« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!  (Read 290 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,556
Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« on: Today at 01:10:46 am »
Couldn't find an Australian thread, but there's a New Zealand one so I think I can justify this indulgence!

Those who listen to the Rest is Politics might have heard a bit about the indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum that's happening in Australia today. It's a single question asking us if we support recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as the original inhabitants via a Voice to parliament. The idea of a Voice was proposed by First Nations people in a document known as the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which was the culmination of a decade's worth of consultation with indigenous groups across the country, the largest consensus building exercise in First Nations history, at least that we know of post colonisation. Currently First Nations people are not specifically recognised in the constitution, a gesture which around 90% of Australians would be on board with, but the decision was made to combine that question with the Voice proposal as the latter was seen as meaningful, material change towards bridging the shocking gap between indigenous and other Australians in metrics like life expectancy, income, education and incarceration.

The Voice proposal enjoyed strong majority support from its conception in 2017 until early this year (something like 59% overall and >80% among FNP). The previous Liberal National Party government (Tories) refused to call a referendum on the subject, with its relatively progressive erstwhile prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, falsely claiming it would be a third chamber of parliament equal in status to the house of representatives and senate, even though it would be an advisory body explicitly excluded from any legislative authority. When the Labor (Labour) party regained power late last year, it included a voice referendum as one of the top priorities in its manifesto, and took a clear position of Yes.

The Liberals didn't immediately put their weight behind the No campaign, having been pummelled at the election and knowing that the numbers were behind Yes. But their new leader, Peter Dutton, an ex-cop from Queensland, the most right wing state in the country, set about undermining it by planting seeds of doubt. The early tactic was to claim a deliberate withholding of detail, knowing full well that the constitution is a set of broad brush principles, and that detail comes from legislation. Nonetheless, this started to play well among more cautious conservative types. Over time the seeds of alarm were planted. Suddenly the Voice was not a result of FNP consensus building, it was a ploy by the Labor party to both destroy parliamentary democracy, to force the white man into subservience, but bizarrely also was a meaningless load of virtue signalling woke crap that FNP don't even want and is in fact another example of the whitefella forcing his vision upon the bkackfella. Whatever combination works for each individual, the effect was profound, with support for the Voice plummeting. This emboldened Dutton to mandate a No platform to the Liberals, forcing moderate representatives out of cabinet or out of the party altogether. The numbers continued to decline, with latest polls indicating 36% Yes and 57% No. The prime minister already appears to be looking at the aftermath.

So, I will trudge to the polls today, vote Yes, and just hope the end result is less humiliating than I'm expecting. The one shining light in all this is that the Liberal party has not profited from their opportunism. They have dealt a blow to Labor, but indications are that the electorate are not impressed by this further lurch to the right, a lurch which brought them undone as recent elections have been marked by pro-business but socially progressive "teal" independents wiping them out from their wealthy suburban strongholds. They're becoming more and more a party of rural cranks, and that won't work in a heavily urbanised country where the working classes are not struggling (and thus seduced by resentment politics) to the same degree as other western democracies.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,681
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:06:15 am »
if anyone could explain clearly, what we are voting yes for  then maybe there would be a bit more support..but it looks /smells like a money grab.
What confuses me is.why are so many national companies,WesFarmers{Bunnings etc}Woolies,Coles, Uniting {the church corporation, who my wife works for and they tried to force every company car to have a "yes" sticker on the back of them}Mining Giants BHP, Gena Reinhardts group throwing MILLIONS OF DOLLARS behind it?..i smell a rat.

If the indigenous community are not unanimous in the choice, how the hell are the rest of us supposed to form an opinion?
heres some food for thought{and i know there will be a counter argument from the YES side}  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuLiR9M-IUY
Logged
JFT 96

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,681
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:25:48 am »
and an interesting take from the comments section of the YT link i posted above.

