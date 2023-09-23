« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78

Offline Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,289
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 09:07:40 pm »
Personally, i'm happy with our points total so far from the games we've had, particularly factoring in big decisions against us. I'm not overly enamoured with the performances though. The first half are mostly sub-standard and we're having to dig deep chasing games after giving stupid goals away and being lethargic. Something we've been doing for 18 months now. We give a lot of big chances away in every game - Brighton had a few more today despite scoring 2. There's also a giant DM shaped hole in that midfield, when our rivals have the likes of Rodri, Rice, Caicedo and Bissouma.

I don't really give a fuck if City win the league or not if we don't, but if they don't win (or at least if they do drop their standards significantly) i'd be gutted if we weren't the team to take advantage.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm »
A little surprised at the negativity in here (no really ;D). That Brighton team caused us horrendous problems last season and an away draw against them is an OK result. We should've gone 3-1 up and I think that would've killed the game, but then Brighton could easily have gone 3-2 up, so on balance I'll take the draw. First 40 minutes we just weren't getting to second balls, which was an issue, but I think the midfield pushed up 5 yards and it made a big difference. From there, there were a few momentum switches, but the draw us probably fair.

We've come through a tough set of opening fixtures, been utterly fucked by refereeing so far, yet find ourselves just a few points off the top. Spurs won't last there and we look in decent shape to really challenge. Defensively still a bit wobbly, but it feels more like individual lapses in concentration, rather than any structural deficiencies -- I think those are easier to sort out. We should feel good about this team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 09:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.

It's not but you still fear during the game the ref might give it. Oddly the Brighton manager was ranting for about 2-3 mins and rightly booked for it.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,289
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm
A little surprised at the negativity in here (no really ;D). That Brighton team caused us horrendous problems last season and an away draw against them is an OK result. We should've gone 3-1 up and I think that would've killed the game, but then Brighton could easily have gone 3-2 up, so on balance I'll take the draw. First 40 minutes we just weren't getting to second balls, which was an issue, but I think the midfield pushed up 5 yards and it made a big difference. From there, there were a few momentum switches, but the draw us probably fair.

We've come through a tough set of opening fixtures, been utterly fucked by refereeing so far, yet find ourselves just a few points off the top. Spurs won't last there and we look in decent shape to really challenge. Defensively still a bit wobbly, but it feels more like individual lapses in concentration, rather than any structural deficiencies -- I think those are easier to sort out. We should feel good about this team.

The result isn't a bad one, especially considering they're a bogey side and De Zerbi has the measure of us tactically (as many others do with him). The annoying thing is the first half - we were fucking dreadful for most of it (despite going in ahead). You've got to compete much better than that. A one off fair enough but it's a recurring theme.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,854
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 09:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.

Agree but I think any decision is liable to go any which way when we're playing this season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 09:29:05 pm »
To be fair, there has been one or two obvious calls against us if you recall ...

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:31:55 pm by Realgman »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm »
Jones absence was very clear today. Going forward, I dont think we can afford to play Mac Allister and Elliott in midfield together. Theyre too slow and limited physically to cope against most sides in the league.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,628
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:10:10 pm
The result isn't a bad one, especially considering they're a bogey side and De Zerbi has the measure of us tactically (as many others do with him). The annoying thing is the first half - we were fucking dreadful for most of it (despite going in ahead). You've got to compete much better than that. A one off fair enough but it's a recurring theme.
I think that starting poorly or going behind is our biggest issue. I would say that the first half today was probably the worst weve played this season. I dont however think there are lots of teams that have worked us out, if so we wouldnt be sat 4th with only the one unjust defeat.

One thing that was different today is that we werent able to change the game in the second half with subs. Weve adjusted our tactics mid game and made game changing subs in most games this season. However due to injuries and suspensions this wasnt possible today.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:17:30 pm
Agree but I think any decision is liable to go any which way when we're playing this season.

Have to say, pretty competent refereeing performance today. All of the goals we legitimately scored got to count towards our final tally of goals, which is cool.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,628
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:47:05 pm
Have to say, pretty competent refereeing performance today. All of the goals we legitimately scored got to count towards our final tally of goals, which is cool.
I think Taylor started off fairly even, but once we were ahead he seemed to favour them. The free kick that led to their equaliser was for a dubious foul that looked suspiciously like it wasnt a foul
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,901
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:05:27 pm
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.

This shot hit the Wolves players foot and ballooned up in the air - penalty was given





https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12968548/lutons-controversial-penalty-should-var-have-overturned-it

They make it up as they go along
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,504
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm
Jones absence was very clear today. Going forward, I dont think we can afford to play Mac Allister and Elliott in midfield together. Theyre too slow and limited physically to cope against most sides in the league.

Agreed, Elliot didnt offer enough today and Gravenberch made a huge difference to us retaining possession in the second half.

Thought overall we werent as bad as many immediately said, more possession away to Brighton isnt done under De Zerbi. We had the chance to go 3-1 up and until we sat back they had maybe two chances at goal, one being the fairly odd goal.


Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,303
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 10:30:32 pm »
Good start to the season overall. Especially when we've implemented new players in the team while playing some tough fixtures and had to deal with all the red cards and inept referees. It is disappointing that city have lost their last two league games and we've only gained a point on them. Opportunity lost. Please no more injuries during international break and we go again.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,985
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm »
In the end, i am just glad we did not lose 3-2 after level at 2-2.
Still in the running after 8 games with a new midfield engine. Not so bad.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 11:11:24 pm »
I can do without seeing VvD for a while. Not just that mistake but his whole presence in the team brings jitters throughout. Mac Allister and Robertson just don't perform the same way.

