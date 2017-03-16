« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.  (Read 1723 times)

Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October, 12:30 kick off, At Anfield : Match Preview




Hands up who hates International breaks?

Also never really enjoyed the build-up to the Merseyside Derby.
Sure, been to loads where I've come away with a big grin after we've snotted them again.
But like I said, not a big fan of the build-up toward the actual match.

Andy Robbo's a non-starter after picking up a dislocated shoulder playing for Scotland, so hopefully everyone else is available apart from Curtis Jones who is still suspended and Cody Gakpo who is injured.
Our number 2 keeper Caoimhín Kelleher is also unavailable at the moment.

So going for a 4-3-3 of Ali, Trent, Konate, Virg, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch,
Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

I reckon that side is more than capable of being up against the blues.

Come on you mighty Reds.

No idea who the officials are for this.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Thanks Terry.

Robbo is a big miss given the drop off with Tsmikas. However, hes not awful and we have so much more quality than them.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Fingers crossed no more injuries during this weeks internationals and the South Americans come back fresh.

Would start Gomez left back for this one - just feel he's played more football and up to speed with the system. Also a better all round defender. Not that I'm expecting us to have to defend too much. The usual 'park the bus' blues no doubt.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
We should be smashing this lot.  Can go with our best available team as the next match is 5 days away, just gonna have to see who is good to go after international duty.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Wait? What? We have 12:30 now and again for City? Goodness me. Is this a joke or what?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
We'll batter these. It's no coincidence that their only victory at Anfield in the 21st century was when there were no fans.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Out of interest.

paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
Oct 13
Man City-Liverpool on Nov 25 to kick-off at 12.30pm. Third time this season Jurgen Klopps side has been in that slot immediately after an international break. It will be the 14th occasion immediately after an international break since Klopp took over. Spurs, with six, are next.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Thanks Terry, just get the points, we'll have to battle they are on the up and will try and hit us early.


Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:27:12 pm
Wait? What? We have 12:30 now and again for City? Goodness me. Is this a joke or what?

Absolutely shocking - Especially with 4 lads that would normally start coming back from South America. We get fucked over every time and it never seems to even out over the season or years.
The City one is because of Greater Manchester police, the fucking divvies
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Officials;

Ref: Alex Ferguson

4th Offal: Gary Neville


Linos: Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles


VAR: Martyn Tyler Assistant: Eric Cantona
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Thanks Terry. I think Robbo will be a big miss as will, to a lesser extent, Gakpo. Everton are on a good mini rival so they will have a bit of confidence. However our better squad should see us win this. We have stuttered a bit after a good start to the season and it is important that we get back to winning ways.no more gifts of goals please.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Who will they try to injure this time?

Szoboszlai? Diaz? Mac Allister?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Out of interest.

paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
Oct 13
Man City-Liverpool on Nov 25 to kick-off at 12.30pm. Third time this season Jurgen Klopps side has been in that slot immediately after an international break. It will be the 14th occasion immediately after an international break since Klopp took over. Spurs, with six, are next.

Coincidence?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Our Ref's so far

Chelsea- Taylor
Bournemouth - Brammel
Newcastle - Brooks
Villa - Hooper
Wolves - Oliver
West Ham - Kavanagh
Spurs - Hooper
Brighton- Taylor

Everton- TBD

My guess is Oliver or Brooks.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Should be easy work even with the officials against us, hopefully the injuries we get aren't too bad. Gotta be winning every league game before we go to City, get it done.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
It's clearly the PL doing it on purpose to "teach us a lesson" but why wold you piss off one of the most powerful clubs in the league? Do they WANT a super league or something?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:07:16 pm
Our Ref's so far

Chelsea- Taylor
Bournemouth - Brammel
Newcastle - Brooks
Villa - Hooper
Wolves - Oliver
West Ham - Kavanagh
Spurs - Hooper
Brighton- Taylor

Everton- TBD

My guess is Oliver or Brooks.

Are there any refs on holiday in UAE or Saudi this week? My guess it'll be them.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:42:06 pm
Are there any refs on holiday in UAE or Saudi this week? My guess it'll be them.

So as not to play favorites and curry favor from a few, they all went this time.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Really needed this on the Sunday 4:30. It's always a double whammy for us playing the Saturday 12:30 and after international break (either of the 2 and we're invariably shite, let alone both).

All the South Americans we have now just makes it tougher, plus the Jones suspension and now Robbo injured. It'll be another shitshow like Wolves after the last break performance wise, just got to hope we can grind the result out. The 6 position is a key concern, a jetlagged Macca running through treacle again is something we could do without. At least we should have a stronger back 4 this time.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Run the ball in the general vicinity of Ashley Young. I can not stress that enough. Oh, and put the ball over their back line, it should really be that simple.

