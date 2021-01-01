Why is that do you think? Who would block it? The clerics in the House of Lords? Do they wield so much power? We're not exactly a church going nation any more. I think the recent census suggested we're not a particularly religious nation either. It should be a perfectly reasonable proposal.



We should be secular at birth, with religion as a choice during our own lifetime, I've long considered myself atheist after being baptised Catholic then taught by nuns and priests in convent schools, I didn't like it then and I like it even less now.We sent our son to integrated/non demonisational schools, and he's all the better for it.Religion is a cancer.