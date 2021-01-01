Did there used to be this many international breaks 5-10 years ago? Feels like they're getting more frequent now and the games are longer/more intense. It's utter bullshit, I hate international football outside of Euros and World Cup, and they've even managed to make a fucking meal out of that by taking it around the world in 2030.



Love VVD, he tells it like it is. Even he was on record saying they play too many games and it's causing burnout. But aslong as UEFA/FIFA make their money which they love so dearly.



Getting very hard to like football anymore. Shame that other sports are shit otherwise I'd be long gone



It's the last 5-10 years that it's got like this. You would have September and October and you'd have November in a World Cup year for the play offs. You might get a midweek round in November otherwise but you wouldn't miss a matchweek of domestic football. Similar with March - if you had the full break in November you wouldn't have one in March (and vice versa). They added the Nations League to the calendar 'to replace friendlies' yet you still get the friendlies, but they have to add in all these extra games now which means a full November/March schedule and then June as well.Ronaldo has over 200 caps for Portugal. The international calendar has only increased and UEFA or FIFA introduce a new tournament every year.Who actually watches this shit (bar maybe their own country's games)? I'll watch the World Cup or the Euros in the summer, but I rarely ever watch a minute of international football during the season. It used to be a lot better when there was less breaks and qualifying was actually challenging. These days you have that many qualifying places available (more matches of course) that you have to seriously fuck up or just be shit not to qualify. It's like watching City in one of their CL groups.The one thing they typically got right was the World Cup and they fucked that up with Qatar, and the 2030 mess and no doubt Saudi Arabia 2034.The players allow this shit though, go on strike or get a better union.