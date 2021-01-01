Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview. (Read 1724 times)
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,274
BoRac
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 09:06:39 am »
Jota is available again and has hardly played for Portugal, so he's bound to start, but with Gakpo injured, I don't think we can rest both Diaz and Nunez.
Logged
Every nation gets the government it deserves.
- Joseph de Maistre
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2