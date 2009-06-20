« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78  (Read 9989 times)

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:58:32 pm
Two shit performances in a row, need to iron out a few kinks in this team.

Really ? (Thought we played well against Spurs myself). Played against a very talented team with balls and technique today. Away from home. A point is ok. Could have won it too. Not disagreeing that there are some issues mind you but that's what opposition managers and players do, figure out the weak spots and attack you there.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:15:52 pm »
The debacle that was Spurs put more pressure onto this game.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #602 on: Today at 07:19:02 pm »
We are still a team in early phases of development.

Had some tough away matches.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #603 on: Today at 07:19:12 pm »
Not the greatest performance but a good enough result.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #604 on: Today at 07:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:43:00 pm
Is there a clip of Gross tackle ?

'tackle'... more like a judo takedown.

How on earth did they not give it as DOGSO, fucking corrupt

https://dubz.co/c/adf480
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #605 on: Today at 07:25:03 pm »
Matip OG and Gravenberch sitter.

Kinell.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #606 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm »
Fair result considering the performance. Brighton probably shaded it, so cant turn our noses up at an away point to Brighton.

Credit to them, theyve come so far. Superb club and deserve huge respect.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #607 on: Today at 07:27:48 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:25:03 pm
Matip OG and Gravenberch sitter.

Kinell.

Huh?
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:28:40 pm »
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:29:20 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.

There has been 8 games.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #610 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:27:48 pm
Huh?
Our blunders against Spurs and Brighton...frustrating.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #611 on: Today at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:19:02 pm
We are still a team in early phases of development.

Had some tough away matches.

We've had the toughest fixture list so far in the division (Spurs have had the easiest) and we've had at least five bewildering big decisions go against us (our rivals have all had a lot of luck).

No team in the league is outstanding. Arsenal are lucky, Spurs have been blessed and are complete charlatans. City will come back, but they've looked shockingly mediocre without Rodri. I'd argue our performance level from games 2-7 (not really today) has been more impressive than anyone in the league so far.

We're handily placed. Four very winnable games coming up. Do the decent thing in those and we could be top by mid November
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #612 on: Today at 07:32:17 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.

Not sure how you see it that way, we have played 5 matches out of 8 away from home and probably the hardest start of any side and yet we are only a point off.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #613 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm »
Felt like in the second half we played not to lose rather than played to get the three points.  After the Gravenberch miss I felt we stopped playing.  We were content to just sort of slow the game to a crawl and pass it back and forth between VVD and Joel instead of keeping pressure on. Then, after they got their second we tried to up the tempo, but too late for that. 

It feels like a big two points given away, not because that a win at Brighton is a guarantee, but felt we had the game in our hands and we didn't follow through. 
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #614 on: Today at 07:33:25 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.

White flag already raised in your house after 8 games and only 3 points off top spot which belongs to Spurs. Hang your head in absolute fuckin;' shame.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #615 on: Today at 07:35:23 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:29:29 pm
Our blunders against Spurs and Brighton...frustrating.

That's football for you.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #616 on: Today at 07:39:57 pm »
Just hurts like fuck knowing we should be undefeated and in 1st with this team.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #617 on: Today at 07:41:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:39:57 pm
Just hurts like fuck knowing we should be undefeated and in 1st with this team.

3 points off the top.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #618 on: Today at 07:48:09 pm »
Fair result today.  Disappointing to not hold on to the lead but well placed for a big push after the break. 
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #619 on: Today at 07:51:43 pm »
Feel we missed Gakpo & Jota off the bench today. In the end a fair score. 
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #620 on: Today at 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:29:29 pm
Our blunders against Spurs and Brighton...frustrating.

Even more frustrating that due to refereeing decisions we've dropped 7 points in 8 games. They're the real costly blunders.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:59:36 pm
Even more frustrating that due to refereeing decisions we've dropped 7 points in 8 games. They're the real costly blunders.

Thats what annoys the most. If our lads make an error then so be it, but when a third party fails to do their job and it costs you two weeks in a row then thats not acceptable.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #622 on: Today at 08:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 07:51:43 pm
Feel we missed Gakpo & Jota off the bench today. In the end a fair score.
Definitely, would have been tempted with Doak for the final ten minutes as there was space in behind.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #623 on: Today at 08:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 07:51:43 pm
Feel we missed Gakpo & Jota off the bench today. In the end a fair score.

I think we missed Darwin as an impact sub, Jota too

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #624 on: Today at 08:10:15 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.
Arsenal were in front of them virtually all of last season and still lost out by five points at the end. Getting a big lead would be nice, but it's not essential.

We can't be playing too badly because if it wasn't for horrific officiating we'd be deservedly at the top of the league tonight. Even with those officiating abominations we still only find ourselves just three points adrift.

