« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.  (Read 10608 times)

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #120 on: October 19, 2023, 07:08:42 pm »
just put the ball in the corner of the net the keepers got midget arms simple .
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,344
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #121 on: October 19, 2023, 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on October 19, 2023, 07:08:42 pm
just put the ball in the corner of the net the keepers got midget arms simple .

yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,901
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #122 on: October 19, 2023, 07:27:43 pm »
Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.

Quote from: newterp on October 19, 2023, 07:14:32 pm
yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.

Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,203
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #123 on: October 19, 2023, 09:57:52 pm »
Don't underestimate Pickford.  He's training like mad for this game.

Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline El_Macca_17

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #124 on: October 19, 2023, 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 19, 2023, 04:01:14 pm
Guesses on what song Virg is playing Air guitar to?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VokAbAfTfCc&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VokAbAfTfCc&amp;t=2s</a>


Music For Chameleons, obviously.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,536
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #125 on: October 19, 2023, 10:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 19, 2023, 07:27:43 pm
Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.

Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.

I doubt Gakpo starts. More likely we see Jota and whoever is fittest out of Darwin and Diaz.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,372
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:07:52 am »
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,051
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:28:57 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 19, 2023, 06:39:23 pm
 
Level 42 any song with a bass solo.
I like the way you think mate :)

Thanks for the OP Terry, can't wait for this, just a pity it's an early KO.
If any of the players have 12.30 lethargy it'll be soon be shaken out of them when they emerge from the tunnel.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 07:39:59 am »
Don't think I've watched a second of Everton play this year but think I can still predict how they're going to play and what kind of game this'll be. Hopefully get an early first goal otherwise it's going to be a rough watch
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,640
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 07:44:08 am »
Annoyingly I do think theyre slightly better with Calvert-Lewis back and Harrison in the team. Theyll aim to be niggly, spoil things and be a danger mainly from set pieces.

Our last couple of league games havent ruined my faith in us, but playing early Saturday, and with a couple of injuries and suspensions still floating around makes it feel a bit more of a leveller than it might have oooked a few weeks ago.

Ill go for a nervier than it should be 2-1.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:24:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 07:44:08 am
Annoyingly I do think theyre slightly better with Calvert-Lewis back and Harrison in the team. Theyll aim to be niggly, spoil things and be a danger mainly from set pieces.

Our last couple of league games havent ruined my faith in us, but playing early Saturday, and with a couple of injuries and suspensions still floating around makes it feel a bit more of a leveller than it might have oooked a few weeks ago.

Ill go for a nervier than it should be 2-1.

Im with you on this.

One of those games winning 2-1, probably after conceding first, the usual egregious refereeing and a minimum of 13 minutes added time.
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 07:07:52 am
Think I read Pilling trained too

Glad you said that, I suspected it might be him
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,332
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 01:25:34 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 19, 2023, 05:01:54 pm
https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/styles/lg/public/2023-10/training-gallery-19102023-22.webp?itok=X6hmF5CQ&width=1680

Who is the fella on the right here then
+ýw,X¯AB²4òÕ6Áé,&Yå=kãC?ñðhÇw®,0aTÇJÝGyÝ|E­R6¦*ê¨ÂõL+X«¾tâ8õ¬üóÞ#íÞ4×>G�02uï 8D¥b³#MBç,È½#£§Q¨Î&fðytÓ¦­·øûoù3ÇÛþ!3="¬Ï)~÷?²«ÈÂÈï?[æH<<°F¹²±Ôª¯EWO½y4¢°y \º)¶#kfÒûPé è`[K3Ï^ukRBzfT ¤Gw|âÊ5 Ò/=h»^Ù¯åò±ÕQøêça,J«rtªøëÂ;ê ]v¡&m� v¹úw6ßiÇ=Eä<âÃìáº ÔU&Ç±Iºo|¥0¤ðõ?ÀGãáÚq§8ø´Ù Á4«J|ïù½Aaµ"½Á
ÍcÇêid#-*@¦ï¤o¥ö½|ì\5Ìo5xü?<ä}õ6®ú ¹À÷¶¥ [ïp/Êâ`©q½'MÉáØS×$lf·á«jÊµP;ËÓ\Dk6"NZ3wYTÕOA<Ô\#YNÌ°Cë_«ÑOã%DÌO¦ø,äïª;·C3a¼õlÈr�@¡ÇnXÈÑØ$*
3]bÎ">Ò;[¥ÛãëÓß´ @O§Æ"_U/l×'Ðú>°jo;6àÁ¶?·E5ùSS%à§øTðsIÁí'%×WZãnñÿTd±1;ÉÑA<æí   3Z¨8w¤ã¢Ò+b<%Î¢ÒANWÚxÕÃîì
tûÍ§=9â{�'2ÖRÐÃ]zlø
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 01:29:11 pm »
Press conference starts soon. Should give an indication on fitness levels etc
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 01:34:13 pm »
Robertson needs surgery according to Klopp
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 01:53:56 pm »
doak out, bacjetic out, thiago out, robertson out for a while, gakpo a doubt and a few players knackered

