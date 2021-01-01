« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.  (Read 1724 times)

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,274
  • BoRac
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:06:39 am »
Jota is available again and has hardly played for Portugal, so he's bound to start, but with Gakpo injured, I don't think we can rest both Diaz and Nunez.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 