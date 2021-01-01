« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78  (Read 8826 times)

Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:58:32 pm
Two shit performances in a row, need to iron out a few kinks in this team.

Really ? (Thought we played well against Spurs myself). Played against a very talented team with balls and technique today. Away from home. A point is ok. Could have won it too. Not disagreeing that there are some issues mind you but that's what opposition managers and players do, figure out the weak spots and attack you there.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:15:52 pm »
The debacle that was Spurs put more pressure onto this game.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #602 on: Today at 07:19:02 pm »
We are still a team in early phases of development.

Had some tough away matches.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #603 on: Today at 07:19:12 pm »
Not the greatest performance but a good enough result.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #604 on: Today at 07:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:43:00 pm
Is there a clip of Gross tackle ?

'tackle'... more like a judo takedown.

How on earth did they not give it as DOGSO, fucking corrupt

https://dubz.co/c/adf480
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #605 on: Today at 07:25:03 pm »
Matip OG and Gravenberch sitter.

Kinell.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #606 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm »
Fair result considering the performance. Brighton probably shaded it, so cant turn our noses up at an away point to Brighton.

Credit to them, theyve come so far. Superb club and deserve huge respect.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #607 on: Today at 07:27:48 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:25:03 pm
Matip OG and Gravenberch sitter.

Kinell.

Huh?
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:28:40 pm »
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:29:20 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.

There has been 8 games.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #610 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:27:48 pm
Huh?
Our blunders against Spurs and Brighton...frustrating.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #611 on: Today at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:19:02 pm
We are still a team in early phases of development.

Had some tough away matches.

We've had the toughest fixture list so far in the division (Spurs have had the easiest) and we've had at least five bewildering big decisions go against us (our rivals have all had a lot of luck).

No team in the league is outstanding. Arsenal are lucky, Spurs have been blessed and are complete charlatans. City will come back, but they've looked shockingly mediocre without Rodri. I'd argue our performance level from games 2-7 (not really today) has been more impressive than anyone in the league so far.

We're handily placed. Four very winnable games coming up. Do the decent thing in those and we could be top by mid November
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #612 on: Today at 07:32:17 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.

Not sure how you see it that way, we have played 5 matches out of 8 away from home and probably the hardest start of any side and yet we are only a point off.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #613 on: Today at 07:33:00 pm »
Felt like in the second half we played not to lose rather than played to get the three points.  After the Gravenberch miss I felt we stopped playing.  We were content to just sort of slow the game to a crawl and pass it back and forth between VVD and Joel instead of keeping pressure on. Then, after they got their second we tried to up the tempo, but too late for that. 

It feels like a big two points given away, not because that a win at Brighton is a guarantee, but felt we had the game in our hands and we didn't follow through. 
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #614 on: Today at 07:33:25 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:28:40 pm
City losing twice and were playing like twats.
Get in front of City and you have a chance.
This will be Arsenal's title and in a couple of years Klopp will leave with one title instead of the 3 or 4 if he'd been backed fully.

White flag already raised in your house after 8 games and only 3 points off top spot which belongs to Spurs. Hang your head in absolute fuckin;' shame.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #615 on: Today at 07:35:23 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:29:29 pm
Our blunders against Spurs and Brighton...frustrating.

That's football for you.
