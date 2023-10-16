« previous next »
Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 09:06:39 am
Jota is available again and has hardly played for Portugal, so he's bound to start, but with Gakpo injured, I don't think we can rest both Diaz and Nunez.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 09:26:41 am
Paul's working this Saturday so I've got to learn how to get the TV to the right channel for this. 

Since we bought this last TV it's so fucking complicated working out which remote to use, then how to navigate to IPTV, then find which channel is showing the game 🤦🤷

I might just listen to lfctv commentary on my phone 😂
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 09:36:45 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:26:41 am
Paul's working this Saturday so I've got to learn how to get the TV to the right channel for this. 

Since we bought this last TV it's so fucking complicated working out which remote to use, then how to navigate to IPTV, then find which channel is showing the game 🤦🤷

I might just listen to lfctv commentary on my phone 😂

Can't you get him to show you tonight and have a practice before the big day.

Also you can just stick it on that channel and leave it on when he goes out?

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 09:37:08 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:06:33 am
At least its not Darren England

:D
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 10:05:11 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:36:45 am
Can't you get him to show you tonight and have a practice before the big day.

Also you can just stick it on that channel and leave it on when he goes out?

Yeah I think we're going to have a few trial runs although I'm used to missing us play now with me working Thursday nights and Sunday afternoons 🤦
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 10:11:53 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 16, 2023, 09:46:47 pm
Of course. Dope.
Stop giving the GoT blerts ideas

It's inhalers, anyway
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 10:24:53 am
Just had a peak at blueshite pre-match thoughts. Hurting our players seems high on the agenda, as well as snide comments about crumbling stadiums

Need to thrash these good and proper; I'll disappointed if we don't aim to put 4+ past them
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 10:36:54 am
Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Marc Perry, Wade Smith. Fourth official: Thomas Bramall. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 10:43:54 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 10:36:54 am
VAR: David Coote.

 ;D Just taking the piss at this point. Free reign for horror tackles now, well for them anyway.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 11:02:53 am
Ah yes, Coote against Everton. haven't been there before, now, have we?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 11:18:41 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:24:53 am
Just had a peak at blueshite pre-match thoughts. Hurting our players seems high on the agenda, as well as snide comments about crumbling stadiums

Need to thrash these good and proper; I'll disappointed if we don't aim to put 4+ past them
Lovely bunch
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 11:31:20 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:24:53 am
Just had a peak at blueshite pre-match thoughts. Hurting our players seems high on the agenda, as well as snide comments about crumbling stadiums

Need to thrash these good and proper; I'll disappointed if we don't aim to put 4+ past them

Think itll be a bit tighter due to us getting yet another early kick off on a Saturday, but a Liverpool in at least second gear puts this lot to the sword easily

Just a win, no suspensions or injuries will do nicely.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 11:44:06 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:26:41 am
Paul's working this Saturday so I've got to learn how to get the TV to the right channel for this. 

Since we bought this last TV it's so fucking complicated working out which remote to use, then how to navigate to IPTV, then find which channel is showing the game 🤦🤷

I might just listen to lfctv commentary on my phone 😂

Follow us on RAWK we'll keep you up to date Debs.  :D
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 11:55:19 am
David Coote! On VAR! Everton at home! Inconceivable!

Imagine they'd just put Darren England on VAR again  :lmao :lmao
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 03:27:02 pm
David Coote will be on VAR duty when Liverpool host Everton this weekend, having been at the centre of controversy in a Merseyside derby three seasons ago.

Coote was the VAR when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park in October 2020, with the Reds demanding an investigation over two highly contentious decisions. Liverpool were not happy that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford escaped punishment after a challenge on Virgil van Dijk.

It later emerged that Van Dijk had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and he was sidelined for over nine months. Liverpool were also unhappy after Jordan Henderson's late goal was disallowed when Sadio Mane was deemed to be offside.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 04:29:25 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:43:54 am
;D Just taking the piss at this point. Free reign for horror tackles now, well for them anyway.

Why are we even bothering playing in this league? We've no chance. Until PGMOL are taken down we're wasting our time.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 04:55:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:29:25 pm
Why are we even bothering playing in this league? We've no chance. Until PGMOL are taken down we're wasting our time.
Bring back the European Super League I say
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 05:08:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:29:25 pm
Why are we even bothering playing in this league? We've no chance. Until PGMOL are taken down we're wasting our time.

We had the perfect opportunity to take down PGMOL but have just done what we did with Suarez threatened to do all kinds and then meekly backed down.

Until we actually make a stand then PGMOL will just walk all over us.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 06:08:09 pm
Well i'm looking forward to the 7.30 a.m start.
But....never gets old.

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 06:19:11 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:08:39 pm
We had the perfect opportunity to take down PGMOL but have just done what we did with Suarez threatened to do all kinds and then meekly backed down.

Until we actually make a stand then PGMOL will just walk all over us.

Exactly

What was the point of asking for the audio, what was the point of the club statement?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Yesterday at 07:26:16 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 11:44:06 am
Follow us on RAWK we'll keep you up to date Debs.  :D

I do that even if we've got the game on Jill 😁
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 11:17:19 am
Hiya, has everyone got their ticker in their wallet?  I still have the Euro ticket there in mine, meant to be gifting to my nephew.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 11:29:01 am
You would hope the SA lads are back tomorrow and can train Friday.

Should hopefully help with jet lag.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 11:33:16 am
Quote from: red and white liz on Today at 11:17:19 am
Hiya, has everyone got their ticker in their wallet?  I still have the Euro ticket there in mine, meant to be gifting to my nephew.
Go into the Pass Details and pull down to refresh, usually sorts it. Though they have had issues of previous games showing, right up to entry of games this season, I had it myself for the West Ham game still showing Aston Villa, steward at the turnstile just said it should still allow entry and it did.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 11:46:01 am
Not looking forward to this, but for less reasons than usual. We are much better than them and, despite generally playing shite in these games and it being an early post-international start  ::) we should be beating them.

