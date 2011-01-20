« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!  (Read 994 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,560
Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« on: Yesterday at 01:10:46 am »
Couldn't find an Australian thread, but there's a New Zealand one so I think I can justify this indulgence!

Those who listen to the Rest is Politics might have heard a bit about the indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum that's happening in Australia today. It's a single question asking us if we support recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the original inhabitants via a Voice to parliament. The idea of a Voice was proposed by First Nations people in a document known as the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which was the culmination of a decade's worth of consultation with indigenous groups across the country, the largest consensus building exercise in First Nations history, at least that we know of post colonisation. Currently First Nations people are not specifically recognised in the constitution, a gesture which around 90% of Australians would be on board with, but the decision was made to combine that question with the Voice proposal as the latter was seen as meaningful, material change towards bridging the shocking gap between indigenous and other Australians in metrics like life expectancy, income, education and incarceration.

The Voice proposal enjoyed strong majority support from its conception in 2017 until early this year (something like 59% overall and >80% among FNP). The previous Liberal National Party government (Tories) refused to call a referendum on the subject, with its relatively progressive erstwhile prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, falsely claiming it would be a third chamber of parliament equal in status to the house of representatives and senate, even though it would be an advisory body explicitly excluded from any legislative authority. When the Labor (Labour) party regained power late last year, it included a voice referendum as one of the top priorities in its manifesto, and took a clear position of Yes.

The Liberals didn't immediately put their weight behind the No campaign, having been pummelled at the election and knowing that the numbers were behind Yes. But their new leader, Peter Dutton, an ex-cop from Queensland, the most right wing state in the country, set about undermining it by planting seeds of doubt. The early tactic was to claim a deliberate withholding of detail, knowing full well that the constitution is a set of broad brush principles, and that detail comes from legislation. Nonetheless, this started to play well among more cautious conservative types. Over time the seeds of alarm were planted. Suddenly the Voice was not a result of FNP consensus building, it was a ploy by the Labor party to both destroy parliamentary democracy, to force the white man into subservience, but bizarrely also was a meaningless load of virtue signalling woke crap that FNP don't even want and is in fact another example of the whitefella forcing his vision upon the bkackfella. Whatever combination works for each individual, the effect was profound, with support for the Voice plummeting. This emboldened Dutton to mandate a No platform to the Liberals, forcing moderate representatives out of cabinet or out of the party altogether. The numbers continued to decline, with latest polls indicating 36% Yes and 57% No. The prime minister already appears to be looking at the aftermath.

So, I will trudge to the polls today, vote Yes, and just hope the end result is less humiliating than I'm expecting. The one shining light in all this is that the Liberal party has not profited from their opportunism. They have dealt a blow to Labor, but indications are that the electorate are not impressed by this further lurch to the right, a lurch which brought them undone as recent elections have been marked by pro-business but socially progressive "teal" independents wiping them out from their wealthy suburban strongholds. They're becoming more and more a party of rural cranks, and that won't work in a heavily urbanised country where the working classes are not struggling (and thus seduced by resentment politics) to the same degree as other western democracies.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:06:15 am »
if anyone could explain clearly, what we are voting yes for  then maybe there would be a bit more support..but it looks /smells like a money grab.
What confuses me is.why are so many national companies,WesFarmers{Bunnings etc}Woolies,Coles, Uniting {the church corporation, who my wife works for and they tried to force every company car to have a "yes" sticker on the back of them}Mining Giants BHP, Gena Reinhardts group throwing MILLIONS OF DOLLARS behind it?..i smell a rat.

If the indigenous community are not unanimous in the choice, how the hell are the rest of us supposed to form an opinion?
heres some food for thought{and i know there will be a counter argument from the YES side}  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuLiR9M-IUY
Logged
JFT 96

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:25:48 am »
and an interesting take from the comments section of the YT link i posted above.

"NO NO because there are already 3,278 Aboriginal corporations  243 Native title bodies  48 Land councils  35 Regional councils  122+ Aboriginal agencies  3 Advisory bodies  145 Health Organisations  11 Indigenous Federal MPs  12 Culturally important Indigenous days  Taxpayers give $30B annually for 984,000 people (3.8% of the population)  Expenditure per person in 2012-13 was $43,449 on Indigenous Australian compare to $20,900 on other Australians a ratio of 2.08 to 1 and increase from 1.95 in 2009. Senator Price says Australian taxpayers spend at least $100 million a day on direct support for Indigenous Australians. Every year $39.5 billion of direct government expenditure every single year. The figures are based on the 2017 Indigenous Expenditure Report produced by the Productivity Commission. Issues of racial and social injustices are hardly ousted by elevating and heightening race (cultural identification, credentials). Especially on a political level, but also within the wider community. The Voice to Parliament is all about adding a new Elite Canberra-based bureaucracy in the constitution rather than reconciliation or recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Australia has over 270 cultures, lets embrace them all, but most importantly lets embrace the Australians who make up our country first. NO"
Logged
JFT 96