We should beat them as we usually do. You don't deserve to challenge for titles if you can't beat teams containing the likes of Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Gana Gueye, Dwight McNeil etc etc etc.

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Endo   Szoboszlai   Gravenberch
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Diaz has to start, get him running at Young. The game in the week we can make changes. Midfield might be a bit thrown together but it's got the quality and should get the best of Everton's awful midfield. MacAllister on the bench should help. It should really be as comfortable as last season.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:26:15 pm
Officials;

Ref: Alex Ferguson

4th Offal: Gary Neville


Linos: Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles


VAR: Martyn Tyler Assistant: Eric Cantona

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm
Really needed this on the Sunday 4:30. It's always a double whammy for us playing the Saturday 12:30 and after international break (either of the 2 and we're invariably shite, let alone both).


Cant remember the last time we played Everton on a Sunday. Almost always seem to be on Saturday or Monday
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:18:19 pm
Run the ball in the general vicinity of Ashley Young. I can not stress that enough. Oh, and put the ball over their back line, it should really be that simple.

We should beat them as we usually do. You don't deserve to challenge for titles if you can't beat teams containing the likes of Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Gana Gueye, Dwight McNeil etc etc etc.

Alisson
Trent   Konate   VVD   Tsimikas
Endo   Szoboszlai   Gravenberch
Salah   Nunez   Diaz

Diaz has to start, get him running at Young. The game in the week we can make changes. Midfield might be a bit thrown together but it's got the quality and should get the best of Everton's awful midfield. MacAllister on the bench should help. It should really be as comfortable as last season.

You do realize that Jurgen rarely puts out his best 11 v Everton. He uses the match to rest some top players.

I doubt any South American except Alisson will start.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Mac, Ali, Nunez and Diaz all playing early Wednesday.

This really fucks our team selection.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
I can't be the only one weirded out that we're playing this at Anfield. Feels like the first derby of the season is almost always usually at Goodison.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
Mac, Ali, Nunez and Diaz all playing early Wednesday.

This really fucks our team selection.

Its a joke that we keep getting these early kick off after the international break. Its almost as if they know klopp will react to it and itll create headlines so they do it time and time again.

Hopefully klopp doesnt start Macca again after his awful showing after the last international break. Would rather see Endo in there and start one of Diaz or nunez and bring the other one on in the second half. Not ideal at all
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:42:43 pm
You do realize that Jurgen rarely puts out his best 11 v Everton. He uses the match to rest some top players.

I doubt any South American except Alisson will start.

He used to seem to make changes against Everton in his first few years but it's not been like that since the 5-2/FA Cup win in December/January 2019-20

Alisson will play obviously and I'd hope he picks Nunez and Diaz too, they can have a rest in the week. Less bothered about Mac Allister as we should be able to fare better in midfield and he was poor at Wolves after the last international break. If we're comfortable none of them bar Alisson have to play 90 minutes anyway, just have to get through this and then onto two more home games in the next week which we should be winning.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Jones to start? He's not been involved in the Internationals (too old for U21s now).
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm
Jones to start? He's not been involved in the Internationals (too old for U21s now).

Suspended
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm
Jones to start? He's not been involved in the Internationals (too old for U21s now).
Still suspended.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm
Jones to start? He's not been involved in the Internationals (too old for U21s now).

Banned.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm
Jones to start? He's not been involved in the Internationals (too old for U21s now).

Reckon Endo, Dom and Grav to play in midfield.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Anyone know if Jones is gonna start against Everton?
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:46:47 pm
Of course. Dope.

No, it was a red card.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:51:39 pm
Anyone know if Jones is gonna start against Everton?

Only thing I know is, that he's not cup-tied.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 08:41:50 pm
Cant remember the last time we played Everton on a Sunday. Almost always seem to be on Saturday or Monday
April last year at Anfield
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:03:45 pm
Mac, Ali, Nunez and Diaz all playing early Wednesday.

This really fucks our team selection.

This is exactly my concern.

It never happens but I'd be interested in 45 for Diaz/Nunez and then the other comes in. Maybe play Jota up top for the first 45 with Diaz on the left and then Jota off the left for the second 45 and let Nunez at them.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Terry 👍 Looking forward to going to this. Despite the early start we should let our quality show and give these a beating. Feel like it will be Jota, Nunez and Mo up front and Endo, Dom and Ryan in midfield.
Should win by two or three.
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:26:15 pm
Officials;

Ref: Alex Ferguson

4th Offal: Gary Neville


Linos: Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles


VAR: Martyn Tyler Assistant: Eric Cantona
At least its not Darren England
