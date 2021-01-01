« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.  (Read 161 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,438
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« on: Today at 12:48:02 pm »
Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October, 12:30 kick off, At Anfield : Match Preview




Hands up who hates International breaks?

Also never really enjoyed the build-up to the Merseyside Derby.
Sure, been to loads where I've come away with a big grin after we've snotted them again.
But like I said, not a big fan of the build-up toward the actual match.

Andy Robbo's a non-starter after picking up a dislocated shoulder playing for Scotland, so hopefully everyone else is available apart from Curtis Jones who is still suspended and Cody Gakpo who is injured.
Our number 2 keeper Caoimhín Kelleher is also unavailable at the moment.

So going for a 4-3-3 of Ali, Trent, Konate, Virg, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch,
Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

I reckon that side is more than capable of being up against the blues.

Come on you mighty Reds.

No idea who the officials are for this.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:41 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,407
  • Indefatigability
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:50:30 pm »
Thanks Terry.

Robbo is a big miss given the drop off with Tsmikas. However, hes not awful and we have so much more quality than them.
Logged

Online Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:20:47 pm »
Fingers crossed no more injuries during this weeks internationals and the South Americans come back fresh.

Would start Gomez left back for this one - just feel he's played more football and up to speed with the system. Also a better all round defender. Not that I'm expecting us to have to defend too much. The usual 'park the bus' blues no doubt.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,856
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
We should be smashing this lot.  Can go with our best available team as the next match is 5 days away, just gonna have to see who is good to go after international duty.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,018
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:27:12 pm »
Wait? What? We have 12:30 now and again for City? Goodness me. Is this a joke or what?
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:30:05 pm »
We'll batter these. It's no coincidence that their only victory at Anfield in the 21st century was when there were no fans.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,478
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Liverpool v Everton. Premier League, Saturday the 21st October. Match Preview.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:32:58 pm »
Out of interest.

paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
Oct 13
Man City-Liverpool on Nov 25 to kick-off at 12.30pm. Third time this season Jurgen Klopps side has been in that slot immediately after an international break. It will be the 14th occasion immediately after an international break since Klopp took over. Spurs, with six, are next.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 