International Breaks and this shit league

International Breaks and this shit league
« on: Today at 10:48:54 am »
I have to be honest and admit that I'm pretty fucked off with football overall.

It's clearly as bent as fuck - moneybags clubs buying the league and cups, officials going off on jollies for the same owners, getting every fucking early kick off after these shithouse games and on top of that the fragmentation of the season.

Stop. Start. Stop. Start. Stop. Stop. Stop. Start.


Is it actually possible that any football fan is enjoying the shitshow that is the Premier League? Is it fucked? Is it just me? Is it just Liverpool fans?

Something surely has to give. This sport is a fucking joke. Twice as fucking bad if you've invested decades of your life to it.
Meh

Re: International Breaks and this shit league
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
I've pretty much zoned out of professional football.  I watch my local non-league team more as they're like clockwork - 3pm on a Saturday - and watch my kids play on a Sunday.  Both are officiated dreadfully but there's no VAR and, on the whole, everyone just gets on with it.

I haven't found international football that interesting since I was a kid.  I think the turning point for me came when Gary Neville did an interview before one of the "golden generation" world cups saying he wanted to be rolled out every four years like royalty as the 1966 world cup winners are.  The thought sent shivers down my spine and made me question if I really cared about England winning.

I was idly chatting to a barman yesterday who it turns out supports Newcastle.  He didn't seem to have any qualms about the sportswashing and I wasn't in the mood to pick a fight with a bloke doing his job.  What got me though was that he said he's not watched many games this season as he's not enjoying it anymore.  If the sportswashers aren't enjoying it then who is?! (a similar phenomenon as Man City fans where their trophies are generally met with a shrug and their biggest joy seems to be goading other clubs).
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
Yeah I did consider giving it all up, nothing will ever change, only for the worst. But you know what, so long as we continue to boil everybody's piss that's good enough for me. The day we don't piss them off, we're irrelevant and then I will give up.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
Ive find it frustrating over the last few years and have very limited interest outside of Liverpool games.

But lots of those things you raise have been risen in some guise previously.

International football has always been there and caused a stop stsrt nature pre-Xmas.

Theres always been a club with more money than us or weve felt had the refs under their thumb. Its just changed from United  to City.

There always been play acting. Theres always been cries of the atmosphere getting worse or football becoming sanitised.

The big footballing difference I think is implementation of VAR at a time when the overall quality of refs is poor.

The biggest personal difference is that football is way down on my priorities compare to 20 years ago. It gets pushed further and further down each year to the point where I can not watch a minute of a World Cup or can not watch Liverpool regularly for half a season (as I did iin 1st half of last season). Thats from a previous point where I was a season ticket holder for over 20 years and went aways and euros during that time.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
At least well have a weekend away from the tedious fuckers at PGMOL messing up what would be straightforward to any well run organisation.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
Its garbage, Andy. Seriously close to just fucking it all off.

Its not the sport I started watching in the late 80s when I was a kid.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
To be fair I enjoy the international breaks these days, nice not to have your weekends ruined. Last season because we were shite, this season as we'll just get fucked over every week, while our rivals blag all kinds of late winners.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
Sportswashing state-owned clubs, shit officials and international football breaks every few weeks. They totally destroyed football.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
Did there used to be this many international breaks 5-10 years ago? Feels like they're getting more frequent now and the games are longer/more intense. It's utter bullshit, I hate international football outside of Euros and World Cup, and they've even managed to make a fucking meal out of that by taking it around the world in 2030.

Love VVD, he tells it like it is. Even he was on record saying they play too many games and it's causing burnout. But aslong as UEFA/FIFA make their money which they love so dearly.

Getting very hard to like football anymore. Shame that other sports are shit otherwise I'd be long gone
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
It's the last 5-10 years that it's got like this. You would have September and October and you'd have November in a World Cup year for the play offs. You might get a midweek round in November otherwise but you wouldn't miss a matchweek of domestic football. Similar with March - if you had the full break in November you wouldn't have one in March (and vice versa). They added the Nations League to the calendar 'to replace friendlies' yet you still get the friendlies, but they have to add in all these extra games now which means a full November/March schedule and then June as well.

