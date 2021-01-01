Run the ball in the general vicinity of Ashley Young. I can not stress that enough. Oh, and put the ball over their back line, it should really be that simple.



We should beat them as we usually do. You don't deserve to challenge for titles if you can't beat teams containing the likes of Jordan Pickford, Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Gana Gueye, Dwight McNeil etc etc etc.



Alisson

Trent Konate VVD Tsimikas

Endo Szoboszlai Gravenberch

Salah Nunez Diaz



Diaz has to start, get him running at Young. The game in the week we can make changes. Midfield might be a bit thrown together but it's got the quality and should get the best of Everton's awful midfield. MacAllister on the bench should help. It should really be as comfortable as last season.