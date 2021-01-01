« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist  (Read 1541 times)

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 02:39:15 pm
It's constraints on Islam that I would advocate not constraints on Muslims. This is actually about freeing Muslims from the constraints that fundamentalist Islam imposes on them, particularly women. I wouldn't claim to have all the answers and it's a hard task but you start with the children, all kids to go through an entirely secular education up to the age of 18 with the rights of the individual and the benefits of liberal humanism promoted throughout. After 18 people can do as they wish but all kids to have a schooling up to that age entirely free of religion would go a long way in breaking the back of these crank religions.
It depends what you mean by "crank". This would be helpful in the likes of Northern Ireland.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 02:39:15 pm
It's constraints on Islam that I would advocate not constraints on Muslims. This is actually about freeing Muslims from the constraints that fundamentalist Islam imposes on them, particularly women. I wouldn't claim to have all the answers and it's a hard task but you start with the children, all kids to go through an entirely secular education up to the age of 18 with the rights of the individual and the benefits of liberal humanism promoted throughout. After 18 people can do as they wish but all kids to have a schooling up to that age entirely free of religion would go a long way in breaking the back of these crank religions.

The schools idea is good, but its an uphill battle unfortunately.

I actually deleted the post you replied too. I can miss info sometimes due to a brain injury and noticed the school idea when Rita quoted it. So I apologise for making you answer twice. :wave


 
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:50:01 pm
The schools idea is good, but its an uphill battle unfortunately.
Why is that do you think? Who would block it? The clerics in the House of Lords? Do they wield so much power? We're not exactly a church going nation any more. I think the recent census suggested we're not a particularly religious nation either. It should be a perfectly reasonable proposal.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #43 on: Today at 03:03:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:59:19 pm
Why is that do you think? Who would block it? The clerics in the House of Lords? Do they wield so much power? We're not exactly a church going nation any more. I think the recent census suggested we're not a particularly religious nation either. It should be a perfectly reasonable proposal.
We should be secular at birth, with religion as a choice during our own lifetime, I've long considered myself atheist after being baptised Catholic then taught by nuns and priests in convent schools, I didn't like it then and I like it even less now.

We sent our son to integrated/non demonisational schools, and he's all the better for it.

Religion is a cancer.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,591
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:03:25 pm
We should be secular at birth, with religion as a choice during our own lifetime, I've long considered myself atheist after being baptised Catholic then taught by nuns and priests in convent schools, I didn't like it then and I like it even less now.

We sent our son to integrated/non demonisational schools, and he's all the better for it.

Religion is a cancer.


I definitely think there should be no public funding of faith-based schools, and that all state education should be 100% secular.

I think, though, there'd be substantial kick-back against that from a lot of very vocal and motivated parents
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 