just put the ball in the corner of the net the keepers got midget arms simple .
yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.
Guesses on what song Virg is playing Air guitar to?
Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.
https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/styles/lg/public/2023-10/training-gallery-19102023-22.webp?itok=X6hmF5CQ&width=1680Who is the fella on the right here then
Level 42 any song with a bass solo.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Annoyingly I do think theyre slightly better with Calvert-Lewis back and Harrison in the team. Theyll aim to be niggly, spoil things and be a danger mainly from set pieces.Our last couple of league games havent ruined my faith in us, but playing early Saturday, and with a couple of injuries and suspensions still floating around makes it feel a bit more of a leveller than it might have oooked a few weeks ago.Ill go for a nervier than it should be 2-1.
Think I read Pilling trained too
doak out, bacjetic out, thiago out, robertson out for a while, gakpo a doubt and a few players knackeredmy teamalissongomezkonate vvdtrentszobozlaiendogravenberchsalahnunezjotaif endo is totally off the pace then bring on mac for him, bring on gakpo for nunez midway through second half (if he has been booked)
I've watched quite a bit of these this season as both my other half and her lads are bluenoses. They generally play quite compact and narrow - Doucoure supporting their one striker which will likely be DCL but has been Beto earlier in the season as DCL has had injury problems. Their midfield is one dimensional with only McNeil with some semblance of creativity. They are quite a big team across the park and because it's the derby will be quite physical i suspect. There will be two ways they score against us, set pieces and malaise they can create in the box - and on the break over powering with running at us (the likes of Onana and Doucoure will have no problem shrugging McAllister off the ball were he to be playing) However their runners are not dynamic and break vertically - so would need that space to run into. Here's the big thing with this Everton team, if we can score early - they will fold and quickly, they have a brittle mentality and only seem to have a bit of belief when they score, when the games going against them they bunker in and get picked off. Dyche doesn't really roll the dice, at most he'll change his 4-4-1-1 formation to a 4-4-2 if they go behind with two big men up top to lump the ball to. Start the game fast, control the ball - let our quality show in the first 25 minutes get an early goal and this game is dust.
First half has all the makings of a shit show when you factor everything in from early kick off, international break, our usual first halves, Everton raising their game, injuries and suspensions etc etc.If we can get to half time ahead then we should be okay. We don't want to be chasing the game. Sounds stupid given it's Everton at home, but half the battle will be getting to 15 minutes at 0-0. Even in that FA Cup tie in 2020, with a much weakened team, the key was not conceding early and staying in the game.If this was Sunday 16:30 or Monday night then we'd be okay but TNT have fucked us over again and it's a real leveller.
I'm already angry about the timewasting and cheating.
Craig Pawson ref, with Coote on VAR.Hmmmm
Pawson is far from the worst.Just saying.
Coote is far from the best.
I just have a really hard time seeing how Everton is even all that competitive other than we play just like utter dogshit. We're at home, we're the better team and have better players. The Toffees generally will be pinned in their own defensive 3rd and Doucoure as a 10 may work against Luton or Sheffield but we aren't them. Fully expecting the 3 points here. Up the Reds!
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]