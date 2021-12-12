« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11] 12   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78  (Read 5118 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,121
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #400 on: Today at 04:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Butter Keks on Today at 04:13:43 pm
Fucking state of the posting in here, load of miserable fucking knobheads crying we can no longer challenge for the title because what? we are three point off the top despite getting robbed last weekend.

It's no wonder this place is dying on it's arse when you constantly have clown shoe posters brining out the negativity at every opportunity. You can't even jump on and try and discuss a match without getting hit with waves of negative shit. Moan about signings in January, It's October and the window is closed so kindly shut the fuck up.

Everton, Forest, Luton and Brentford up next in the league, we should be aiming for 12 points from that. In fact City away aside we should be aiming to get to Christmas undefeated. The league is there for the taking and we are well and truly in the fucking mix.

We can't challenge for the title, but nothing to do with the players on the pitch.
Referees/var cost us a chance of beating Chelsea, a chance of getting anything v Spurs, and most likely a win today.
We've got 2 points from those 3 games, when it could/should have been 7 or more.
Almost a point a game dropped because of officials. If that continues we finish on around 80 points. That's not enough to challenge for the league against Abu Dhabi and their staff at the PGMOL.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • Seis Veces
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:19:55 pm »
Think we're at that stage now where you go beyond saying 'it's a X start to the season' - 8 games played and another international break, we're well into it now and it's been a decent enough start to build on, just over two points per game from a hard set of fixtures, and we could really have had 3 last week. After 8 games last season we only had 10 points and that was with a kinder start IMO. In fact it took us until the 15th game of the season to go beyond the amount of points we currently had. All in all a respectable start to build on.

As for today, didn't deserve anything more than a point. To concede late on is always grating but Brighton will always have chances against you. I'd have taken a point before hand given how poor we were there last season in the 3-0 league defeat. Important not to lose two straight.

If we can take 12 points from the next four league games we'll be excellently placed going into the last six weeks of 2023.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,400
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:16:44 pm
Not a bad result for the Reds in the end. We were indebted to Alisson again of course. What a save that was.

Gravenberch was decent enough but I couldn't work out why Elliott was taken off. Injury? Mac Allister had a poor first half but recovered well. He's not a 6 though - at least not the way we play that position. Great to have Trent back - he wasn't as creative as normal but extremely sound in defence, dealing with their most dangerous player well.

Macca isn't a 6 and I am guessing that's why Brighton were surrounding him, they know him well after all. He did improve when Gravenberch came on, but we really missed Curtis and Jota. Jota just wins those free kicks at the end of the game, which just ruins the opposition's pressure.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,085
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:20:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:17:50 pm
Elliott had some nice moments but his position left him stranded a bit. Brighton were playing out too easily and we seemed a man less in there.

They cut us open time and again later on down our right...
They had 2/3 moments of joy through the middle but we're a bit better through the middle now(especially when Gravenberch[Jonesy also helps us shore it up there] came on)
That right side is a problem- and a quick DM is our only option in order to cover there.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,867
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #404 on: Today at 04:20:43 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 04:19:11 pm
The keeper shouldn't be included in the equation.  The one on one with the keeper IS the goal scoring opportunity.  Whether the keeper might save it or not is irrelevant, it's the last defender, and in this case he clearly denied Dom from getting a shot off.

Exactly - Virg fouled outside the box, the Saudi player still had to beat the best keeper in the world, a one on one monster, but it was a straight red as Virg was last man.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,730
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #405 on: Today at 04:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 04:04:45 pm
The ol' double jeopardy rule isn't it
no attempt to play the ball
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online unknownuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #406 on: Today at 04:21:16 pm »
Tired of talking about refereeing decisions every week. Draw is a fair result given how we played but we could have easily had the three points.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,432
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #407 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm »
Just saw their first goal again. Awful. The second was terrible too. We really don't help ourselves at times, do we.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #408 on: Today at 04:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:16:44 pm
Not a bad result for the Reds in the end. We were indebted to Alisson again of course. What a save that was.

Gravenberch was decent enough but I couldn't work out why Elliott was taken off. Injury? Mac Allister had a poor first half but recovered well. He's not a 6 though - at least not the way we play that position. Great to have Trent back - he wasn't as creative as normal but extremely sound in defence, dealing with their most dangerous player well.

Not a bad result?!  :butt

Come on Yorky mate, it's all fine trying to keep a perspective, but  we have been robbed 5 points in the last 2 games.

I mean... you're right, not a bad result if we are playing for top
 half of the table finish. In a race for the title, though?! Absolutely dejecting stuff.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:12 pm by Jetmir M. »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:21:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:19:03 pm
I'll stick to the shit posts, but thanks!

If thats your level, thats your level

oh and you're welcome
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,518
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:21:54 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Today at 04:19:06 pm
Spurs played Arsenal away
Excellent point
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:16:44 pm

Gravenberch was decent enough but I couldn't work out why Elliott was taken off. Injury?

Did we look a bit 442-ish first half with Elliott wider - Mo was quite high I thought. Think we just changed the system at half time a bit to get Szob out that side and Grav played on the other. Reckon it was just tactical and Harvey was just unlucky we needed a bit of a shape change. 