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,560
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:54:31 am »
Corporations always want to be on the side of positive progressive change. It was the same with same sex marriage. Didn't mean that plebiscite wasn't about exactly what it said on the tin, doesn't mean SSM is a front for anything more sinister. Keep in mind the corporations jumped on board when the Voice was polling nearly 60% Yes. It was supposed to be a slam dunk. Would mining companies be as keen to get involved at 36-37%? Given past clashes between FNP and mining companies wanting to blow up their cultural sites, possibly not!

I agree that the Yes camp has done a poor job communicating the benefits of a Voice, but it is a fairly simple concept: an advisory body that can make representations directly to parliament and the executive government. Similar to ATSIC and previous advisory bodies, but the constitutional protection means that governments are committed to improving it through legislation rather than disbanding when things aren't going well, as governments of both stripes have done in the past. The Yes camp has been light on detail to avoid the referendum being a battle of specific models like the republic one ended up. That is understandable, but they should have relented when the worm had clearly turned. The Yes website has some founding principles that could have countered some of the No claims: for example, a mate of mine earnestly believed the Voice members would be appointed by the prime minister of the day, but the principles declare they would be elected by local communities and serve g fixed terms. Why is this not being shouted from the rooftops? Instead all the oxygen is going to the likes of Price calling it the Canberra Voice or the Albanese Voice.

Bad communication and bad politics have done a huge disservice to those who strived for years to build consensus among FNP. Having said that, I can't say for sure that the Voice would have solved all the problems faced by FNP, and I would have had more confidence if they'd addressed the inefficiencies of existing agencies or the corruption of land councils as some of the areas they'd provide advice on. So I can respect people who vote No because they don't think it'd serve its intended purpose. But I don't respect the many arguments from the No camp based on innuendo and "what do they REALLY want?" insinuation.
Logged

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,488
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:30:32 am »
About an hour after voting closed, some networks already comfortable announcing a resounding no, pretty grim.
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,731
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:40:51 am »
Koalas!

Bruce!
Logged
Meh

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,560
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:12:59 am »
44.1% Yes, 55.9% No after 36% of the vote. Not as bad as I expected, but WA hasn't started counting yet and they'll be close to Queensland, who are the most negative at 35:65.

Still much closer than the SSM vote, so we're not that bad, right? Right? Hello?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:59:26 am »
Is that confirmation that most Aussies are racist?  Or is that way too simplistic?
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:01:21 am »
Any breakdown of voting demographics? Is it a case of older voters backing No? And maybe in another generations time it will get over the line? If 5% of the voters swung the other way it would be close to a dead heat, that really isnt far off.

I lived in Oz for just under 5 years and travelled inland to a lot of the smaller towns. Outside of the big cities and the NT you would rarely come across anyone of an indigenous appearance (hope Ive worded this correctly). Places have been whitewashed so much that I doubt many people in these places bear witness to an indigenous perspective or experience, and therefore cant clearly see why such a constitutional change would be necessary.

I wonder how many of the Nos are never nos or are more of them just not yet or cant really see the point, why change anything if it wont benefit me?.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,731
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:13:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:59:26 am
Is that confirmation that most Aussies are racist?  Or is that way too simplistic?

From the programmes I've seen, most of their politicians make Hitler look like a tree-hugging hippy
Logged
Meh

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,740
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:59:26 am
Is that confirmation that most Aussies are racist?  Or is that way too simplistic?

Did we need that confirming?
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,560
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:24:23 am »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 11:01:21 am
Any breakdown of voting demographics? Is it a case of older voters backing No? And maybe in another generations time it will get over the line? If 5% of the voters swung the other way it would be close to a dead heat, that really isnt far off.

Live tracker here: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-10-14/live-updates-voice-to-parliament-referendum-latest-news/102969568?utm_source=abc_news_app&utm_medium=content_shared&utm_campaign=abc_news_app&utm_content=other

National Yes vote fallen to 41.7% since my last post, think it'll end up in the 30s. It's a humiliation. Highest Yes vote in Victoria, but all states will end up with a No. Inner cities most in favour, regional Australia incredibly hostile, it's a 4-to-1No vote in many regional seats.

There is no chance this question will be put to referendum again for at least 50 years. It's been 25 years since we were last given a chance to piss off the inbred royals, for crying out loud.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,560
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 am »
Here's the opening words from Senator Jacinta Price, de facto leader of the No campaign, in response to the result:

Quote
"The Australian people have overwhelmingly voted saying No to the referendum," she says.

