Offline joe buck

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm »
just put the ball in the corner of the net the keepers got midget arms simple .
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm
just put the ball in the corner of the net the keepers got midget arms simple .

yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm »
Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm
yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.

Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm »
Don't underestimate Pickford.  He's training like mad for this game.

Offline El_Macca_17

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:01:14 pm
Guesses on what song Virg is playing Air guitar to?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VokAbAfTfCc&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VokAbAfTfCc&amp;t=2s</a>


Music For Chameleons, obviously.
Offline ljycb

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm
Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.

Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.

I doubt Gakpo starts. More likely we see Jota and whoever is fittest out of Darwin and Diaz.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:07:52 am »
Online John C

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:28:57 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
 
Level 42 any song with a bass solo.
I like the way you think mate :)

Thanks for the OP Terry, can't wait for this, just a pity it's an early KO.
If any of the players have 12.30 lethargy it'll be soon be shaken out of them when they emerge from the tunnel.
Offline Chris~

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:39:59 am »
Don't think I've watched a second of Everton play this year but think I can still predict how they're going to play and what kind of game this'll be. Hopefully get an early first goal otherwise it's going to be a rough watch
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:44:08 am »
Annoyingly I do think theyre slightly better with Calvert-Lewis back and Harrison in the team. Theyll aim to be niggly, spoil things and be a danger mainly from set pieces.

Our last couple of league games havent ruined my faith in us, but playing early Saturday, and with a couple of injuries and suspensions still floating around makes it feel a bit more of a leveller than it might have oooked a few weeks ago.

Ill go for a nervier than it should be 2-1.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:24:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:44:08 am
Annoyingly I do think theyre slightly better with Calvert-Lewis back and Harrison in the team. Theyll aim to be niggly, spoil things and be a danger mainly from set pieces.

Our last couple of league games havent ruined my faith in us, but playing early Saturday, and with a couple of injuries and suspensions still floating around makes it feel a bit more of a leveller than it might have oooked a few weeks ago.

Ill go for a nervier than it should be 2-1.

Im with you on this.

One of those games winning 2-1, probably after conceding first, the usual egregious refereeing and a minimum of 13 minutes added time.
Offline phil236849

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:07:52 am
Think I read Pilling trained too

Glad you said that, I suspected it might be him
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:25:34 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 05:01:54 pm
https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/styles/lg/public/2023-10/training-gallery-19102023-22.webp?itok=X6hmF5CQ&width=1680

Who is the fella on the right here then
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:29:11 pm »
Press conference starts soon. Should give an indication on fitness levels etc
Offline Kop Kings

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Robertson needs surgery according to Klopp
Offline TheMan

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:53:56 pm »
doak out, bacjetic out, thiago out, robertson out for a while, gakpo a doubt and a few players knackered

my team

alisson
gomez
konate
vvd
trent
szobozlai
endo
gravenberch
salah
nunez
jota

if endo is totally off the pace then bring on mac for him, bring on gakpo for nunez midway through second half (if he has been booked)
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:00:04 pm »
All these international breaks at the beginning of the season are bollocks. Why the fuck are friendlies even being played? No wonder players are knackered.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #137 on: Today at 02:08:06 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 01:53:56 pm
doak out, bacjetic out, thiago out, robertson out for a while, gakpo a doubt and a few players knackered

my team

alisson
gomez
konate
vvd
trent
szobozlai
endo
gravenberch
salah
nunez
jota

if endo is totally off the pace then bring on mac for him, bring on gakpo for nunez midway through second half (if he has been booked)
Thiago has already missed 3 months...
Offline Dougle

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:52:32 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on October 18, 2023, 01:37:45 pm
I've watched quite a bit of these this season as both my other half and her lads are bluenoses.

They generally play quite compact and narrow - Doucoure supporting their one striker which will likely be DCL but has been Beto earlier in the season as DCL has had injury problems.

