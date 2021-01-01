Hands up who hates International breaks?Also never really enjoyed the build-up to the Merseyside Derby.Sure, been to loads where I've come away with a big grin after we've snotted them again.But like I said, not a big fan of the build-up toward the actual match.Andy Robbo's a non-starter after picking up a dislocated shoulder playing for Scotland, so hopefully everyone else is available apart from Curtis Jones who is still suspended and Cody Gakpo who is injured.Our number 2 keeper Caoimhín Kelleher is also unavailable at the moment.So going for a 4-3-3 of Ali, Trent, Konate, Virg, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch,Salah, Nunez, Diaz.I reckon that side is more than capable of being up against the blues.Come on you mighty Reds.No idea who the officials are for this.