my team

alisson
gomez
konate
vvd
trent
szobozlai
endo
gravenberch
salah
nunez
jota

if endo is totally off the pace then bring on mac for him, bring on gakpo for nunez midway through second half (if he has been booked)
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 02:00:04 pm »
All these international breaks at the beginning of the season are bollocks. Why the fuck are friendlies even being played? No wonder players are knackered.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 02:08:06 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Yesterday at 01:53:56 pm
doak out, bacjetic out, thiago out, robertson out for a while, gakpo a doubt and a few players knackered

my team

alisson
gomez
konate
vvd
trent
szobozlai
endo
gravenberch
salah
nunez
jota

if endo is totally off the pace then bring on mac for him, bring on gakpo for nunez midway through second half (if he has been booked)
Thiago has already missed 3 months...
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 04:52:32 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October 18, 2023, 01:37:45 pm
I've watched quite a bit of these this season as both my other half and her lads are bluenoses.

They generally play quite compact and narrow - Doucoure supporting their one striker which will likely be DCL but has been Beto earlier in the season as DCL has had injury problems.

Their midfield is one dimensional with only McNeil with some semblance of creativity. They are quite a big team across the park and because it's the derby will be quite physical i suspect.

There will be two ways they score against us, set pieces and malaise they can create in the box - and on the break over powering with running at us (the likes of Onana and Doucoure will have no problem shrugging McAllister off the ball were he to be playing) However their runners are not dynamic and break vertically - so would need that space to run into.

Here's the big thing with this Everton team, if we can score early - they will fold and quickly, they have a brittle mentality and only seem to have a bit of belief when they score, when the games going against them they bunker in and get picked off. Dyche doesn't really roll the dice, at most he'll change his 4-4-1-1 formation to a 4-4-2 if they go behind with two big men up top to lump the ball to.

Start the game fast, control the ball - let our quality show in the first 25 minutes get an early goal and this game is dust.


Good post. I know Dyche has a recent enough win and a draw with Burnley at Anfield but overall 2 wins , 2 draws and 11 losses.

Because of the 12.30 ko there is an added tension for me in this games. The first goal is vital I think. Otherwise it's going to be a slog. A hard-fought 5-0 will do. More likely 2-1.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 05:00:16 pm »
What we must not do is gift them an early goal to hang on to. We've done this quite often this season and the players need to be fully focused and concentrated from the off tomorrow. No excuses about it being a 12.30 ko. Maybe Klopp could stand by the changing room door and as they leave to go to the pitch give each player a big slap round the face to wake them up.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,327
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm »
First half has all the makings of a shit show when you factor everything in from early kick off, international break, our usual first halves, Everton raising their game, injuries and suspensions etc etc.

If we can get to half time ahead then we should be okay. We don't want to be chasing the game. Sounds stupid given it's Everton at home, but half the battle will be getting to 15 minutes at 0-0. Even in that FA Cup tie in 2020, with a much weakened team, the key was not conceding early and staying in the game.

