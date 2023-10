David Coote will be on VAR duty when Liverpool host Everton this weekend, having been at the centre of controversy in a Merseyside derby three seasons ago.



Coote was the VAR when Liverpool drew 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park in October 2020, with the Reds demanding an investigation over two highly contentious decisions. Liverpool were not happy that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford escaped punishment after a challenge on Virgil van Dijk.



It later emerged that Van Dijk had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and he was sidelined for over nine months. Liverpool were also unhappy after Jordan Henderson's late goal was disallowed when Sadio Mane was deemed to be offside.