PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78

Nick110581

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #680 on: Today at 09:42:28 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:31:06 am
Not too disappointed with a point. City will once again be the team to finish above this season. So, its a point gained after they lost. Such early days and a tough start. Really dont mind us flying under the radar in terms of chances of winning the league.

They have some trickier games coming up too.

We just need to focus on ourselves in all honesty. Still a fairly new team.
Red_Mist

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #681 on: Today at 09:50:13 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:42:28 am
They have some trickier games coming up too.

We just need to focus on ourselves in all honesty. Still a fairly new team.
Absolutely. Thats why Im feeling quietly optimistic. I think we have plenty of scope to get better and better as the season progresses.
Zlen

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #682 on: Today at 09:57:06 am
I feel pretty comfortable saying that I think Curtis Jones is at the moment our most important midfielder along with Szobo. We missed him dearly all across the pitch.
redk84

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #683 on: Today at 10:01:23 am
What it may come down to is how well we put away the bottom 10 teams away. Like seasons of yesteryear when the winning points tally wasn't so large.

Even in our best years the results against the top 6 sides away from home wasn't the best....we'd beat spurs and arsenal but wouldn't beat chelsea, city, united...or everton sometimes

So we've had alot of tough aways already so far - but not won any bar Newcastle. 1 loss in that (chelsea, newcastle, spurs, brighton) so 5 points. Think one more win and that it'd be fine. Would be great to do a little better than that in say city, united, arsenal, westham but if it is to only be another 5 points from those lets say then we gotta be blowing away the bottom 10....and i think this particular team can do that with the amount of attacking options we have. 60 points there up for grabs

Maybe city won't be as brilliant this season, 2 losses already for them is a good thing, but if they are then i dont think there's much any team can do about that.
ScottScott

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #684 on: Today at 10:03:52 am
Our start to the season has been great. We should be looking at at least 3 more points (take your pick from the Chelsea non-handball, Spurs debacle, Gross not being sent off today). New midfield, great attack and we do look more solid at the back as well (despite us loving to go a goal down)

I'm disappointed about the result on Sunday more because I don't think Brighton are all that good to be honest. They seem to have our number but we really should be beating them every time we play them. They went to Villa Park and got beat 6-1 FFS. And it was down to our own fuck ups they even scored

A trifecta of fuck ups for their 1st. Sloppy pass from VVD, Mac was asleep and Ali was poor as well. Feel like it should have been saved. Robbo is just awful for their 2nd and it should be dealt with
Indomitable_Carp

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #685 on: Today at 10:10:24 am
Thought it at the time and think it even more after the City loss, but coming away with a point away at Brighton doesn't feel so bad. I don't think this is going to be one of those seasons where you need 90+ points to win. City have already lost two games and we have seen them drop away in previous seasons after winning the league.

We're still only 3 points off the top, with some tough games already out of the way. The terrible luck/officiating we have had so far surely can't carry on for the rest of the season. And the way we have continued to battle and even go on to win games with 9 or 10 men speaks volumes about this teams winning mentality and never-say-die attitude. Grinding out those 2-1 wins with your backs against the wall is what will win you the league.

If people are talking up Tottenham, who we almost beat away with 9 men, as title contendors, then we are 100% in there as well. And unlike them and Arsenal we actually have winning experience to draw upon.
killer-heels

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #686 on: Today at 10:13:59 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:10:24 am
Thought it at the time and think it even more after the City loss, but coming away with a point away at Brighton doesn't feel so bad. I don't think this is going to be one of those seasons where you need 90+ points to win. City have already lost two games and we have seen them drop away in previous seasons after winning the league.

We're still only 3 points off the top, with some tough games already out of the way. The terrible luck/officiating we have had so far surely can't carry on for the rest of the season. And the way we have continued to battle and even go on to win games with 9 or 10 men speaks volumes about this teams winning mentality and never-say-die attitude. Grinding out those 2-1 wins with your backs against the wall is what will win you the league.

If people are talking up Tottenham, who we almost beat away with 9 men, as title contendors, then we are 100% in there as well. And unlike them and Arsenal we actually have winning experience to draw upon.

We absolutely need 90 points to win the league. City always start patchily and their 6 wins in a row was actually not par for the course. City will still clock 90 points if they need to.
rushyman

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #687 on: Today at 10:13:59 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:04:58 am
We always did that in phases though, 0-15 and 35-45 were often patterns intense pressing, then similar in the second half. We cant press like we did at 1-0 down all game, especially with no real changes we could make upfront.

They were similar, intense pressing for phases in the first half and then sat off a bit as we got our foot on the ball, before going again once they got subs on.



