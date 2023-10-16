I've watched quite a bit of these this season as both my other half and her lads are bluenoses.



They generally play quite compact and narrow - Doucoure supporting their one striker which will likely be DCL but has been Beto earlier in the season as DCL has had injury problems.



Their midfield is one dimensional with only McNeil with some semblance of creativity. They are quite a big team across the park and because it's the derby will be quite physical i suspect.



There will be two ways they score against us, set pieces and malaise they can create in the box - and on the break over powering with running at us (the likes of Onana and Doucoure will have no problem shrugging McAllister off the ball were he to be playing) However their runners are not dynamic and break vertically - so would need that space to run into.



Here's the big thing with this Everton team, if we can score early - they will fold and quickly, they have a brittle mentality and only seem to have a bit of belief when they score, when the games going against them they bunker in and get picked off. Dyche doesn't really roll the dice, at most he'll change his 4-4-1-1 formation to a 4-4-2 if they go behind with two big men up top to lump the ball to.



Start the game fast, control the ball - let our quality show in the first 25 minutes get an early goal and this game is dust.



