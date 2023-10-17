It's not bad.



Since 17/18 there's been 10 games played at 12.30 after an international break

6 wins, 2 defeats (both to Abu Dhabi), 2 draws (v Manc United and Everton).



Not sure where you got your figures from, but under Klopp we had 6 games in a row that were 12:30 that we didn't win - to be fair I did mention International breaks - so edited the OP Title.It's not just 12:30 kickoffs we get after an international break, it's also 12:30 kickoffs we get not after an international break and Liverpool have had more than anyone under KloppOh and after the last game - the 12:30 kick off that we have, we have another one on Saturday and another one after the next International break against City - making three in a row THIS SEASON ALONE"In truth, the lunchtime slot has always been dreaded on the red side of Merseyside, with Liverpool drawing three and losing three of their six such fixtures last season"