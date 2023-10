yep - way way too many games where we make T-Pix look like he's got normal arms.



Thanks for the OP Terry. Think this one's going to be frustrating for large periods.Would love to see Nunez start this one as I can see him embarrassing Pickford (if Pickford doesn't do it himself) but given him and Diaz were both away, can see him on the bench with Gakpo back in training. Also hoping to see Gravenberch start but worried they'll try and snap him in two if does, although I guess that goes for any of our players.