"NO NO because there are already 3,278 Aboriginal corporations  243 Native title bodies  48 Land councils  35 Regional councils  122+ Aboriginal agencies  3 Advisory bodies  145 Health Organisations  11 Indigenous Federal MPs  12 Culturally important Indigenous days  Taxpayers give $30B annually for 984,000 people (3.8% of the population)  Expenditure per person in 2012-13 was $43,449 on Indigenous Australian compare to $20,900 on other Australians a ratio of 2.08 to 1 and increase from 1.95 in 2009. Senator Price says Australian taxpayers spend at least $100 million a day on direct support for Indigenous Australians. Every year $39.5 billion of direct government expenditure every single year. The figures are based on the 2017 Indigenous Expenditure Report produced by the Productivity Commission. Issues of racial and social injustices are hardly ousted by elevating and heightening race (cultural identification, credentials). Especially on a political level, but also within the wider community. The Voice to Parliament is all about adding a new Elite Canberra-based bureaucracy in the constitution rather than reconciliation or recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Australia has over 270 cultures, lets embrace them all, but most importantly lets embrace the Australians who make up our country first. NO"
Logged
JFT 96

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,556
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:54:31 am »
Corporations always want to be on the side of positive progressive change. It was the same with same sex marriage. Didn't mean that plebiscite wasn't about exactly what it said on the tin, doesn't mean SSM is a front for anything more sinister. Keep in mind the corporations jumped on board when the Voice was polling nearly 60% Yes. It was supposed to be a slam dunk. Would mining companies be as keen to get involved at 36-37%? Given past clashes between FNP and mining companies wanting to blow up their cultural sites, possibly not!

I agree that the Yes camp has done a poor job communicating the benefits of a Voice, but it is a fairly simple concept: an advisory body that can make representations directly to parliament and the executive government. Similar to ATSIC and previous advisory bodies, but the constitutional protection means that governments are committed to improving it through legislation rather than disbanding when things aren't going well, as governments of both stripes have done in the past. The Yes camp has been light on detail to avoid the referendum being a battle of specific models like the republic one ended up. That is understandable, but they should have relented when the worm had clearly turned. The Yes website has some founding principles that could have countered some of the No claims: for example, a mate of mine earnestly believed the Voice members would be appointed by the prime minister of the day, but the principles declare they would be elected by local communities and serve g fixed terms. Why is this not being shouted from the rooftops? Instead all the oxygen is going to the likes of Price calling it the Canberra Voice or the Albanese Voice.

Bad communication and bad politics have done a huge disservice to those who strived for years to build consensus among FNP. Having said that, I can't say for sure that the Voice would have solved all the problems faced by FNP, and I would have had more confidence if they'd addressed the inefficiencies of existing agencies or the corruption of land councils as some of the areas they'd provide advice on. So I can respect people who vote No because they don't think it'd serve its intended purpose. But I don't respect the many arguments from the No camp based on innuendo and "what do they REALLY want?" insinuation.
Logged

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,488
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:30:32 am »
About an hour after voting closed, some networks already comfortable announcing a resounding no, pretty grim.
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:40:51 am »
Koalas!

Bruce!
Logged
Meh

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,556
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:12:59 am »
44.1% Yes, 55.9% No after 36% of the vote. Not as bad as I expected, but WA hasn't started counting yet and they'll be close to Queensland, who are the most negative at 35:65.

Still much closer than the SSM vote, so we're not that bad, right? Right? Hello?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,586
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:59:26 am »
Is that confirmation that most Aussies are racist?  Or is that way too simplistic?
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:01:21 am »
Any breakdown of voting demographics? Is it a case of older voters backing No? And maybe in another generations time it will get over the line? If 5% of the voters swung the other way it would be close to a dead heat, that really isnt far off.

I lived in Oz for just under 5 years and travelled inland to a lot of the smaller towns. Outside of the big cities and the NT you would rarely come across anyone of an indigenous appearance (hope Ive worded this correctly). Places have been whitewashed so much that I doubt many people in these places bear witness to an indigenous perspective or experience, and therefore cant clearly see why such a constitutional change would be necessary.

I wonder how many of the Nos are never nos or are more of them just not yet or cant really see the point, why change anything if it wont benefit me?.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,722
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Strewth cobber, it's the Australia thread!
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:59:26 am
Is that confirmation that most Aussies are racist?  Or is that way too simplistic?

From the programmes I've seen, most of their politicians make Hitler look like a tree-hugging hippy
Logged
Meh
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 