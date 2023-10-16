« previous next »
Author Topic: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!  (Read 2024 times)

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #40 on: October 16, 2023, 01:48:02 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on October 16, 2023, 01:23:13 am
@BrissyRed, I've spoken to a few people who've worked with indigenous communities that also voted Hard No based on their anger at corruption in land councils etc. This is where I think the Voice proponents missed a trick, by not emphasising how they would seek to bring greater transparency and accountability to regional funding (and I think they would have, if only due to the increased scrutiny from disgruntled No campaigners). The opposition have seized on this by announcing they will push for greater auditing, which I agree with. The Voice campaign was too happy-clappy and should have shown a bit more tough love. The Voice principles declared that representatives would be elected by communities and would be gender- and age-balanced, which you'd hope would mean taking the balance of power away from corrupt leaders that I'm assuming are mostly older and male. Honestly, these doubts about existing power structures are the kind of reasons for No that I respect. It's all these lazy soundbites about "not enough info" and "it's divisive" that annoy me more.
Funnily enough a greater proportion of the elders I had and have dealings with are female, probably 70/30 which I think is due to the far greater mortality rate of male Aboriginals.
The problem with the communities themselves voting for the voice representatives is their own culture would prevent the right people being voted in. The younger generation will always defer to the elders and it's generally the elders that are the problem.
« Last Edit: October 16, 2023, 01:49:56 am by Brissyred »
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,569
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #41 on: October 16, 2023, 03:36:21 am »
Yeah I thought you'd say that :) which is why I thought it notable that an age-balanced council was part of the founding principles. Guess we'll never know.
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #42 on: October 16, 2023, 03:59:11 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on October 16, 2023, 03:36:21 am
Yeah I thought you'd say that :) which is why I thought it notable that an age-balanced council was part of the founding principles. Guess we'll never know.

Point I was making was we would get an age balanced council but made up of people the elders told everyone to vote for. ie, their stooges.
I don't think that there's an easy resolution to this until the rank and file Aboriginals realise what is happening and stand up to the corruption themselves, it's not going to happen from from outside.
« Last Edit: October 16, 2023, 04:02:16 am by Brissyred »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #43 on: October 16, 2023, 03:25:55 pm »
What a weird way of looking at things.

You voted no because of how their communities 'work' so you've perpetuated the problems for the communities who don't have a voice 🤷

Change will never happen if change isn't given a chance to happen.  A bit like all those religious elders who insist on everyone living as they did centuries ago!!

Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,677
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #44 on: October 16, 2023, 03:34:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 16, 2023, 03:25:55 pm
What a weird way of looking at things.

You voted no because of how their communities 'work' so you've perpetuated the problems for the communities who don't have a voice 🤷

Change will never happen if change isn't given a chance to happen.  A bit like all those religious elders who insist on everyone living as they did centuries ago!!

I agree.

Absolutely baffling logic.
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #45 on: October 16, 2023, 11:27:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 16, 2023, 03:25:55 pm
What a weird way of looking at things.

You voted no because of how their communities 'work' so you've perpetuated the problems for the communities who don't have a voice 🤷

Change will never happen if change isn't given a chance to happen.  A bit like all those religious elders who insist on everyone living as they did centuries ago!!
I voted no because the people who would be on the voice committees have a vested interest in maintaining the plight of the Aboriginal people.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,569
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:02:20 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on October 16, 2023, 03:59:11 am
Point I was making was we would get an age balanced council but made up of people the elders told everyone to vote for. ie, their stooges.
I don't think that there's an easy resolution to this until the rank and file Aboriginals realise what is happening and stand up to the corruption themselves, it's not going to happen from from outside.

What better way to tackle the corruption than to vote for leaders with integrity when Voice elections come around?

I find it a bit defeatist to assume that, due to community pressure, FNP will never be able to choose a decent leader. And if corruption can't be fixed from the outside, as you claim above, then what solutions remain?
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:01:53 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:02:20 am
What better way to tackle the corruption than to vote for leaders with integrity when Voice elections come around?

