PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78

spider-neil

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Today at 07:10:24 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:09:06 pm
Why wouldn't we? We've got a title winning manager (one of the best managers in the world), multiple title-winning players, plus some fantastic signings over the last couple of years who look every bit the part. Last time we had a dip and everyone was writing us off, we went on to mount a challenge for the quadruple the season after. We are the only club that has not only won the league over City these last few years, but also the only club who has even pushed them to the last game of the season (twice).

If you can't have faith, hope and excitement in those circumstances, when can you?

For me, after City, we remain clear favourites. Even after last seasons dip, for me there was no question we would bounce back. And for that same reason, when we "drop" points, it is not the end of the world because I know we still have what it takes.

The midfield was completely overhauled and the new midfielders needs time to gel. That takes time. That said, its frustrating we couldnt hold for a few more minutes in both of the two previous games as wed be top of the league going into the international break.
JRed

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Today at 09:05:10 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:10:24 am
The midfield was completely overhauled and the new midfielders needs time to gel. That takes time. That said, its frustrating we couldnt hold for a few more minutes in both of the two previous games as wed be top of the league going into the international break.
True, but then the officials would just spend the 2 weeks planning more ways to get us off top spot.
Wilmo

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Today at 10:59:33 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:57:06 am
I feel pretty comfortable saying that I think Curtis Jones is at the moment our most important midfielder along with Szobo. We missed him dearly all across the pitch.

Agreed. I think you could make a case for him being one of our most important players this season full stop. Astonishing turnaround for the lad after all the injuries.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Today at 11:17:36 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:10:24 am
The midfield was completely overhauled and the new midfielders needs time to gel. That takes time. That said, its frustrating we couldnt hold for a few more minutes in both of the two previous games as wed be top of the league going into the international break.

True. But despite that, if it wasn't for that travesty of a Tottenham game, we'd be sat in second place and just one point off top - even with the Brighton draw. We can only expect our midfield to improve as the season goes.
bornandbRED

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Today at 12:36:51 pm
3 points off top having navigated Stamford Bridge, Spurs, Newcastle, Brighton away. I think were in a very good position and with 4 very winnable games coming up next.