"They have said No to division within our constitution along the lines of race. They have said No to the Yes lighting, bullying, to the manipulation.

"They have said No to grievance and the push from activists to suggest that we are a racist country when we areabsolutely not a racist country."

Way to win with magnanimity and seek to heal divisions in the country. And there have been editorials in major newspapers calling for her to be the next prime minister!
Logged

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:11:30 pm »
Australia is a conservative country at heart, no surprises with this vote.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,819
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:59:26 am
Is that confirmation that most Aussies are racist?  Or is that way too simplistic?
I'm not sure the UK is in a position to call anyone racists after the Brexit referendum and all the Stop the boats shite
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 03:19:27 pm
I'm not sure the UK is in a position to call anyone racists after the Brexit referendum and all the Stop the boats shite

Are you speaking for everyone in the UK? 

We currently have a racist government, but I don't think they represent the whole country (certainly not me).  And of course, people voted for Brexit for many reasons (it was complex), plus it was over 7 years ago.

Aus have just had a vote now on whether to give indigenous people a voice, and it's a pretty grim result.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:35:46 pm »
Quote
Hannah McGlade, a lawyer and member of the UN permanent forum on Indigenous issues, said it was a difficult result for her.

Its very sad and its grieving, she said. The majority of Australian people could not see the sense in finally recognising Aboriginal people.

This is a truth-telling moment for Australia and a wake up call that we need to really do so much better and have those courageous conversations about racism and Indigenous rights.

McGlade said the result was a damning result for Australias international reputation but said it could be a moment of moving forward and continuing the fight to close the gap in incarceration rates, child removals, poverty and other social determinants.

Well keep fighting for our peoples human rights and for dignity, for equality, and practical reforms. Our children deserve a life and a future, the Noongar woman told Guardian Australia.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,819
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:29:12 pm
Are you speaking for everyone in the UK? 

We currently have a racist government, but I don't think they represent the whole country (certainly not me).  And of course, people voted for Brexit for many reasons (it was complex), plus it was over 7 years ago.

Aus have just had a vote now on whether to give indigenous people a voice, and it's a pretty grim result.
we had a vote to leave the EU, there's racist people in Australia, there's racists in the UK but it doesn't mean that the whole country is
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:59:51 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:07:39 pm »
What do the non indigenous people fear about giving a voice to those who preceded them?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:22:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:07:39 pm
What do the non indigenous people fear about giving a voice to those who preceded them?

Loss of wealth, land, power..........??

Recognition that they've been more fortunate than indigenous people and that their ancestors, were potential bastards....??

There was lots of disinformation and propaganda, not surprisingly.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:22:12 pm
Loss of wealth, land, power..........??

Recognition that they've been more fortunate than indigenous people and that their ancestors, were potential bastards....??

There was lots of disinformation and propaganda, not surprisingly.

Insecure little gimps. 

As if one voice is going to undo a few centuries of oppression!!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:43:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:07:39 pm
What do the non indigenous people fear about giving a voice to those who preceded them?

From what I gather, at least one of the arguments is better definition of what they should be voting Yes to. See capt k above.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,819
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:43:35 pm
From what I gather, at least one of the arguments is better definition of what they should be voting Yes to. See capt k above.
we all know what happens when you have a poorly worded referendum
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:43:35 pm
From what I gather, at least one of the arguments is better definition of what they should be voting Yes to. See capt k above.

They deliberately made it vague, due to the defeat in 1999.  But the vagueness was seized upon, by the No camp.  They could come up with all kinds of things, about what it meant.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:43:35 pm
From what I gather, at least one of the arguments is better definition of what they should be voting Yes to. See capt k above.

That doesn't make sense though. 

Why does not having a defined reason for giving them a voice make them fearful of giving them a voice?

Wtf did they think would happen?  That one little tiny voice speaking up for the indigenous population would suddenly mean they'd dictate policy, the constitution or their way of life.

How fucking pathetic!!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm
That doesn't make sense though. 

Why does not having a defined reason for giving them a voice make them fearful of giving them a voice?

Wtf did they think would happen?  That one little tiny voice speaking up for the indigenous population would suddenly mean they'd dictate policy, the constitution or their way of life.

How fucking pathetic!!

That's democracy for yer.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm
That doesn't make sense though. 

Why does not having a defined reason for giving them a voice make them fearful of giving them a voice?

Wtf did they think would happen?  That one little tiny voice speaking up for the indigenous population would suddenly mean they'd dictate policy, the constitution or their way of life.