That free kick where both Robbo and Macca looked like 11 year olds. Fecking frustrating that. Would love to see Gomez and Konate, or even Matip with one of them. They're all prone to mistakes too but don't send the same jitters for a full 90+ minutes.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,183
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:11:24 pm
I can do without seeing VvD for a while. Not just that mistake but his whole presence in the team brings jitters throughout. Mac Allister and Robertson just don't perform the same way.

That free kick where both Robbo and Macca looked like 11 year olds. Fecking frustrating that. Would love to see Gomez and Konate, or even Matip with one of them. They're all prone to mistakes too but don't send the same jitters for a full 90+ minutes.

There's something about this post and your wording that tells me you are genuinely serious
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:13:47 pm
There's something about this post and your wording that tells me you are genuinely serious

Why would I not be? We have seriously good defensive options. Gomez is vastly improved this season. VvD is a legend but you can't go on past legacies for too long when younger players are snapping at your heels.

It's not an emotional decision, just a logical one.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 11:33:23 pm »
Today was fine margins game we could do better in moments but a point is what we get.

Tough fixtures to start with four kinder games coming up before the next international,  that will tell where we are at win all four and reckon we are top going into city so can give that a free swing. All fingers crossed for that.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,674
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm
Agreed, Elliot didnt offer enough today and Gravenberch made a huge difference to us retaining possession in the second half.

Thought overall we werent as bad as many immediately said, more possession away to Brighton isnt done under De Zerbi. We had the chance to go 3-1 up and until we sat back they had maybe two chances at goal, one being the fairly odd goal.




Elliot pressed the player into making a mistake then stepped out of the way for Salah to get an easier goal.

He also lost the ball and fought to get it back well and pressed and ran.

I thought he played pretty well.
Logged
Meh

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm »
The next few games will tell us a lot on what level we are. I feel the signings made this summer, and the set up, are mainly around overcoming last seasons issues and beating the dross. We need to hit 12/12 in the next block if we want to challenge
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm
The next few games will tell us a lot on what level we are. I feel the signings made this summer, and the set up, are mainly around overcoming last seasons issues and beating the dross. We need to hit 12/12 in the next block if we want to challenge
The games we've played show the quality that we have. Put another team in our shoes (bar City) and they won't be where we are. We've also had a difficult start with away games against Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs and Brighton. We even look competitive with 9 men.

Accumulating the current tally that we have shows how good we've been.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,183
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #661 on: Today at 12:10:19 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Why would I not be? We have seriously good defensive options. Gomez is vastly improved this season. VvD is a legend but you can't go on past legacies for too long when younger players are snapping at your heels.

It's not an emotional decision, just a logical one.

Well, as a rule to myself I always try to discuss things instead of just insult etc so I'll just limit myself to saying you are seeing things that simply aren't there

For a start you're blaming him for goal 1. That's weird. Mac is dreaming and got robbed

The rest of it, I just don't know. Maybe you could explain what he's doing to give Robbo jitters and Macca who he's played with 4 times
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,710
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #662 on: Today at 01:04:50 am »
2 points dropped here but we only have ourselves to blame. We are wasting so much energy having to come back in games. Its been 18months now and we can't shake these poor starts. Ironically, the best we've started is Villa and Spurs.

Both goals were terrible to concede. Have to blame VVD on the first, Mac had 3 men around him, and he didn't have choose that pass. Mac could've reacted a little quicker mind. Robbo to blame for the equaliser,  its hard when your senior guys are making errors of judgement. Ryan should've killed the game and we got punished for it.

Pretty unbelievable that they didnt get a red, but after seeing Kovacic make two tackles that were worse than Jones' and not getting sent off, we can see that the refs and VAR will do whatever they like the c*nts.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,183
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #663 on: Today at 01:13:39 am »
The main issue of today was letting their defenders have the ball

We went 1-0 down and immediately starting pressing them

Turned it to 1-2 in no time. Then we just revert to letting them have it again

The team that challenged City were all over you like a rash. That's the way our Klopp teams win consistently, it's no real mystery.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #664 on: Today at 01:17:49 am »
I needed Neil Atkinson's excellent writing after the spurs game, less-so this one, but it's a cracking piece in terms of where we are at:

What weve had is a reminder that Liverpool are a work in progress but seeing some of Arsenal/Man City oddly they look like that too. Nothing was lost today. What matters more than anything is when the hammer is there that Liverpool can put it down.


https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2023/10/writing-brighton-2-liverpool-2-match-review/

Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 644
  • American Red since 1986
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #665 on: Today at 01:18:05 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:39 am
The main issue of today was letting their defenders have the ball

We went 1-0 down and immediately starting pressing them

Turned it to 1-2 in no time. Then we just revert to letting them have it again

The team that challenged City were all over you like a rash. That's the way our Klopp teams win consistently, it's no real mystery.

Yeah, we stopped pressing but we also stopped attacking after the Ryan G miss.  Even when we did have possession, we were very very lackadaisical with the ball and it looked like we planned to just stall out the remaining 30 minutes and win 1-2. 
Logged

Online him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #666 on: Today at 01:18:29 am »
A point is a fair result for us, could have been worse. Luckily no more stupid red card or injury.
Logged
Believer
