How much was Raya ?
hes on loan
Sorry if already asked but any streams for this? My usual is down
Raya is having a nightmare.
With an obligation to buy for 27mil
What a bonkers decision. Ramsdale was fine.
What a bonkers decision. Hes no better than Ramsdale.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Even he looks surprised that he's playing
Jesus will have a shocked look on his face after that collision.
Arsenal have actually got worse. Why has he replaced Ramsdale?
Upgrading Ramsdale was a tough but good call.Replacing him with Raya wasnt.
I always think the goalies get away with murder in that sort of situation and should be a penalty and red card
Not Premier League - but pleased for the Ox...Galatasaray 1 - [1] Beşiktaş; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 69' - https://streamin.one/v/ad16f46e
I always think the goalies get away with murder in that sort of situation and should be a penalty and red card
Chelsea [2] - 0 Arsenal; Mykhailo Mudryk on 48' - https://dubz.cc/c/a9e68b & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1715785189417197798Not Premier League - but pleased for the Ox...Galatasaray 1 - [1] Beşiktaş; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 69' - https://streamin.one/v/ad16f46e
Arteta is a fraud.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]