I find it a bit defeatist to assume that, due to community pressure, FNP will never be able to choose a decent leader. And if corruption can't be fixed from the outside, as you claim above, then what solutions remain?

I don't have any solutions, but this was definitely not it, quite the opposite in my view. I would say that outsiders (NGO NFP organisations) taking control of funding appropriation to ensure the money goes to the people that actually need it would be a good start. Maybe then the communities would be able to see how they are being ripped off and change could come from within?
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:27:47 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 09:01:53 am
I don't have any solutions, but this was definitely not it, quite the opposite in my view. I would say that outsiders (NGO NFP organisations) taking control of funding appropriation to ensure the money goes to the people that actually need it would be a good start. Maybe then the communities would be able to see how they are being ripped off and change could come from within?

So none of the change needs to to come from the wider Australian society? There isn't institutional racism? There doesn't need to be some kind of mechanism for better representation of those communities to address those issues?

Just wondering.
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:27:47 am
So none of the change needs to to come from the wider Australian society? There isn't institutional racism? There doesn't need to be some kind of mechanism for better representation of those communities to address those issues?

Just wondering.

So none of the change needs to to come from the wider Australian society?  Yes, it does.
There isn't institutional racism? Yes, there is.
There doesn't need to be some kind of mechanism for better representation of those communities to address those issues? Yes there does, but there is already enough representation and more of the same will solve nothing.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,677
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:52:41 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 11:32:53 am
So none of the change needs to to come from the wider Australian society?  Yes, it does.
There isn't institutional racism? Yes, there is.
There doesn't need to be some kind of mechanism for better representation of those communities to address those issues? Yes there does, but there is already enough representation and more of the same will solve nothing.

So, what you are saying, is that things are fine now, and giving them a Voice in the constiution, wouldn't have improved anything?

The majority of indigenous people voted for yes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:33:33 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:59:54 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:52:41 am
So what you are saying, is that things are fine now, and giving them a Voice in the constiution, wouldn't have improved anything?

The majority of indigenous people voted for yes.

Well, precisely. They obviously did feel there was a need for this mechanism.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:34:31 pm »
I'm sure somewhere in the annuls of any colonial country's history there'll be someone who holds the power saying "nothing will change even if they have the opportunity to change it".

Course it won't whilst those who hold the power lie to keep the status quo.
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:02:19 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:52:41 am
So, what you are saying, is that things are fine now, and giving them a Voice in the constiution, wouldn't have improved anything?

The majority of indigenous people voted for yes.
No, things aren't fine now, where have I said that?
This particular solution wouldn't have changed anything, it would have made matters worse, I have no doubt about that.
One of my employees is Aboriginal, I've discussed this with him at great length, he was dead set against it as well, as were all of his family.
Everyone here going on about it have no clue how things work here, Aboriginal advisory body's,  land councils, committees etc etc are entrenched in Australian life, right from local councils, regional councils, state boards right up to federal representation, there is virtually nothing you can do without the nod from one of them. It's a whole industry in itself. If all of those thousands of people across hundreds of different Aboriginal organisations can't change things, how would this?
All it would do is entrench the people that are actively seeking to keep things as they are. 
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:47:13 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:34:31 pm
I'm sure somewhere in the annuls of any colonial country's history there'll be someone who holds the power saying "nothing will change even if they have the opportunity to change it".

Course it won't whilst those who hold the power lie to keep the status quo.
Those that hold the power to change things are the Aboriginals themselves, but the Aboriginals who hold the power are the ones with a vested interest in keeping things the same, the government have the will and they actually provide the necessary support and finance to enact that change, but all that doesn't reach the people it needs to reach because the majority of those committees syphon all the money elsewhere.
More advisory committees are the exact opposite of what's needed.
Logged
