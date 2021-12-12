SATURDAY 21ST OCTOBER



Liverpool v Everton 12:30 TNT SPORTS

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00

Brentford v Burnley 15:00

Abu Dhabi v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00

Saudi Arabia v Crystal Palace 15:00

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town 15:00

Chelsea v Arsenal 17:30 sky sports

Sheffield United v Manchester United20:00 sky sports



SUNDAY 22ND OCTOBER



Aston Villa v West Ham United 16:30 sky sports



MONDAY 23RD OCTOBER



Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 20:00 sky sports





Feels like the longest International break in history.



I wonder what delights the PGMOL has in store for us this week.

Will any legitimate goals we score be allowed to stand?

Will Pickford be allowed to put any of our players out for the season and Coote on VAR deem it an acceptable challenge?

Which of our players will be sent off for winning the ball?



All will be revealed on this weeks edition of The Greatest League In The World.