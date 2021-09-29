You have to be clear eyed about it.



Everything is open to analysis, criticism. Burn whatever, think whatever, be civil, build. This is why the West can manage economically, even with all the issues while Muslim majority states are failed enterprises, even ones like Saudi who sell what they don't create, innovate or build, but what's been given.



Your greatest resource is people, in a fair, calm environment that permits open analysis. You want this to continue, then filter who you let in. If a guy cannot put these things above his own beliefs, and you let him enter, that's one step closer to your country turning into the shithole he came from. People make places, what's in their heads.

There was a superb post on how to structure a secular West in the binned Israel thread, it's a waste it's gone. I would make it the charter for every country that wants to make the most of its people.