If this was Sunday 16:30 or Monday night then we'd be okay but TNT have fucked us over again and it's a real leveller.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:43:57 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 05:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:42:10 pm
First half has all the makings of a shit show when you factor everything in from early kick off, international break, our usual first halves, Everton raising their game, injuries and suspensions etc etc.

If we can get to half time ahead then we should be okay. We don't want to be chasing the game. Sounds stupid given it's Everton at home, but half the battle will be getting to 15 minutes at 0-0. Even in that FA Cup tie in 2020, with a much weakened team, the key was not conceding early and staying in the game.

If this was Sunday 16:30 or Monday night then we'd be okay but TNT have fucked us over again and it's a real leveller.

You missed off being fucked over by the ref.

Not like you From, missing off a reason to be gloomy. ;D
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,594
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm »
Don't think Nunez will start - seems to make much more sense to bring his pace and chaos at around 55-60 mins. Jota, Salah, and Diaz to start.

If we can just have a controlled first half that would be great - don't concede and don't get red card(s). Simple!
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,088
  • Red since '64
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 07:36:33 pm »
Craig Pawson ref, with Coote on VAR.

Hmmmm
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 07:41:20 pm »
I'm already angry about the timewasting and cheating.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 07:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 07:41:20 pm
I'm already angry about the timewasting and cheating.

Anticipatory fewm. :D

Mind you therell be plenty of Bitters engaging in some anticipatory booing.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,030
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:36:33 pm
Craig Pawson ref, with Coote on VAR.

Hmmmm

Pawson is far from the worst.
Just saying.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 09:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm
Pawson is far from the worst.
Just saying.

Coote is far from the best.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm »
Ready for the game.
Hopefully Nunez can start. Glad Club football is back
Will be intersesting to who starts in the MF with Szoboszlai
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,030
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 09:33:13 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:19:39 pm
Coote is far from the best.

So youre saying well get balanced refereeing? 😁
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 09:58:53 pm »
The Derby has really sunk down the anticipatory ratings.  I used to get a buzz in the week leading up to the game but no more, which is probably about right given their standing.  Emotions will probably rise when we are confronted with the inevitable murderers chants from the manc loving anti-Scouse mob.  Really sad that they have sunk to the level of Leicester or Wolves on and off the pitch.

We need to start with intensity, and if we do I can see us being a couple up by half time.  Keep the pressure on and bag a couple more by 60 minutes and the bitters will be scuttling back to County Road long before full time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm »
Whats the weather going to be like? Seems like there has been a lot of rain with the storm.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,354
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm »
I just have a really hard time seeing how Everton is even all that competitive other than we play just like utter dogshit. We're at home, we're the better team and have better players. The Toffees generally will be pinned in their own defensive 3rd and Doucoure as a 10 may work against Luton or Sheffield but we aren't them. Fully expecting the 3 points here. Up the Reds!
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,106
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 11:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
I just have a really hard time seeing how Everton is even all that competitive other than we play just like utter dogshit. We're at home, we're the better team and have better players. The Toffees generally will be pinned in their own defensive 3rd and Doucoure as a 10 may work against Luton or Sheffield but we aren't them. Fully expecting the 3 points here. Up the Reds!

One of the worst Premier League teams ever have already beaten them at Goodison. I'm expecting us to be comfortable once we settle into it. Not expecting a spectacle but something like the 2-0 in February would do again.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,344
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
I just have a really hard time seeing how Everton is even all that competitive other than we play just like utter dogshit. We're at home, we're the better team and have better players. The Toffees generally will be pinned in their own defensive 3rd and Doucoure as a 10 may work against Luton or Sheffield but we aren't them. Fully expecting the 3 points here. Up the Reds!

This is all true. But somehow the timing and the refs always make this ... interesting.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,260
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:11:24 am »
I think Mo and Ryan will probably all start because they had a break for 2 weeks and should be raring to go. I think macallister doesnt start this one.

Ali
TAA - Ibou - Virg - Kostas
Endo
Dom - Ryan
Mo - Darwin - Diogo

Do expect to see Gomez, Macallister, Diaz, Elliott to get on in the second half.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 