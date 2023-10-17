Not being funny but we've just been shown how PGMOL at absolute best, use bias, at worst are corrupt, there is no denying that audio and why they were so long in deciding to release it. That's even before we get into 20k trips to Abu fucking Dhabi. I mean you have to be naive to some length to believe that it was all just a massive coincidence along with the mumblings of "yeah, offside, goal, yeah offside, goal, what, no, yeah check, check - oh well, er, too late now" is all above board and normal.



Anyway, getting to the point of my rant, I honestly don't give a shit anymore about all this, it's clear there are many parts of the game that are well and truly fucked and it's only getting worse. It's just a game now of trying to enjoy the entertainment of the game and watch Klopp pull out miracles as he does most weeks.



Not saying people shouldn't be pissed off about the 12:30pm kick offs, I used to be as it's a joke, but just passed the point of caring at the moment.