How fucking pathetic!!
how very sanctimious of you.
If you could be arsed reading up a bit more , its OBVIOUS, living over here, that a fair amount of the indigenous population are against it.. so why would the rest of the country vote yes, when they wont even tell us what we are voting for,  and dont bother with "a Voice".. a voice already exists for every australian in one form or another.
Logged
JFT 96

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:37:16 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm
how very sanctimious of you.
If you could be arsed reading up a bit more , its OBVIOUS, living over here, that a fair amount of the indigenous population are against it.. so why would the rest of the country vote yes, when they wont even tell us what we are voting for,  and dont bother with "a Voice".. a voice already exists for every australian in one form or another.

Define fair amount
Logged
Believer

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm »
Logged
Believer

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:02:36 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 09:26:53 pm
how very sanctimious of you.
If you could be arsed reading up a bit more , its OBVIOUS, living over here, that a fair amount of the indigenous population are against it.. so why would the rest of the country vote yes, when they wont even tell us what we are voting for,  and dont bother with "a Voice".. a voice already exists for every australian in one form or another.

Oh I'm sorry did my points scare you like it seems all the fearful Ozzy's are scared of the natives making decisions.

Clearly the tactic of not telling you what you were voting for scared you all so much you didn't bother trying to make a difference.

Fucking human being, the dummest creatures ever to walk the earth!!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm
Also, google exists

https://www.aec.gov.au/referendums/files/pamphlet/your-official-yes-no-referendum-pamphlet.pdf

I had a copy of that on my desk. Asked most of my staff had they read it when they said they'd pre-voted. All said no. And those that voted no were clear in stating that if 'you don't know vote no' and made zero effort to find out more.

Anyone who says this was about money/reparations/compensation has been listening to the Murdoch owned media.

Next time our first nations people will get mentioned in the MSM will be when one of their young people die in police custody.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,076
  • Red since '64
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:48:19 pm
I had a copy of that on my desk. Asked most of my staff had they read it when they said they'd pre-voted. All said no. And those that voted no were clear in stating that if 'you don't know vote no' and made zero effort to find out more.

Anyone who says this was about money/reparations/compensation has been listening to the Murdoch owned media.

Next time our first nations people will get mentioned in the MSM will be when one of their young people die in police custody.

Referendums eh?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,560
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:15:13 am »
It's easy to get offended by foreigners dipping their oar into one's national affairs, especially when they're critical of your own judgement, but I think it can be illuminating sometimes, particularly when it comes to referendums, where we are generally asked simple questions of broad principle. The thing is, when you're in the thick of it, it's easy to be overwhelmed with information, misinformation and/or disinformation. Note that "truth in advertising" laws in this country do not extend to politics - and it must be noted that opposition to such an extension is bipartisan! - so both sides of this debate were free to disseminate as much bullshit as they liked. So we were constantly bombarded with talk of hidden agendas, secret corporate cabals, fake indigeneity, etc. The official referendum guide linked earlier on this page contained threats from the No camp that the Voice could get its hands on the keys to the federal reserve (to steal your superannuation) or the levers of foreign policy (to side with China and declare war on America). Even as one whose
deception radar is constantly buzzing, it's easy to fall into the trap of appeasement and "understanding there are reasons to doubt the Voice". Then you get the more simplified outsider perspective that takes the proposed amendment at face value. And they're right!  The proposal contains clear safeguards against such absurdist doomsday scenarios, but because the constitution is a statement of broad principle not detailed design, the No camp will always be at a huge advantage.

This now makes it 37 of 45 referendums to fail at the federal level, including the last 9 in a row. The last successful one was in 1977, when we passed a trio of amendments. The first 2 referendums in federal history, back in 1906, were also successful. So aside from those two batches, we've had 3 successful referendums out of 40 over the past 117 years. And those that pass are generally either self evident questions of human rights (should aborigines be counted as people? Should people in the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory be able to vote in national referendums?) or unsexy procedural matters. It's also not been noted by many that at our last referendum in 1999 - the unsuccessful republic vote - there was a second proposal that also failed: a preamble to the constitution recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the original custodians of the land. The latter is worth keeping in mind, especially as the Labor government faces a backlash for not proposing recognition and the Voice as two separate questions. The preamble question scored only 39.3% Yes in 1999, remarkably close to the 39.7% Yes vote this weekend. There's every chance that the No camp would have defeated both questions, and that would be far more damaging to indigenous people than a result that can be blamed on a poorly marketed advisory council.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:43 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:32:54 am »
Interesting article by Aaron FaAoso who is a Torres Strait Islander actor and producer.

The referendum did not divide this country: it exposed it. Now the racism and ignorance must be urgently addressed.

It is disheartening that lies, misinformation, and disinformation of the voice to parliament by the no campaign have overshadowed that truth. And worse, that First Nations peoples became collateral damage in a referendum that became an unnecessary game of political brinkmanship.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/oct/15/the-referendum-did-not-divide-this-country-it-exposed-it-now-the-racism-and-ignorance-must-be-urgently-addressed?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 