That only leaves the usual worry about which of our players will be crocked by them flying into every tackle and getting away with murder "because it's the derby".

Have to say, I'm mildly curious which if our players is getting sent off this week.  ???
Early money is on Tsimikas.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 11:47:42 am
We need to treat them like they are, absolutely dogshit, no history, no theatrics just put them to the fucking sword.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 11:52:49 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:47:42 am
We need to treat them like they are, absolutely dogshit, no history, no theatrics just put them to the fucking sword.

I think it's exactly what we'll do. We'd been crap going into the last derby and won it comfortably, it was a changed centre half pairing with a struggling midfield bar Bajcetic and they hardly touched the ball again. Now we're in fine form, looking to explode again in front of goal and these are even worse. I think we'll be comfortable again and hopefully start another winning run.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 12:53:21 pm
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 04:55:38 pm
Bring back the European Super League I say

On a purely refereeing basis, it has merit. F**k PGMOL and the FA.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 01:37:45 pm
I've watched quite a bit of these this season as both my other half and her lads are bluenoses.

They generally play quite compact and narrow - Doucoure supporting their one striker which will likely be DCL but has been Beto earlier in the season as DCL has had injury problems.

Their midfield is one dimensional with only McNeil with some semblance of creativity. They are quite a big team across the park and because it's the derby will be quite physical i suspect.

There will be two ways they score against us, set pieces and malaise they can create in the box - and on the break over powering with running at us (the likes of Onana and Doucoure will have no problem shrugging McAllister off the ball were he to be playing) However their runners are not dynamic and break vertically - so would need that space to run into.

Here's the big thing with this Everton team, if we can score early - they will fold and quickly, they have a brittle mentality and only seem to have a bit of belief when they score, when the games going against them they bunker in and get picked off. Dyche doesn't really roll the dice, at most he'll change his 4-4-1-1 formation to a 4-4-2 if they go behind with two big men up top to lump the ball to.

Start the game fast, control the ball - let our quality show in the first 25 minutes get an early goal and this game is dust.

Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 01:42:01 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:24:53 am
Just had a peak at blueshite pre-match thoughts. Hurting our players seems high on the agenda, as well as snide comments about crumbling stadiums

Need to thrash these good and proper; I'll disappointed if we don't aim to put 4+ past them

They're long overdue a massive hiding from us. Biggest margin we've beaten them by under Klopp was four goals and that was when they had 10 men on the field for most of the game. Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't swap the Mane, Van Dijk & Origi late winners for an obliteration but I'd love to see us do them by a cricket score. It's been a privilege to watch us humble United on multiple occasions recently, but to see us do similar to Everton would be even more enjoyable for me.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 01:46:09 pm
Jota and Mo to definitely start. Hopefully Darwin is ok. I think Diaz might be on the bench.

Wonder if Gravenberch or Endo start in place of Mac Allister this time. But then Jones is out too and you wouldnt necessarily want 3 new signings with no Derby experience. And not sure if Harvey will be best for this one although sounded like he had a stormer for the U21s.

Obviously Robbo is out. Presumably Kostas plays but I suppose Gomez is an option there?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 01:53:04 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:46:09 pm
Jota and Mo to definitely start. Hopefully Darwin is ok. I think Diaz might be on the bench.

Wonder if Gravenberch or Endo start in place of Mac Allister this time. But then Jones is out too and you wouldnt necessarily want 3 new signings with no Derby experience. And not sure if Harvey will be best for this one although sounded like he had a stormer for the U21s.

Obviously Robbo is out. Presumably Kostas plays but I suppose Gomez is an option there?

Endo/MacAllister/Szoboszlai would be ideal I think, plenty of technical ability and very combative, though Endo doesn't seem to be trusted to start in the league yet. Gravenberch maybe a shout too since he'll be well rested and will have had time to prepare, and he should hold up well against their inevitable aggression.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 02:53:15 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:19:11 pm
Exactly

What was the point of asking for the audio, what was the point of the club statement?

Just because you arent hearing anything publicly dies t mean the club are doing nothing.

Love to know how wed bring down PGMOL by the way.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 02:54:58 pm
Just need to win. Without context of league table, this is always our most important game of the season and the game Id rank as 2nd in most Id want to win every season (Goodison derby is 1st on that list).
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 03:21:08 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:52:49 am
I think it's exactly what we'll do. We'd been crap going into the last derby and won it comfortably, it was a changed centre half pairing with a struggling midfield bar Bajcetic and they hardly touched the ball again. Now we're in fine form, looking to explode again in front of goal and these are even worse. I think we'll be comfortable again and hopefully start another winning run.

Yes we just need to avoid sinking to their level and getting involved in their shenanigans, they really are a poor team.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 03:22:05 pm
I just want to score loads of goals. Amazing goals, tap ins, set piece goals, pace goals, and then loads of funny ones (even though they'll all be funny with that feckin eejit in goal).

Could be doing with a lift given the absolute shitshow that is real life at the moment. Up the reds. 
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 03:25:09 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 03:22:05 pm
I just want to score loads of goals. Amazing goals, tap ins, set piece goals, pace goals, and then loads of funny ones (even though they'll all be funny with that feckin eejit in goal).

Could be doing with a lift given the absolute shitshow that is real life at the moment. Up the reds. 
Pace goals don't count.   :missus  ::)
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 04:07:01 pm
Is Gakpo back ?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Today at 04:08:49 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:07:01 pm
Is Gakpo back ?

No.

Well not yet anyway.
