What extra games, and where has the calendar increased?
Unless England are the only country to play around 10 games a year, it's been like this for 30+ years (I checked 95, 97 and 99 also. 9, 11 and 10 games in those 3 years).
In 1999 England had at least 1 game in February, March, April, June, September, October and November.
That seems excessive but the Feb/March/April ones were all midweek matches and standalones, there was no weekend fixtures lost, so they weren't proper 'breaks'. There was 2 qualifiers in June for the 2000 Euros but at least they were over by the 9th. Even the CL final goes into June nowadays.
To be fair there was the double header in November for the Euros play offs (England-Scotland as it was). That was additional games added for England because of that.
Don't forget in recent seasons as well we've seen it creeping in more countries playing 3 games in an international break rather than 2.
In 2000, for example, England only played 5 games other than the Euro 2000 matches and the post-season warm-up friendlies for that. In 2024 it'll be a guaranteed 2 in March, 2 in September, 2 in October, 2 in November. All these dates were not set aside for interntionals EVERY year.