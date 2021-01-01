Thought it at the time and think it even more after the City loss, but coming away with a point away at Brighton doesn't feel so bad. I don't think this is going to be one of those seasons where you need 90+ points to win. City have already lost two games and we have seen them drop away in previous seasons after winning the league.



We're still only 3 points off the top, with some tough games already out of the way. The terrible luck/officiating we have had so far surely can't carry on for the rest of the season. And the way we have continued to battle and even go on to win games with 9 or 10 men speaks volumes about this teams winning mentality and never-say-die attitude. Grinding out those 2-1 wins with your backs against the wall is what will win you the league.



If people are talking up Tottenham, who we almost beat away with 9 men, as title contendors, then we are 100% in there as well. And unlike them and Arsenal we actually have winning experience to draw upon.