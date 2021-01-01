« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October  (Read 4864 times)

Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #280 on: Today at 07:51:02 pm »
Crap united side
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #281 on: Today at 07:54:10 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:49:30 pm
Been a real tough week for them off the field  and they have my sympathys in that regards for sure but I hope they get bartered
dunno about that, the Qataris haven't bought them yet.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #282 on: Today at 07:55:21 pm »
Boozer Im in as just switched over to the egg chasing, can someone please keep me updated with the ARFs?
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #283 on: Today at 07:56:32 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:39:51 pm
It's Sheffield United. They're abysmal
That starting 11 of United's is abysmal to be honest
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #284 on: Today at 07:58:40 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 07:56:32 pm
That starting 11 of United's is abysmal to be honest
it is. the only one I'd even think about for us is the new kid. 

and I'm only saying that coz he looked good in the 10 minutes I watched the other week.  he may well turn out to be shite soon - happened before hasn't it.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #285 on: Today at 08:00:46 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:49:30 pm
Been a real tough week for them off the field  and they have my sympathys in that regards for sure but I hope they get bartered

Ive heard Sheffield United can be very tough hagglers.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #286 on: Today at 08:02:26 pm »
Im watching the rugby to be honest, far bigger game.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #287 on: Today at 08:03:57 pm »
brilliant from Maguire that
Online Jm55

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #288 on: Today at 08:08:04 pm »
Any streams?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #289 on: Today at 08:08:10 pm »
Very reliable sounding fella at CB for Sheffield United this evening
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #290 on: Today at 08:09:36 pm »
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #291 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm »
Maguire has made 2 or 3 truly special attempts at football in this half so far. Another one there, a stooping header with all the time in the world, when itd been easier to take it down, straight to a Sheff Utd player.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:25:49 pm »
You have to wonder if Sheffield United even knows you can pass the ball on the ground. They play five yard passes in the air.
Online Wghennessy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:26:54 pm »
Onana again with a terrible save. He's so shit, there isnt many worse in the league.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:27:30 pm »
Onana is lucky, saved a pretty tame long shot, but right back off his wrist, into the centre of the goal. Such a weird goalie, like some of the basics completely absent from his game.
Online Wghennessy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #295 on: Today at 08:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:27:30 pm
Onana is lucky, saved a pretty tame long shot, but right back off his wrist, into the centre of the goal. Such a weird goalie, like some of the basics completely absent from his game.

It's like hes a outfield player that has had to go in nets. He's awful
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #296 on: Today at 08:28:28 pm »
why are SU pissing about trying to play complex corners? 
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #297 on: Today at 08:28:58 pm »
Making Sheffield United look half decent here, they'll still win but a decent side would smash these easily