The good thing is, we have plenty of room to improve further. We can certainly tighten up at the back. The midfield looks exciting but is yet to fully bed in. I don't expect Spurs to last the pace. The Mancs are a joke. Newcastle are nowhere near as good as they think they are. Chelsea are shite. Arsenal are decent but I think we can improve much more than they can.

It's telling that I'm more concerned about officials than I am about Abu Dhabi and Arsenal this season. Sadly, it's they who are deciding titles these days.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #625 on: Today at 08:10:41 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.
Arsenal are no better equipped to win the title than we are and no ones showing the kind of form to run away with it at the moment. We might even get a close title race involving more than 2 teams for a change. So that would be something to look forward to ya misery
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #626 on: Today at 08:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:20 pm
There has been 8 games.
Said every season and how many points can you drop?
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #627 on: Today at 08:13:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:10:41 pm
Arsenal are no better equipped to win the title than we are and no ones showing the kind of form to run away with it at the moment. We might even get a close title race involving more than 2 teams for a change. So that would be something to look forward to ya misery

I would say Arsenal are a bit more equipped.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #628 on: Today at 08:14:58 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:12:31 pm
Said every season and how many points can you drop?

Have you even bothered to look at the table and who've we've faced compared to the others around us? You're talking shite.

The mighty fuckin' Spurs are leading the table and are 3 points ahead of the league. 
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #629 on: Today at 08:15:28 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:12:31 pm
Said every season and how many points can you drop?
Terminology is important. you cant really drop what you dont have, if being pedantic. But also, drawing away vs one of the better teams, is not a bad result.

The next four? Yes, they need win all four.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #630 on: Today at 08:22:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:13:09 pm
I would say Arsenal are a bit more equipped.

They look a bit better than us defensively but do you think they will score enough goals?
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #631 on: Today at 08:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:10:15 pm
It's telling that I'm more concerned about officials than I am about Abu Dhabi and Arsenal this season. Sadly, it's they who are deciding titles these days.

Maybe a draw was a fair result today and that's not so bad despite the other results this weekend although really frustrating that we could have got a win. Still early days in the league and nothings won or lost yet (certainly not lost as we're not far off the top).

Sadly, I agree about the officials, we've already had a number of awful decisions this season and we're only 8 games in. I'm going into evert game worried about who the refs are.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #632 on: Today at 08:23:50 pm »
A draw away to Brighton is not a bad result for us. They are a bit of a bogey team...

Avoiding a loss in this strange week was important.
Regroup now after internationals
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #633 on: Today at 08:25:29 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:22:36 pm
They look a bit better than us defensively but do you think they will score enough goals?

Maybe not but that solidity gives them a huge base. Their goalkeeper tips the balance a bit but they at this moment look more assured than us in what they are doing. We still have questions the further back we go except for Alisson.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #634 on: Today at 08:40:47 pm »
If you use us as the team in question, Id say the following games away from home are all games that the top 6, with the exception of City, would take a point from:
Arsenal
City
Yernited
Chelsea
Newcastle
Spurs
Villa
West Ham
Brighton

Of those 9 weve already played 4. If we win all our home games, which weve so far done, thats 57 points, take away 8 for the purposes of realism as something will go wrong somewhere (two defeats and a draw for arguments sake) and thats 49 points. Add the five weve already got from the list above and its 54 and throw another win and a couple of draws in too so 59 points. The acid test then comes away from home against the shite, teams in the bottom 10. So far this season we have very little to go on, as wolves are the closest team weve played to being in this category and theyll probably be the best of the rest. If we can win 8 more of those then were up towards mid 80s and thats a possible title challenge, particularly with the way City have started. I seriously think the difficulty of our start is being overlooked. Were 3 points off the top having played 3 home games out of 8.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #635 on: Today at 08:56:13 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #636 on: Today at 08:58:37 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:25:03 pm
Matip OG and Gravenberch sitter.

Kinell.

Ifs and buts. Could easily have lost too if that Brighton player had kept his shot down. Sure other teams will have own goals and bad misses, it is ok to make the odd one especially today but we were not good enough so the miss didn't come back to bite us.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #637 on: Today at 09:00:22 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.

Didnt realise there was only a few games left. Whats our run in looking like?
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #638 on: Today at 09:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:23:07 pm
Maybe a draw was a fair result today and that's not so bad despite the other results this weekend although really frustrating that we could have got a win. Still early days in the league and nothings won or lost yet (certainly not lost as we're not far off the top).

Sadly, I agree about the officials, we've already had a number of awful decisions this season and we're only 8 games in. I'm going into evert game worried about who the refs are.

I feared the worst with the Van Dijk handball, luckily they got the decision right.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #639 on: Today at 09:05:27 pm »
It wasn't luck, the ball hit his thigh first, that's not a penalty.
