Right, so my partners sister and her boyfriend are coming up to Liverpool this weekend to stay with us. We are going to bottomless brunch on Saturday in town, and they would then like to continue on and sample some of the many pubs in our city centre. They want us to decide on where we go because were the locals, but besides the Dispensary and the Grapes (Roscoe Street), I very rarely drink in town nowadays. Any suggestions? Was going to take them the Monro but just read it closes for good on Friday?!