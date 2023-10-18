« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October  (Read 653 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,300
Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« on: October 18, 2023, 09:51:27 am »
SATURDAY 21ST OCTOBER

Liverpool v Everton 12:30 TNT SPORTS
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00
Brentford v Burnley 15:00
Abu Dhabi v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Crystal Palace 15:00
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town 15:00
Chelsea v Arsenal 17:30 skysports
Sheffield United v Manchester United20:00 skysports

SUNDAY 22ND OCTOBER

Aston Villa v West Ham United 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 23RD OCTOBER

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 20:00 skysports


Feels like the longest International break in history.

I wonder what delights the PGMOL has in store for us this week.
Will any legitimate goals we score be allowed to stand?
Will Pickford be allowed to put any of our players out for the season and Coote on VAR deem it an acceptable challenge?
Which of our players will be sent off for winning the ball?

All will be revealed on this weeks edition of The Greatest League In The World.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,757
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #1 on: October 18, 2023, 10:51:06 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 18, 2023, 09:51:27 am
SATURDAY 21ST OCTOBER

Liverpool v Everton 12:30 TNT SPORTS
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00
Brentford v Burnley 15:00
Abu Dhabi v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Crystal Palace 15:00
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town 15:00
Chelsea v Arsenal 17:30 skysports
Sheffield United v Manchester United20:00 skysports

SUNDAY 22ND OCTOBER

Aston Villa v West Ham United 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 23RD OCTOBER

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 20:00 skysports


Feels like the longest International break in history.

I wonder what delights the PGMOL has in store for us this week.
Will any legitimate goals we score be allowed to stand?
Will Pickford be allowed to put any of our players out for the season and Coote on VAR deem it an acceptable challenge?
Which of our players will be sent off for winning the ball?

All will be revealed on this weeks edition of The Greatest League In The World.

Cheers for posting these, not the greatest fixtures ever and yeah, we're just wondering how PGMOL will fuck us over this week - not even if.

It's amazing that the media of this country 'haven't even noticed' - I mean, what do they actually do in their jobs? Read the Beano and Dandy and do their sports reporting from that?
Logged
Meh

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,897
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #2 on: October 18, 2023, 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 18, 2023, 10:51:06 am
Read the Beano and Dandy and do their sports reporting from that?

To be fair, those publications are more highbrow than the majority of media these days.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,622
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #3 on: October 18, 2023, 11:12:45 am »
Doesnt seem a straight forward weekend for the top teams.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,757
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #4 on: October 18, 2023, 11:29:11 am »
Quote from: tubby on October 18, 2023, 11:09:57 am
To be fair, those publications are more highbrow than the majority of media these days.

:D
Logged
Meh

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,700
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #5 on: October 18, 2023, 11:32:19 am »
Another 12.30 kickoff for us  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,757
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #6 on: October 18, 2023, 11:40:49 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 18, 2023, 11:32:19 am
Another 12.30 kickoff for us  ;D

We have the next one after the next international break as well (City) as well as the last one before this (Leicester)

We are going to be at 18. The next nearest club is 6 - Chelsea and Spurs.

The league isn't bent though.
Logged
Meh

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #7 on: October 18, 2023, 11:49:19 am »
I think Chelsea take something from Arsenal and wouldn't be surprised to see Brighton do the same against City. Just win Liverpool and hopefully begin another winning run with some really favourable fixtures coming up.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,300
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #8 on: October 18, 2023, 12:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 18, 2023, 11:40:49 am
We have the next one after the next international break as well (City) as well as the last one before this (Leicester)

We are going to be at 18. The next nearest club is 6 - Chelsea and Spurs.

The league isn't bent though.

I've already come to terms with playing Brighton at home in March at 12.30 after the international break.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,759
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #9 on: October 18, 2023, 12:33:57 pm »
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://highlightsfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://soccercatch.com & https://yoursoccerdose.com & https://footyfull.com
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,489
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #10 on: October 18, 2023, 01:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October 18, 2023, 10:51:06 am


It's amazing that the media of this country 'haven't even noticed' - I mean, what do they actually do in their jobs? Read the Beano and Dandy and do their sports reporting from that?
I have it on good authority that they get all their information from reading Peppa Pig books.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,757
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #11 on: October 18, 2023, 04:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 18, 2023, 01:05:45 pm
I have it on good authority that they get all their information from reading Peppa Pig books.

:D
Logged
Meh

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,289
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:12:16 pm »
Hopefully the weather will calm down and no games called off over the weekend.

It's been proper wild round these parts today, the roof has been blown off South Shields Lighthouse.  :o
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:02:21 am »
^ yea I was just thinking that watching the news about the storm.

Thanks for posting the fixtures Barney.

I suppose the claret and blue derby is a decent contest on Sunday; Emery v Moyes in a battle for Europe?
And some 6 pointers at the other end

Bournemouth (19th) v Wolves
Brentford  v Burnley (18th)
Forest v Luton Town (17th)
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 