Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.

joe buck

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm »
just put the ball in the corner of the net the keepers got midget arms simple .
newterp

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm
just put the ball in the corner of the net the keepers got midget arms simple .

yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm »
Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm
yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.

Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.
JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm »
Don't underestimate Pickford.  He's training like mad for this game.

El_Macca_17

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:01:14 pm
Guesses on what song Virg is playing Air guitar to?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VokAbAfTfCc&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VokAbAfTfCc&amp;t=2s</a>


Music For Chameleons, obviously.
ljycb

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm
Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.

Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.

I doubt Gakpo starts. More likely we see Jota and whoever is fittest out of Darwin and Diaz.
RogerTheRed

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:07:52 am »
John C

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:28:57 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:39:23 pm
 
Level 42 any song with a bass solo.
I like the way you think mate :)

Thanks for the OP Terry, can't wait for this, just a pity it's an early KO.
If any of the players have 12.30 lethargy it'll be soon be shaken out of them when they emerge from the tunnel.
Chris~

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:39:59 am »
Don't think I've watched a second of Everton play this year but think I can still predict how they're going to play and what kind of game this'll be. Hopefully get an early first goal otherwise it's going to be a rough watch
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:44:08 am »
Annoyingly I do think theyre slightly better with Calvert-Lewis back and Harrison in the team. Theyll aim to be niggly, spoil things and be a danger mainly from set pieces.

Our last couple of league games havent ruined my faith in us, but playing early Saturday, and with a couple of injuries and suspensions still floating around makes it feel a bit more of a leveller than it might have oooked a few weeks ago.

Ill go for a nervier than it should be 2-1.
So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:24:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:44:08 am
Annoyingly I do think theyre slightly better with Calvert-Lewis back and Harrison in the team. Theyll aim to be niggly, spoil things and be a danger mainly from set pieces.

Our last couple of league games havent ruined my faith in us, but playing early Saturday, and with a couple of injuries and suspensions still floating around makes it feel a bit more of a leveller than it might have oooked a few weeks ago.

Ill go for a nervier than it should be 2-1.

Im with you on this.

One of those games winning 2-1, probably after conceding first, the usual egregious refereeing and a minimum of 13 minutes added time.
phil236849

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:08:57 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:07:52 am
Think I read Pilling trained too

Glad you said that, I suspected it might be him
Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:25:34 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 05:01:54 pm
https://backend.liverpoolfc.com/sites/default/files/styles/lg/public/2023-10/training-gallery-19102023-22.webp?itok=X6hmF5CQ&width=1680

Who is the fella on the right here then
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:29:11 pm »
Press conference starts soon. Should give an indication on fitness levels etc
Kop Kings

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm »
Robertson needs surgery according to Klopp
TheMan

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:53:56 pm »
doak out, bacjetic out, thiago out, robertson out for a while, gakpo a doubt and a few players knackered

my team

alisson
gomez
konate
vvd
trent
szobozlai
endo
gravenberch
salah
nunez
jota

if endo is totally off the pace then bring on mac for him, bring on gakpo for nunez midway through second half (if he has been booked)
Agent99

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:00:04 pm »
All these international breaks at the beginning of the season are bollocks. Why the fuck are friendlies even being played? No wonder players are knackered.
