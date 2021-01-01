« previous next »
Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!

Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
Right, so my partners sister and her boyfriend are coming up to Liverpool this weekend to stay with us. We are going to bottomless brunch on Saturday in town, and they would then like to continue on and sample some of the many pubs in our city centre. They want us to decide on where we go because were the locals, but besides the Dispensary and the Grapes (Roscoe Street), I very rarely drink in town nowadays. Any suggestions? Was going to take them the Monro but just read it closes for good on Friday?!
Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 12:43:00 am
If you're going up to the Grapes way, the Cracke is always interesting for out-of-towners, and Peter Kav's and the Phil are worth a look.

And the new Queen of Hope Street sounds good, the Anfield Wrap did their show there last week

https://www.queenofhopestreet.co.uk/#block_5577dad19e6ff45802e7057979bc3b12

Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 01:43:38 am
I always enjoy popping into The Cambridge when Im around that way.
Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 01:50:37 am
The Bridewell pub is always on my town list.
Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 10:08:28 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:43:00 am
If you're going up to the Grapes way, the Cracke is always interesting for out-of-towners, and Peter Kav's and the Phil are worth a look.

And the new Queen of Hope Street sounds good, the Anfield Wrap did their show there last week

https://www.queenofhopestreet.co.uk/#block_5577dad19e6ff45802e7057979bc3b12

Add the Belvedere to those close to the Phil.
Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 10:29:22 am
If you're up there, may as well pop in the Caledonian as well.

Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 11:31:37 am
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 10:29:22 am
If you're up there, may as well pop in the Caledonian as well.

Good pick. Went in the Blackburne Arms years ago and wasnt impressed but it may have improved since.
Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 11:32:57 am
The Casa on Hope St and the Grapes on Roscoe St.
Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 11:33:56 am
Quote from: PeterJM on Today at 11:32:57 am
The Casa on Hope St and the Grapes on Roscoe St.

Theyll be pissed before they get to the Grapes. ;D
Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 11:36:47 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:43:00 am

And the new Queen of Hope Street sounds good, the Anfield Wrap did their show there last week

https://www.queenofhopestreet.co.uk/#block_5577dad19e6ff45802e7057979bc3b12



That place makes me laugh, brand new building (student apartments I think?), but then put some old-style boards on the fascade, paint them dark green, an claim you're an old pub.
Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
Today at 01:28:20 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:31:37 am
Good pick. Went in the Blackburne Arms years ago and wasnt impressed but it may have improved since.

Blackburne Arms is good for food, but if you're just going for a drink you're much better off elsewhere. Also, the standard of the Blackburne Arms live music is pretty piss poor (by which I mean guy on a guitar doing Oasis covers).

Peter K's will always be the best pub for me. I think Ye Cracke and the Grapes are the next best. Caledonia, Belvedere, The Cambridge, Roscoe Head, and yes even the little sweaty mosher/student den known as the Pilgrim, are also good options.

I've never been that taken by the Phil.
