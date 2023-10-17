« previous next »
Author Topic: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals

Andy @ Allerton!

Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Yesterday at 11:19:53 pm
Absolute fucking joke

I'd love it if the club said 'nah. Fuck it. We'll forefit the game you gang of cheating c*nts'
Stevo

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 after international
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:59:33 am
Not making a case for playing at 12:30 as I hate this kick off time, but isnt our record at this time immediately after international breaks actually quite good? Is it as big a disadvantage as we think?

Playing later would be better and there should be a more even distribution of times between clubs but Im not sure we suffer as much as is being made out?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 after international
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:36:40 am
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 07:59:33 am
Not making a case for playing at 12:30 as I hate this kick off time, but isnt our record at this time immediately after international breaks actually quite good? Is it as big a disadvantage as we think?

Playing later would be better and there should be a more even distribution of times between clubs but Im not sure we suffer as much as is being made out?

No it's not and many of our players are on long distance flights from around the world - Klopp says that most of these games, he's not seen the players for training before we have to travel.

Not the best preperation.

Obviously, we also get fucked up the arse by PGMOL in every game which makes it that much harder in the bentest league in history.l
Barneylfc∗

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 after international
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:53 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:36:40 am
No it's not

It's not bad.

Since 17/18 there's been 10 games played at 12.30 after an international break
6 wins, 2 defeats (both to Abu Dhabi), 2 draws (v Manc United and Everton).
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 after international
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:57:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:48:53 am
It's not bad.

Since 17/18 there's been 10 games played at 12.30 after an international break
6 wins, 2 defeats (both to Abu Dhabi), 2 draws (v Manc United and Everton).

Not sure where you got your figures from, but under Klopp we had 6 games in a row that were 12:30 that we didn't win - to be fair I did mention International breaks - so edited the OP Title.

It's not just 12:30 kickoffs we get after an international break, it's also 12:30 kickoffs we get not after an international break and Liverpool have had more than anyone under Klopp

https://theathletic.com/4966707/2023/10/17/liverpool-kick-off-time-international-break/


Oh and after the last game - the 12:30 kick off that we have, we have another one on Saturday and another one after the next International break against City - making three in a row THIS SEASON ALONE

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-conversation-kick-off-problem-27907495

"In truth, the lunchtime slot has always been dreaded on the red side of Merseyside, with Liverpool drawing three and losing three of their six such fixtures last season"
redgriffin73

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 after international
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:59:48 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:48:53 am
It's not bad.

Since 17/18 there's been 10 games played at 12.30 after an international break
6 wins, 2 defeats (both to Abu Dhabi), 2 draws (v Manc United and Everton).

With that record I can't wait to play Everton and City in the next two then! :P
Barneylfc∗

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 after international
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:29:15 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:57:10 am
Not sure where you got your figures from

The internet.

Stevo asked

Quote from: Stevo on Today at 07:59:33 am
isnt our record at this time immediately after international breaks actually quite good?

You responded

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:36:40 am
No it's not

Removing 'after internationals' makes it a different question completely.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:35:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:29:15 am
The internet.

Stevo asked

You responded

Removing 'after internationals' makes it a different question completely.

Yep - you're quite right and I updated that post and the title.

Barneylfc∗

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:41:23 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:35:10 am
Yep - you're quite right and I updated that post and the title.

How many have we had in general compared to other clubs since Klopp took over? I don't subscribe to Atheletic so can't see what that article says.
Obviously after an international break, the numbers are a disgrace, but are they as bad when you include ones not after internationals?

I hate them, but if we have played a similar amount of games to other teams then I don't think we have much to complain about.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:10:26 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:41:23 am
How many have we had in general compared to other clubs since Klopp took over? I don't subscribe to Atheletic so can't see what that article says.
Obviously after an international break, the numbers are a disgrace, but are they as bad when you include ones not after internationals?

I hate them, but if we have played a similar amount of games to other teams then I don't think we have much to complain about.

Spurs were the only club anywhere near the number of 12:30 kickoffs - probably need a statto - but I think the figure last season was Liverpool 36 and Spurs 35?  (Was the other way around , cheers Stoa) - So Spurs 36, Liverpool 35.  But you can add the 3 to that figure for us - so Spurs 36, Liverpool 38.

If that's the case then Liverpool have jumped ahead.

Every article I've read says that we have played more 12:30 kickoffs than any other team and we have played more than double the number of 12:30 kickoffs after an international break than any other team - and in most cases 3 or 4 times as many.


Regarding the 12:30's after international breaks;

https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1702614777137099236?s=20

The number was 12 for Liverpool + Everton (13) + Man City (14)


So 14


The next closest are;

Spurs 6
Chelsea 6
Man U 5
Man C 4 (+1 v us) = 5
Arsenal 3
Everton 3 (+1 v us) = 4
Watford 3
stoa

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:10:30 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:41:23 am
How many have we had in general compared to other clubs since Klopp took over? I don't subscribe to Atheletic so can't see what that article says.
Obviously after an international break, the numbers are a disgrace, but are they as bad when you include ones not after internationals?

I hate them, but if we have played a similar amount of games to other teams then I don't think we have much to complain about.

