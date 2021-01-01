« previous next »
Author Topic: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!  (Read 53 times)

Offline ljycb

Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
« on: Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm »
Right, so my partners sister and her boyfriend are coming up to Liverpool this weekend to stay with us. We are going to bottomless brunch on Saturday in town, and they would then like to continue on and sample some of the many pubs in our city centre. They want us to decide on where we go because were the locals, but besides the Dispensary and the Grapes (Roscoe Street), I very rarely drink in town nowadays. Any suggestions? Was going to take them the Monro but just read it closes for good on Friday?!
Offline kavah

Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:43:00 am »
If you're going up to the Grapes way, the Cracke is always interesting for out-of-towners, and Peter Kav's and the Phil are worth a look.

And the new Queen of Hope Street sounds good, the Anfield Wrap did their show there last week

https://www.queenofhopestreet.co.uk/#block_5577dad19e6ff45802e7057979bc3b12

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:43:38 am »
I always enjoy popping into The Cambridge when Im around that way.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Pub Crawl in Liverpool - suggestions please!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:50:37 am »
The Bridewell pub is always on my town list.
