Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #160 on: Today at 06:41:17 pm
When that shite scores you know it;s not your day.


QC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #161 on: Today at 06:42:49 pm
Ben Whites colours are all wrong


Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #162 on: Today at 06:44:21 pm
How much was Raya ?



Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #163 on: Today at 06:45:15 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:44:21 pm
How much was Raya ?

hes on loan


Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #164 on: Today at 06:45:51 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:45:15 pm
hes on loan

With an obligation to buy for 27mil


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #165 on: Today at 06:46:09 pm
Raya is having a nightmare.


Baby Huey

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #166 on: Today at 06:46:11 pm


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #167 on: Today at 06:46:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:45:15 pm
hes on loan

I think they've signed him but he's "On loan" this season to get through some FFP  loophole.


ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #168 on: Today at 06:46:42 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:46:09 pm
Raya is having a nightmare.

Even he looks surprised that he's playing



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #169 on: Today at 06:46:56 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:45:51 pm
With an obligation to buy for 27mil

What a bonkers decision.

Hes no better than Ramsdale.



Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #170 on: Today at 06:47:32 pm
Is Ramsdale out warming up yet?



Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #171 on: Today at 06:47:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:46:56 pm
What a bonkers decision.

Ramsdale was fine.

It is in the sense that it isnt really an upgrade but both are a bit shit if you want to win the league.


Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #172 on: Today at 06:47:51 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:46:56 pm
What a bonkers decision.

Hes no better than Ramsdale.

Upgrading Ramsdale was a tough but good call.

Replacing him with Raya wasnt.


Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #173 on: Today at 06:47:52 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:46:42 pm
Even he looks surprised that he's playing

First few games he had been brilliant - far better than ramsdale who I don't think is any better than Pickford. But both keepers are having mares today.


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #174 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm

Chelsea [2] - 0 Arsenal; Mykhailo Mudryk on 48' - https://dubz.cc/c/a9e68b & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1715785189417197798


Not Premier League - but pleased for the Ox...

Galatasaray 1 - [1] Beşiktaş; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 69' - https://streamin.one/v/ad16f46e






Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #175 on: Today at 06:48:50 pm
Why is Rice not playing as a 6 ?

Arteta has gone full Pep here



Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #176 on: Today at 06:49:01 pm
Jesus will have a shocked look on his face after that collision.


Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #177 on: Today at 06:50:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:49:01 pm
Jesus will have a shocked look on his face after that collision.

I always think the goalies get away with murder in that sort of situation and should be a penalty and red card


Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #178 on: Today at 06:50:37 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:39:15 pm
Arsenal have actually got worse.

Why has he replaced Ramsdale?

Last year was their chance when other clubs especially us where in transition. They will battling it out for 4th this season



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #179 on: Today at 06:50:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 06:47:51 pm
Upgrading Ramsdale was a tough but good call.

Replacing him with Raya wasnt.

I dont think Ramsdale is that good but Raya isnt better.

Xhaka going was another strange decision.



Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #180 on: Today at 06:51:05 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:50:29 pm
I always think the goalies get away with murder in that sort of situation and should be a penalty and red card


100%. I have no idea why at least a penalty isnt being mentioned.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #181 on: Today at 06:52:15 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:48:26 pm
Not Premier League - but pleased for the Ox...

Galatasaray 1 - [1] Beşiktaş; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 69' - https://streamin.one/v/ad16f46e

Nice one mate. One of those 'but for injuries' players. Can't help but root for him.



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #182 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:50:29 pm
I always think the goalies get away with murder in that sort of situation and should be a penalty and red card

Its really dangerous play there.



jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #183 on: Today at 06:53:04 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:48:26 pm
Chelsea [2] - 0 Arsenal; Mykhailo Mudryk on 48' - https://dubz.cc/c/a9e68b & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1715785189417197798


Not Premier League - but pleased for the Ox...

Galatasaray 1 - [1] Beşiktaş; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 69' - https://streamin.one/v/ad16f46e

Get in, Alex.



Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #184 on: Today at 06:53:16 pm
Arteta is a fraud.


RobbieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #185 on: Today at 06:53:39 pm
Well in Ox, looks like he enjoyed that one


Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #186 on: Today at 06:54:22 pm
I cant believe they didnt even mention it being a foul by the GK there. Wild


Baby Huey

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #187 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:53:16 pm
Arteta is a fraud.
He's also a mysteron...


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
Reply #188 on: Today at 06:57:18 pm
Caicedo is a hider. He gets square of the man in possession so he can't be found with a pass. One of the reasons Chelsea go long is that he's not interested in getting on the ball. So relieved we didn't get him.


