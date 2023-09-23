A little surprised at the negativity in here (no really). That Brighton team caused us horrendous problems last season and an away draw against them is an OK result. We should've gone 3-1 up and I think that would've killed the game, but then Brighton could easily have gone 3-2 up, so on balance I'll take the draw. First 40 minutes we just weren't getting to second balls, which was an issue, but I think the midfield pushed up 5 yards and it made a big difference. From there, there were a few momentum switches, but the draw us probably fair.We've come through a tough set of opening fixtures, been utterly fucked by refereeing so far, yet find ourselves just a few points off the top. Spurs won't last there and we look in decent shape to really challenge. Defensively still a bit wobbly, but it feels more like individual lapses in concentration, rather than any structural deficiencies -- I think those are easier to sort out. We should feel good about this team.