?
A pitch invader who didnt bother to go on the pitch?

Genuinely thought it was a member of the coaching team out of the technical area until the steward grabbed him.
Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:03:45 pm
What an absolute slap in the face that was for Sheffield United, Maguire handed man of the match, doesnt get much lower than that as a critique of how utterly and pathetically shite your attack is.
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #377 on: Today at 04:53:45 pm
Yesterday was a mad day of sport, and today has fuck all.

Nobody even cares about Villa vs West Ham (aka the David Cameron derby).
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #378 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm
And it's a snooooooozer of a game so far.
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #379 on: Today at 04:58:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:55:41 pm
And it's a snooooooozer of a game so far.

West ham actually have more players deeper than Everton did against us yesterday. Antonio was in his own defensive third then, and the further man back. 8 players in the box!
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #380 on: Today at 05:00:53 pm
Wow that's more terrible goalkeeping
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #381 on: Today at 05:03:56 pm
Villa are a good team, been top 4 form since Emery took over so definite top 4 contenders this season.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #382 on: Today at 05:04:23 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:03:56 pm
Villa are a good team, been top 4 form since Emery took over so definite top 4 contenders this season.

They're too streaky. Not consistent enough to be top 4
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #383 on: Today at 05:06:15 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:04:23 pm
They're too streaky. Not consistent enough to be top 4

You can be streaky and be top 4. They are literally 4th in the form table for the whole of 2023 so far, if they continue as they are theyll be right there.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #384 on: Today at 05:06:33 pm
Isn't Zaniolo the fella who's been gambling? Surprised he's allowed to play
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #385 on: Today at 05:06:56 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:06:33 pm
Isn't Zaniolo the fella who's been gambling? Surprised he's allowed to play

Tonali played yesterday too and Paqueta is on the same pitch!
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #386 on: Today at 05:07:47 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:06:15 pm
You can be streaky and be top 4. They are literally 4th in the form table for the whole of 2023 so far, if they continue as they are theyll be right there.

Whole of 2023? Bit irrelevant, surely best looking at a season as a whole not a year.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #387 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:06:56 pm
Tonali played yesterday too and Paqueta is on the same pitch!

Didn't realise Tonali is playing too. Mad.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #388 on: Today at 05:11:30 pm
Just outside. Should be a card though.
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #389 on: Today at 05:11:43 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:07:47 pm
Whole of 2023? Bit irrelevant, surely best looking at a season as a whole not a year.

The point is Emery took over middle of last season. Its a sign that they have maintained a consistent average level since hes been there pretty much. The work theyre doing is going under the radar but all they have to do is maintain their current form and they will be right there for top 4. They are a dangerous side.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #390 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm
How is he allowed to take it from there 😂 these refs are thick
DangerScouse

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #391 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:04:23 pm
They're too streaky. Not consistent enough to be top 4

I recall similar was said by some concerning Newcastle.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #392 on: Today at 05:16:41 pm
Paqueta is kwalitee. Antonio is crap
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #393 on: Today at 05:18:42 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:16:33 pm
I recall similar was said by some concerning Newcastle.

Probably me, I never remember what I've posted 😂
DangerScouse

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #394 on: Today at 05:19:05 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:18:42 pm
Probably me, I never remember what I've posted 😂
:lmao
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #395 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:53:45 pm
Yesterday was a mad day of sport, and today has fuck all.

Nobody even cares about Villa vs West Ham (aka the David Cameron derby).

It's ridiculous. Liverpool-Everton should be on now.

Fair enough the teams in the CL Tuesday had to play yesterday.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #396 on: Today at 05:39:40 pm
Pelanty
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #397 on: Today at 05:41:11 pm
That Alvarez is a walking disaster zone
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #398 on: Today at 05:45:43 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:41:11 pm
That Alvarez is a walking disaster zone

Very highly rated on here he was..


Goal west ham
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #399 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm
Bowen again. Decent player