Ronaldo has over 200 caps for Portugal. The international calendar has only increased and UEFA or FIFA introduce a new tournament every year.

Who actually watches this shit (bar maybe their own country's games)? I'll watch the World Cup or the Euros in the summer, but I rarely ever watch a minute of international football during the season. It used to be a lot better when there was less breaks and qualifying was actually challenging. These days you have that many qualifying places available (more matches of course) that you have to seriously fuck up or just be shit not to qualify. It's like watching City in one of their CL groups.

The one thing they typically got right was the World Cup and they fucked that up with Qatar, and the 2030 mess and no doubt Saudi Arabia 2034.

The players allow this shit though, go on strike or get a better union.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:25:10 pm
Did there used to be this many international breaks 5-10 years ago? Feels like they're getting more frequent now and the games are longer/more intense. It's utter bullshit, I hate international football outside of Euros and World Cup, and they've even managed to make a fucking meal out of that by taking it around the world in 2030.



Yes.
2013 England had 12 fixtures.
6 WC qualifiers. 2 each in March, September and October.
6 friendlies. 1 in Feb, May, June, August and 2 in November.

10 fixtures in 2017. 2018 was a World Cup year.

Going back further, they played 10 fixtures in 2008 (6 friendlies), and 11 in 2003 (5 friendlies).

They've had/will have 10 fixtures in 2023. So it's been around 10 games for 20+ years.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:35:04 pm
It's the last 5-10 years that it's got like this. You would have September and October and you'd have November in a World Cup year for the play offs. You might get a midweek round in November otherwise but you wouldn't miss a matchweek of domestic football. Similar with March - if you had the full break in November you wouldn't have one in March (and vice versa). They added the Nations League to the calendar 'to replace friendlies' yet you still get the friendlies, but they have to add in all these extra games now which means a full November/March schedule and then June as well.

Ronaldo has over 200 caps for Portugal. The international calendar has only increased and UEFA or FIFA introduce a new tournament every year.

Who actually watches this shit (bar maybe their own country's games)? I'll watch the World Cup or the Euros in the summer, but I rarely ever watch a minute of international football during the season. It used to be a lot better when there was less breaks and qualifying was actually challenging. These days you have that many qualifying places available (more matches of course) that you have to seriously fuck up or just be shit not to qualify. It's like watching City in one of their CL groups.

The one thing they typically got right was the World Cup and they fucked that up with Qatar, and the 2030 mess and no doubt Saudi Arabia 2034.

The players allow this shit though, go on strike or get a better union.

What extra games, and where has the calendar increased?
Unless England are the only country to play around 10 games a year, it's been like this for 30+ years (I checked 95, 97 and 99 also. 9, 11 and 10 games in those 3 years).
In 1999 England had at least 1 game in February, March, April, June, September, October and November.
Re: International Breaks and this shit league
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:04:56 pm
What extra games, and where has the calendar increased?
Unless England are the only country to play around 10 games a year, it's been like this for 30+ years (I checked 95, 97 and 99 also. 9, 11 and 10 games in those 3 years).
In 1999 England had at least 1 game in February, March, April, June, September, October and November.

That seems excessive but the Feb/March/April ones were all midweek matches and standalones, there was no weekend fixtures lost, so they weren't proper 'breaks'. There was 2 qualifiers in June for the 2000 Euros but at least they were over by the 9th. Even the CL final goes into June nowadays.

To be fair there was the double header in November for the Euros play offs (England-Scotland as it was). That was additional games added for England because of that.

Don't forget in recent seasons as well we've seen it creeping in more countries playing 3 games in an international break rather than 2.

In 2000, for example, England only played 5 games other than the Euro 2000 matches and the post-season warm-up friendlies for that. In 2024 it'll be a guaranteed 2 in March, 2 in September, 2 in October, 2 in November. All these dates were not set aside for interntionals EVERY year.



