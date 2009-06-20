If you use us as the team in question, Id say the following games away from home are all games that the top 6, with the exception of City, would take a point from:
Arsenal
City
Yernited
Chelsea
Newcastle
Spurs
Villa
West Ham
Brighton
Of those 9 weve already played 4. If we win all our home games, which weve so far done, thats 57 points, take away 8 for the purposes of realism as something will go wrong somewhere (two defeats and a draw for arguments sake) and thats 49 points. Add the five weve already got from the list above and its 54 and throw another win and a couple of draws in too so 59 points. The acid test then comes away from home against the shite, teams in the bottom 10. So far this season we have very little to go on, as wolves are the closest team weve played to being in this category and theyll probably be the best of the rest. If we can win 8 more of those then were up towards mid 80s and thats a possible title challenge, particularly with the way City have started. I seriously think the difficulty of our start is being overlooked. Were 3 points off the top having played 3 home games out of 8.