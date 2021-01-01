I have to be honest and admit that I'm pretty fucked off with football overall.



It's clearly as bent as fuck - moneybags clubs buying the league and cups, officials going off on jollies for the same owners, getting every fucking early kick off after these shithouse games and on top of that the fragmentation of the season.



Stop. Start. Stop. Start. Stop. Stop. Stop. Start.





Is it actually possible that any football fan is enjoying the shitshow that is the Premier League? Is it fucked? Is it just me? Is it just Liverpool fans?



Something surely has to give. This sport is a fucking joke. Twice as fucking bad if you've invested decades of your life to it.