Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist

Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« on: Today at 09:43:09 am »
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:52 am »
Is there a compelling reason why the person/people who did not deport this man should not be tried for involuntary manslaughter?
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:45:22 am »
A correction to the title: Islamic state inspired killer, rather than a member.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:57:34 am »
Another fatal hate crime took place in the USA with a child paying the ultimate price.  Disturbing times.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67085553
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:58:31 am »
What a dickhead. Fortunately these type of attacks have vastly reduced over the last few years much to the despair of the Tommy Robinson/Nigel Frottage types of this world.

R.I.P. to the victims
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:26:48 pm »
The shooter has been shot dead in a cafe in Brussels.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67131128
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
Well done Rasmus Paludan, you've achieved your goal. Our Foreign Minister did say, the Quran burnings Rasmus and his ilks did in Sweden and Denmark, would get people killed. I'm glad they're putting a law into place that you can't burn holy books. Nothing good comes out of it.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:46:41 pm »
RIP to the two fans.  :(
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Well done Rasmus Paludan, you've achieved your goal. Our Foreign Minister did say, the Quran burnings Rasmus and his ilks did in Sweden and Denmark, would get people killed. I'm glad they're putting a law into place that you can't burn holy books. Nothing good comes out of it.
Incredible that you're blaming the book burning instead of the religion that murders innocents whenever their feelings get hurt.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:12:28 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:34:45 pm
Well done Rasmus Paludan, you've achieved your goal. Our Foreign Minister did say, the Quran burnings Rasmus and his ilks did in Sweden and Denmark, would get people killed. I'm glad they're putting a law into place that you can't burn holy books. Nothing good comes out of it.

Absolute nonsense. If you feel the need to kill someone because they burnt a book then you are  deranged psycho or indoctrinated in some serious way.

Also, if we go along with this illogical train of thought, then why did this guy not go after those people instead of random innocents who just happen to be from same country?

Bad take I'm afraid.


RIP to those poor people who lost their lives to this lunatic.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:13:30 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 01:55:57 pm
Incredible that you're blaming the book burning instead of the religion that murders innocents whenever their feelings get hurt.

There's what 3 billion Muslims in the world, but yeah you keep banging the "they all want us dead" drum.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:26:50 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:34:45 pm
I'm glad they're putting a law into place that you can't burn holy books. Nothing good comes out of it.


What utter, utter shite.

Religious books are no different to any other work of fiction.

I despise how religions and people's choice of religious garbage are given special protection in law, when they're no different to/more important than, say, a person's political beliefs, choice of football team, musical preference, favourite colour or type of cake.

If anyone takes all that sky fairy bollocks so seriously that they want to murder other people, then it's the cretins who take it so seriously that are the problem.

Not the ones who lampoon or pour scorn on the idiocy of religion.



Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:28:40 pm »
Religion is dog shit.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:31:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:28:40 pm
Religion is dog shit.


or god shit
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:46:06 pm »
You have to be clear eyed about it.

Everything is open to analysis, criticism.  Burn whatever, think whatever, be civil, build. This is why the West can manage economically, even with all the issues while Muslim majority states are failed enterprises, even ones like Saudi who sell what they don't create, innovate or build, but what's been given.

Your greatest resource is people, in a fair, calm environment that permits open analysis. You want this to continue, then filter who you let in. If a guy cannot put these things above his own beliefs, and you let him enter, that's one step closer to your country turning into the shithole he came from. People make places, what's in their heads.
There was a superb post on how to structure a secular West in the binned Israel thread, it's a waste it's gone. I would make it the charter for every country that wants to make the most of its people.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 01:26:48 pm
The shooter has been shot dead in a cafe in Brussels.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67131128

Good riddance. For him I hope hell exists.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:34:45 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 02:12:28 pm
Absolute nonsense. If you feel the need to kill someone because they burnt a book then you are  deranged psycho or indoctrinated in some serious way.

Also, if we go along with this illogical train of thought, then why did this guy not go after those people instead of random innocents who just happen to be from same country?

Bad take I'm afraid.


RIP to those poor people who lost their lives to this lunatic.

When you know what it might lead to, when you know how the world is, its stupid and unnecessary to burn a holy book, on the other hand I agree with you. Using they burned our holy book as an excuse for murder is  a very medieval argument.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:23:21 pm
There was some good stuff in there when you sift through the anger and partisanship. But I don't think there has ever been an Israel-Palestine discussion in the history of the internet that has not devolved into mudslinging - it doesn't matter what forum or platform you are on. I don't blame anyone who can't be arsed moderating that.

The problem is that it's a conflict that has been going on for decades (or even close to a century). Both sides have done some awful stuff during that time. Yet, discussions always seem to revolve around finding a guilty party or finding an easy solution for a very complicated matter. As a result you'll get two sides throwing stuff at each other and both sides are right and wrong at the same time in terms of the bigger picture.


Quote from: evie on Today at 03:34:45 pm
When you know what it might lead to, when you know how the world is, its stupid and unnecessary to burn a holy book, on the other hand I agree with you. Using they burned our holy book as an excuse for murder is  a very medieval argument.

Don't have an issue with burning a holy book, caricatures or whatever. What I'm not a fan of is burning a holy book not despite what reaction it might lead to, but specifically to get said reaction, which what happened in Sweden I think. If you do that, you're a massive c*nt. Still no reason to want to murder anyone.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:39:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:57:34 am
Another fatal hate crime took place in the USA with a child paying the ultimate price.  Disturbing times.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67085553


And in Hartlepool,https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tees-67131778. One dead one injured by a Moroccan.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:40:27 pm »
Really surprising how (relatively) low key the media response has been to this, which is a little concerning.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:44:57 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:40:27 pm
Really surprising how (relatively) low key the media response has been to this, which is a little concerning.

Was the No1 story on the BBC right up until hundreds were murdered by another phantom missile on yet another hospital.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:39:03 pm


And in Hartlepool,https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-tees-67131778. One dead one injured by a Moroccan.

One was attacked because of what he was & the other got caught up in a fight.

Not the same thing.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:34:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:44:57 pm
Was the No1 story on the BBC right up until hundreds were murdered by another phantom missile on yet another hospital.

Unfortunately it wasnt very high on the BBC list.  And, quite rightly all current news is focussed on the horrendous missile attack on the hospital.
Re: Two Swedish football fans shot dead by alleged IS terrorist
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:11:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:46:37 pm
One was attacked because of what he was & the other got caught up in a fight.

Not the same thing.
Pretty much nailed it.

The injured person named Javed Nouri ...