It's just that we seemed to do it for About 15 mins in that game
Schmarn

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #688 on: Today at 11:30:42 am
Got to put the dross away. Our next five is Everton (H), Forest (H), Bournemouth (A), Luton (A), Brentford (H). That has got to be 15 pts or worst case 13pts.

Our slow starts seem to revolve around Mac struggling at the 6 and we improve as the game opens up and he has more space. We need a solution to that (apart from a buying 6) otherwise were going to drop points like yesterday as you cant always rely on coming from behind or decisions going our way.

Im optimistic we can do that and top 4 should be a certainty. Not going to think about the title unless were in range in March. One game at a time.
B0151?

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #689 on: Today at 11:31:57 am
Fair result, Brighton very tricky team to play against. But if we'd been just a little better and smarter, could have done it. We will definitely improve as the season goes on so I can't complain too much to be 1 point behind City. If we're in touch at Christmas we have a great chance.

One complaint, seems madness how Virgil got sent off for what he did "for denial of goalscoring opportunity" (which Ali prob saves) but no card at all for our pen which would have been a tap in if not for the deliberate foulm
fowlermagic

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #690 on: Today at 11:32:10 am
Poor result to be honest as even with a couple of absentees we should be winning games like this if we want to be challenging for the title. Brighton definitely deserved a point from the game as they attacked in numbers when they got the chance and we struggled in transition as left too many gaps once our first line of defence was broken. We are asking a lot from the attack minded cm to fill the gaps behind our full backs and central defence was our slowest pairing we can go with so they were well stretched. Lucky to get the point so move on as I honestly think Top 4 is on this season but we will fall short of a title challenge due to defensive issues n CM is just finding themselves this season.
B0151?

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #691 on: Today at 11:35:47 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:32:10 am
Poor result to be honest as even with a couple of absentees we should be winning games like this if we want to be challenging for the title. Brighton definitely deserved a point from the game as they attacked in numbers when they got the chance and we struggled in transition as left too many gaps once our first line of defence was broken. We are asking a lot from the attack minded cm to fill the gaps behind our full backs and central defence was our slowest pairing we can go with so they were well stretched. Lucky to get the point so move on as I honestly think Top 4 is on this season but we will fall short of a title challenge due to defensive issues n CM is just finding themselves this season.
We would be top if we hadn't got robbed by officials Spurs so seems far too early to be making those sorts of predictions
 Every team has shown themselves to have problems.so fsr
Keith Lard

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #692 on: Today at 11:52:09 am
Well well well  seems that Pascal Gross should have been sent off for the penalty. Didnt attempt to play the rule. Double jeapordy rule doesnt apply.

Zero consistency. You can be sure our man would have been promptly sent off.

Btw, would have been nice to have Jota for the Brighton game. Unfortunately hed been sent off in the previous game for whistling kumbaya
fowlermagic

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #693 on: Today at 12:10:34 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:35:47 am
We would be top if we hadn't got robbed by officials Spurs so seems far too early to be making those sorts of predictions
 Every team has shown themselves to have problems.so fsr

Just going by the frailties we have seen early in the season but it's still early. Once the midfield gell even more and our backline tighten it up a good bit then we could challenge for the title but just think we got to get Top 4 sorted out first. The likes of Arsenal and City are a couple of steps ahead of us right now as we pretty much in the middle of a serious overhaul.
Zlen

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #694 on: Today at 12:16:58 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:30:42 am
Got to put the dross away. Our next five is Everton (H), Forest (H), Bournemouth (A), Luton (A), Brentford (H). That has got to be 15 pts or worst case 13pts.

Our slow starts seem to revolve around Mac struggling at the 6 and we improve as the game opens up and he has more space. We need a solution to that (apart from a buying 6) otherwise were going to drop points like yesterday as you cant always rely on coming from behind or decisions going our way.

Im optimistic we can do that and top 4 should be a certainty. Not going to think about the title unless were in range in March. One game at a time.

Bournemouth is League Cup.
Fifth game is vs City.
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #695 on: Today at 12:20:31 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:16:58 pm
Bournemouth is League Cup.
Fifth game is vs City.
Home/Away?
Sharado

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
Reply #696 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:32:10 am
Poor result to be honest as even with a couple of absentees we should be winning games like this if we want to be challenging for the title.

Whilst we 'want' to be challenging for the title I think it's probably unrealistic. Our entire midfield - the cornerstone of our best Klopp sides has been a high energy pressing midfield - I think we're closer to the 2016-2018 version of a klopp liverpool team than the late 2018-2020 vintage. And that's fine. A trophy and top 4 would be a seriously good season, and improving in the second half of the season to something nearer the best liverpool sides would be a spring board for a tilt at the biggest trophies next year. I think there'll be a few more games like yesterday this side of Xmas and into Jan. Beyond that I'd be hopeful we'll start to purr.
