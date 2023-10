Money on a Red Card for Liverpool. A disallowed goal for Liverpool. A penalty for Everton.



Like printing your own money with David Coote on VAR.



Whilst I get all the obvious reasons for this kind of post, please, if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket for the game, don’t go with this attitude. We need to be behind them today, angry at recent injustices but not feeling sorry for ourselves. Any defeatist attitude from the home crowd will feed into the game and Everton will smell blood. Get your vocal chords lubricated, get in the ground and get behind them. As loud and intimidating as possible.Not having a dig at you personally there Andy. Just don’t want us to fall into the woe is me trap. It won’t help us get the three points we need. That’s all the matters today. Three points. Fuck the ref and VAR and everything else, just get behind those lads in Red who have been fighting against everything thrown at them. Give em a shout from me mate.