You sound so disappointed.



Disappointed about what. I'm i happy we're winning ofcourse. But it doesn't mean we can't point out those that are clearly IMO not right. It is a forum after all. For the majority of the game we were royally outplayed and Brighton didnt have to do much to do it. We WILL get punished against better teams. Some of you keep your rose tinted glassed until it's goes all wrong then spout the most negative nonsense. I want to see the best version of Liverpool. Bar Villa at best, we haven't been there.