Their midfield is one dimensional with only McNeil with some semblance of creativity. They are quite a big team across the park and because it's the derby will be quite physical i suspect.

There will be two ways they score against us, set pieces and malaise they can create in the box - and on the break over powering with running at us (the likes of Onana and Doucoure will have no problem shrugging McAllister off the ball were he to be playing) However their runners are not dynamic and break vertically - so would need that space to run into.

Here's the big thing with this Everton team, if we can score early - they will fold and quickly, they have a brittle mentality and only seem to have a bit of belief when they score, when the games going against them they bunker in and get picked off. Dyche doesn't really roll the dice, at most he'll change his 4-4-1-1 formation to a 4-4-2 if they go behind with two big men up top to lump the ball to.

Start the game fast, control the ball - let our quality show in the first 25 minutes get an early goal and this game is dust.


Good post. I know Dyche has a recent enough win and a draw with Burnley at Anfield but overall 2 wins , 2 draws and 11 losses.

Because of the 12.30 ko there is an added tension for me in this games. The first goal is vital I think. Otherwise it's going to be a slog. A hard-fought 5-0 will do. More likely 2-1.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:00:16 pm »
What we must not do is gift them an early goal to hang on to. We've done this quite often this season and the players need to be fully focused and concentrated from the off tomorrow. No excuses about it being a 12.30 ko. Maybe Klopp could stand by the changing room door and as they leave to go to the pitch give each player a big slap round the face to wake them up.
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:42:10 pm »
First half has all the makings of a shit show when you factor everything in from early kick off, international break, our usual first halves, Everton raising their game, injuries and suspensions etc etc.

If we can get to half time ahead then we should be okay. We don't want to be chasing the game. Sounds stupid given it's Everton at home, but half the battle will be getting to 15 minutes at 0-0. Even in that FA Cup tie in 2020, with a much weakened team, the key was not conceding early and staying in the game.

If this was Sunday 16:30 or Monday night then we'd be okay but TNT have fucked us over again and it's a real leveller.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:42:10 pm
First half has all the makings of a shit show when you factor everything in from early kick off, international break, our usual first halves, Everton raising their game, injuries and suspensions etc etc.

If we can get to half time ahead then we should be okay. We don't want to be chasing the game. Sounds stupid given it's Everton at home, but half the battle will be getting to 15 minutes at 0-0. Even in that FA Cup tie in 2020, with a much weakened team, the key was not conceding early and staying in the game.

If this was Sunday 16:30 or Monday night then we'd be okay but TNT have fucked us over again and it's a real leveller.

You missed off being fucked over by the ref.

Not like you From, missing off a reason to be gloomy. ;D
Online Angelius

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:30:14 pm »
Don't think Nunez will start - seems to make much more sense to bring his pace and chaos at around 55-60 mins. Jota, Salah, and Diaz to start.

If we can just have a controlled first half that would be great - don't concede and don't get red card(s). Simple!
Offline Robinred

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:36:33 pm »
Craig Pawson ref, with Coote on VAR.

Hmmmm
Online Vote For Pedro

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:41:20 pm »
I'm already angry about the timewasting and cheating.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 07:41:20 pm
I'm already angry about the timewasting and cheating.

Anticipatory fewm. :D

Mind you therell be plenty of Bitters engaging in some anticipatory booing.
Offline Zlen

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:36:33 pm
Craig Pawson ref, with Coote on VAR.

Hmmmm

Pawson is far from the worst.
Just saying.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:19:39 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:06:58 pm
Pawson is far from the worst.
Just saying.

Coote is far from the best.
Online RedG13

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:20:24 pm »
Ready for the game.
Hopefully Nunez can start. Glad Club football is back
Will be intersesting to who starts in the MF with Szoboszlai
Offline Zlen

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:33:13 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 09:19:39 pm
Coote is far from the best.

So youre saying well get balanced refereeing? 😁
