Felt like in the second half we played not to lose rather than played to get the three points. After the Gravenberch miss I felt we stopped playing. We were content to just sort of slow the game to a crawl and pass it back and forth between VVD and Joel instead of keeping pressure on. Then, after they got their second we tried to up the tempo, but too late for that.



It feels like a big two points given away, not because that a win at Brighton is a guarantee, but felt we had the game in our hands and we didn't follow through.