« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78  (Read 10888 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,289
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:07:40 pm »
Personally, i'm happy with our points total so far from the games we've had, particularly factoring in big decisions against us. I'm not overly enamoured with the performances though. The first half are mostly sub-standard and we're having to dig deep chasing games after giving stupid goals away and being lethargic. Something we've been doing for 18 months now. We give a lot of big chances away in every game - Brighton had a few more today despite scoring 2. There's also a giant DM shaped hole in that midfield, when our rivals have the likes of Rodri, Rice, Caicedo and Bissouma.

I don't really give a fuck if City win the league or not if we don't, but if they don't win (or at least if they do drop their standards significantly) i'd be gutted if we weren't the team to take advantage.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:08:16 pm »
A little surprised at the negativity in here (no really ;D). That Brighton team caused us horrendous problems last season and an away draw against them is an OK result. We should've gone 3-1 up and I think that would've killed the game, but then Brighton could easily have gone 3-2 up, so on balance I'll take the draw. First 40 minutes we just weren't getting to second balls, which was an issue, but I think the midfield pushed up 5 yards and it made a big difference. From there, there were a few momentum switches, but the draw us probably fair.

We've come through a tough set of opening fixtures, been utterly fucked by refereeing so far, yet find ourselves just a few points off the top. Spurs won't last there and we look in decent shape to really challenge. Defensively still a bit wobbly, but it feels more like individual lapses in concentration, rather than any structural deficiencies -- I think those are easier to sort out. We should feel good about this team.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:05:27 pm
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.

It's not but you still fear during the game the ref might give it. Oddly the Brighton manager was ranting for about 2-3 mins and rightly booked for it.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,289
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #643 on: Today at 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:08:16 pm
A little surprised at the negativity in here (no really ;D). That Brighton team caused us horrendous problems last season and an away draw against them is an OK result. We should've gone 3-1 up and I think that would've killed the game, but then Brighton could easily have gone 3-2 up, so on balance I'll take the draw. First 40 minutes we just weren't getting to second balls, which was an issue, but I think the midfield pushed up 5 yards and it made a big difference. From there, there were a few momentum switches, but the draw us probably fair.

We've come through a tough set of opening fixtures, been utterly fucked by refereeing so far, yet find ourselves just a few points off the top. Spurs won't last there and we look in decent shape to really challenge. Defensively still a bit wobbly, but it feels more like individual lapses in concentration, rather than any structural deficiencies -- I think those are easier to sort out. We should feel good about this team.

The result isn't a bad one, especially considering they're a bogey side and De Zerbi has the measure of us tactically (as many others do with him). The annoying thing is the first half - we were fucking dreadful for most of it (despite going in ahead). You've got to compete much better than that. A one off fair enough but it's a recurring theme.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,854
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #644 on: Today at 09:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:05:27 pm
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.

Agree but I think any decision is liable to go any which way when we're playing this season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 508
  • gerrup the yard
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:29:05 pm »
To be fair, there has been one or two obvious calls against us if you recall ...

Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:05:27 pm
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:55 pm by Realgman »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:36:00 pm »
Jones absence was very clear today. Going forward, I dont think we can afford to play Mac Allister and Elliott in midfield together. Theyre too slow and limited physically to cope against most sides in the league.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,628
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #647 on: Today at 09:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:10:10 pm
The result isn't a bad one, especially considering they're a bogey side and De Zerbi has the measure of us tactically (as many others do with him). The annoying thing is the first half - we were fucking dreadful for most of it (despite going in ahead). You've got to compete much better than that. A one off fair enough but it's a recurring theme.
I think that starting poorly or going behind is our biggest issue. I would say that the first half today was probably the worst weve played this season. I dont however think there are lots of teams that have worked us out, if so we wouldnt be sat 4th with only the one unjust defeat.

One thing that was different today is that we werent able to change the game in the second half with subs. Weve adjusted our tactics mid game and made game changing subs in most games this season. However due to injuries and suspensions this wasnt possible today.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:17:30 pm
Agree but I think any decision is liable to go any which way when we're playing this season.

Have to say, pretty competent refereeing performance today. All of the goals we legitimately scored got to count towards our final tally of goals, which is cool.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,628
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:47:05 pm
Have to say, pretty competent refereeing performance today. All of the goals we legitimately scored got to count towards our final tally of goals, which is cool.
I think Taylor started off fairly even, but once we were ahead he seemed to favour them. The free kick that led to their equaliser was for a dubious foul that looked suspiciously like it wasnt a foul
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,901
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:05:27 pm
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.

This shot hit the Wolves players foot and ballooned up in the air - penalty was given





https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12968548/lutons-controversial-penalty-should-var-have-overturned-it

They make it up as they go along
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,504
  • Bam!
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #651 on: Today at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:36:00 pm
Jones absence was very clear today. Going forward, I dont think we can afford to play Mac Allister and Elliott in midfield together. Theyre too slow and limited physically to cope against most sides in the league.

Agreed, Elliot didnt offer enough today and Gravenberch made a huge difference to us retaining possession in the second half.

Thought overall we werent as bad as many immediately said, more possession away to Brighton isnt done under De Zerbi. We had the chance to go 3-1 up and until we sat back they had maybe two chances at goal, one being the fairly odd goal.


Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,301
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:30:32 pm »
Good start to the season overall. Especially when we've implemented new players in the team while playing some tough fixtures and had to deal with all the red cards and inept referees. It is disappointing that city have lost their last two league games and we've only gained a point on them. Opportunity lost. Please no more injuries during international break and we go again.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 