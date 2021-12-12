« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October  (Read 150 times)

Premier League Fixtures 21 - 23 October
« on: Today at 09:51:27 am »
SATURDAY 21ST OCTOBER

Liverpool v Everton 12:30 TNT SPORTS
AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00
Brentford v Burnley 15:00
Abu Dhabi v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Saudi Arabia v Crystal Palace 15:00
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town 15:00
Chelsea v Arsenal 17:30 skysports
Sheffield United v Manchester United20:00 skysports

SUNDAY 22ND OCTOBER

Aston Villa v West Ham United 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 23RD OCTOBER

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham 20:00 skysports


Feels like the longest International break in history.

I wonder what delights the PGMOL has in store for us this week.
Will any legitimate goals we score be allowed to stand?
Will Pickford be allowed to put any of our players out for the season and Coote on VAR deem it an acceptable challenge?
Which of our players will be sent off for winning the ball?

All will be revealed on this weeks edition of The Greatest League In The World.
Cheers for posting these, not the greatest fixtures ever and yeah, we're just wondering how PGMOL will fuck us over this week - not even if.

It's amazing that the media of this country 'haven't even noticed' - I mean, what do they actually do in their jobs? Read the Beano and Dandy and do their sports reporting from that?
To be fair, those publications are more highbrow than the majority of media these days.
Doesnt seem a straight forward weekend for the top teams.
:D
Another 12.30 kickoff for us  ;D
We have the next one after the next international break as well (City) as well as the last one before this (Leicester)

We are going to be at 18. The next nearest club is 6 - Chelsea and Spurs.

The league isn't bent though.
