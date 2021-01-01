Why wouldn't we? We've got a title winning manager (one of the best managers in the world), multiple title-winning players, plus some fantastic signings over the last couple of years who look every bit the part. Last time we had a dip and everyone was writing us off, we went on to mount a challenge for the quadruple the season after. We are the only club that has not only won the league over City these last few years, but also the only club who has even pushed them to the last game of the season (twice).



If you can't have faith, hope and excitement in those circumstances, when can you?



For me, after City, we remain clear favourites. Even after last seasons dip, for me there was no question we would bounce back. And for that same reason, when we "drop" points, it is not the end of the world because I know we still have what it takes.



The midfield was completely overhauled and the new midfielders needs time to gel. That takes time. That said, its frustrating we couldnt hold for a few more minutes in both of the two previous games as wed be top of the league going into the international break.