Pearce had an article in September before the Wolves game, where he said we had 35 kickoffs at 12.30 since Klopp took over. Only Spurs had more with 36. The article also said that points wise it's the worst kickoff time for Klopp. "Only" gets 1.71 points in those games compared to 2.43 points in games with his best kickoff time (5.30pm). His average at 12.30 does compare pretty well to other top managers as only Pip and Arteta are better than him. Cheaty McCheaterson gets 2.39 points per game at 12.30 which isn't really a surprise. Arteta is closer to Klopp with 1.77 points on average in that timeslot. Sadly, I couldn't find the numbers for how many times the other top teams had to play at 12.30 since Klopp took over.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:17:25 am
I presume were on TV more than most teams in the league. So wed probably be near the top of the list for Sunday 4pm/4.30 over the same period too?

But we do seem to get fucked over more than the other big teams for the early Saturday kick off. When its not after an international break or a tough European away I dont mind it for certain away games. Can make for a less hostile atmosphere. But when its after international break, and with our increasing number of South Americans (plus African and Asian players with a lot of travel in recent years) its really shit for us.
FlashingBlade

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:13:10 pm
Whys everyone bothered by the results..surely the big issue here is the reduced time for pre match bevvying ( and 'consequences' of all day and might post match)
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:13:10 pm
Whys everyone bothered by the results..surely the big issue here is the reduced time for pre match bevvying ( and 'consequences' of all day and might post match)

Yep - for the fans, it's the shittest kick off time there is

I live in Liverpool and even for me, getting up early, having to go to the boozer early, watch the match then be out all day, Sunday is going to be a write-off.

With it being the derby, there'll be plenty of narks in town and getting the bus or train home is always 'interesting' - decided I'm going to plump for a cab for a change.
Gili Gulu

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:52:13 pm
I'd like to see the proportion of these 12.30 kick-offs that are away from home, because an awful lot of ours seem to be away which makes them worse.
Craig67

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #15 on: Today at 01:03:16 pm
I think for me, there is a distinction between playing at 12.30 on Saturday after no mid week game and when there has been.

Don't get me wrong, genuinely do not like them as a supporter irrespective of mid week fixtures, but from a team preparation perspective there must be a difference.

We were regularly shafted after European mid week games. Then they changed that rule, but even last season, although I haven't checked, we seemed to be 12.30 quite regularly after mid week 'non-Europe' fixtures...... and now after all these crappy internationals.

No idea what the answer is though. Would probably need the PL clubs to decide against that slot, but that doesn't seem likely, especially from clubs that don't have many international players - they probably see it as an advantage. 

Barneylfc∗

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #16 on: Today at 01:04:18 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:52:13 pm
I'd like to see the proportion of these 12.30 kick-offs that are away from home, because an awful lot of ours seem to be away which makes them worse.

5 of the 6 last season were away from home.

In the 10 I mentioned above that have come after an international break since 17/18, 7 of them have been away. Everton will make it 4 out of 11 at home. Abu Dhabi will make it 8 out of 12 away.
Gili Gulu

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #17 on: Today at 01:10:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:04:18 pm
5 of the 6 last season were away from home.

In the 10 I mentioned above that have come after an international break since 17/18, 7 of them have been away. Everton will make it 4 out of 11 at home. Abu Dhabi will make it 8 out of 12 away.

I don't think TNT are deliberately choosing 12.30 away slots for us because they want use to lose.

But I think they get higher viewing figures if "neutral" fans think we might lose.
And TNT don't give any consideration to fairness and integrity of the competition.

The Everton game being at 12.30 is probably a good idea to reduce drinking before the game, given the deterioration in the atmosphere between the two sets of fans, so may well have been requested by the Police and possibly the clubs.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #18 on: Today at 01:19:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:04:18 pm
5 of the 6 last season were away from home.

In the 10 I mentioned above that have come after an international break since 17/18, 7 of them have been away. Everton will make it 4 out of 11 at home. Abu Dhabi will make it 8 out of 12 away.

7 of the 12 will be

Abu Dhabi A
Manc United H
Spurs A
Everton H
Abu Dhabi A
Everton H
Abu Dhabi A

7 'big' games, 3 home, 4 away, with 3 aways to Abu Dhabi. Bit weird.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #19 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:10:31 pm
I don't think TNT are deliberately choosing 12.30 away slots for us because they want use to lose.

But I think they get higher viewing figures if "neutral" fans think we might lose.
And TNT don't give any consideration to fairness and integrity of the competition.

The Everton game being at 12.30 is probably a good idea to reduce drinking before the game, given the deterioration in the atmosphere between the two sets of fans, so may well have been requested by the Police and possibly the clubs.

It's the worst idea ever. Town is going to be crackers later on.
Kloppage Time

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #20 on: Today at 02:43:24 pm
Saturday 12:30 kick offs are great if you win them as it puts pressure on rivals to catch up, I know I hate it when a rival has won an early kick off knowing the best we can hope for is to level the result.
I hate Sunday 12:30 kick offs but the reasoning is to give Europa league teams more prep time.
bottom line
stop fucking moaning!
Barneylfc∗

Re: Number of games we have to play at 12:30 kickoffs-Not just after internationals
Reply #21 on: Today at 04:35:22 pm
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:43:24 pm
Saturday 12:30 kick offs are great if you win them as it puts pressure on rivals to catch up, I know I hate it when a rival has won an early kick off knowing the best we can hope for is to level the result.
I hate Sunday 12:30 kick offs but the reasoning is to give Europa league teams more prep time.
bottom line
stop fucking moaning!

Does that apply to Klopp too? He hates them probably more than any of us and has been very vocal about that in the past.
