just put the ball in the corner of the net the keepers got midget arms simple .
yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.
Guesses on what song Virg is playing Air guitar to?
Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.
https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/styles/lg/public/2023-10/training-gallery-19102023-22.webp?itok=X6hmF5CQ&width=1680Who is the fella on the right here then
Level 42 any song with a bass solo.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Annoyingly I do think theyre slightly better with Calvert-Lewis back and Harrison in the team. Theyll aim to be niggly, spoil things and be a danger mainly from set pieces.Our last couple of league games havent ruined my faith in us, but playing early Saturday, and with a couple of injuries and suspensions still floating around makes it feel a bit more of a leveller than it might have oooked a few weeks ago.Ill go for a nervier than it should be 2-1.
Think I read Pilling trained too
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]