Agree though. I don't think that's a bad point in the grander scheme. Refs do their job and we win last week, I'd have taken 4 from those 2 aways. The 1 hurts a bit.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online jDJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:22:29 pm »
I honestly thought wed come out absolutely firing this season after last years debacle, but every game weve started poorly. Very disappointing. And I dont have much confidence itll change.
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,847
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:04:09 pm
I'm actually seething over their first goal. A giftwrapped Christmas present in October. Reeked of cocky arrogance. Goalkeeper on the ball, further up the pitch than our last defender. Schoolboy stuff from us there.  :butt

Ali was really poor for that goal. Practically started walking back to his line when Mac lost the ball instead of getting back into position quickly
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,059
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:23:13 pm »
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 04:22:29 pm
I honestly thought wed come out absolutely firing this season after last years debacle, but every game weve started poorly. Very disappointing. And I dont have much confidence itll change.

We've won loads of them by improving drastically after a poor start.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,184
  • Follow the gourd
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 04:21:41 pm
Not a bad result?!  :butt

Come on Yorky mate, it's all fine trying to keep a perspective, but  we have been robbed 5 points in the last 2 games.

I mean... you're right, not a bad result if we are playing for top of the table finish. In a race for the title, though?! Absolutely dejecting stuff.
You realise Man City only drew there last season and still won the title?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,797
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:23:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:17:44 pm
Wigan V Hull KR in RL yesterday, Wigan player kicks forward runs between the two Hull players and bumps into them, hits the deck. Referee says to him "stop cheating, you're not playing football"
I loved that.

One thing that gets on my nerves is any contact seems to be a free kick. Its a contact sport ffs. Also anyone remember when Salah got pushed against Fulham a couple of seasons ago and the PGMOL came out with a statement and said it was 'normal contact'. They could allow games to flow much more if they used this apparant 'rule' in every match.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,545
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21’ Salah 40’ 45’ Dunk 78’
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:23:44 pm »
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 04:22:29 pm
I honestly thought we’d come out absolutely firing this season after last years debacle, but every game we’ve started poorly. Very disappointing. And I don’t have much confidence it’ll change.

We are third. Honestly some of you must have missed last season. What were you expecting from our first 8 league games?
Logged

Online Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:23:52 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:08:05 pm
We both had a midweek game. We were tired and some without a game for a week- after that Herculean effort last weekend.

The legs- they don't wanna move and sometimes they react too slowly.

I can cut them some slack.
We should have won, but that's a fair result against Brighton away also.

What has tiredness to do with my post?

I was referring to PGMOL's and Premier League's corruption.

Thry don't need to slaughter you every weekend. A Few times is enough until you start drifting lower to the table and you have to deal with frustration from the unfair results.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm »
Like I said, very decent point for a top 4 push. That's about where we are right now.
Logged

Online MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:24:35 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 04:04:34 pm
Refereeing decisions were terrible as always but defensively we can't compete with the current setup.

I don't know what happened to Robbo but he's consistently having bad performances for us this season and last one.

It was obvious to see last season but strangely we have not bought another LB. Tsimikas it seems will never be a first choice for the team.  No idea then why we renewed his contract as there is no way in hell now we will buy a 3rd LB.

Hopefully next season the saudis will come for our ageing defenders. Matip/VVD and Robertson.  That is the only way we will rebuild our defend.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,895
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm »
Can talk about how useless the refs are but whats the point? The factors we can control such as poor defending really need to be addressed.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,988
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #422 on: Today at 04:26:01 pm »
Just thinking about it Brighton had a player on the line and the keeper so the foul by the Brighton player isn't by the last man.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Aeon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #423 on: Today at 04:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Butter Keks on Today at 04:13:43 pm
Fucking state of the posting in here, load of miserable fucking knobheads crying we can no longer challenge for the title because what? we are three point off the top despite getting robbed last weekend.

It's no wonder this place is dying on it's arse when you constantly have clown shoe posters brining out the negativity at every opportunity. You can't even jump on and try and discuss a match without getting hit with waves of negative shit. Moan about signings in January, It's October and the window is closed so kindly shut the fuck up.

Everton, Forest, Luton and Brentford up next in the league, we should be aiming for 12 points from that. In fact City away aside we should be aiming to get to Christmas undefeated. The league is there for the taking and we are well and truly in the fucking mix.

 You cannot challenge because of corruption in the EPL(and yes I will call it EPL) anf PGMOL.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,545
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #424 on: Today at 04:26:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:24:10 pm
Like I said, very decent point for a top 4 push. That's about where we are right now.

I am 100% certain we are getting top four now. We have played almost 1/4 of a season and there are definitely not 4 teams better than us.
Logged

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #425 on: Today at 04:26:13 pm »
Why the big panic from people?

We are 3 points off top, arguably 3 that could have been defended last week against 12 on the field and 3 in a room.

A point at Brighton can be considered ok. 

If we maintain the current PPG until Xmas and hit a run like last year, it'll be grand.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #426 on: Today at 04:26:18 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:19:55 pm
Think we're at that stage now where you go beyond saying 'it's a X start to the season' - 8 games played and another international break, we're well into it now and it's been a decent enough start to build on, just over two points per game from a hard set of fixtures, and we could really have had 3 last week. After 8 games last season we only had 10 points and that was with a kinder start IMO. In fact it took us until the 15th game of the season to go beyond the amount of points we currently had. All in all a respectable start to build on.

As for today, didn't deserve anything more than a point. To concede late on is always grating but Brighton will always have chances against you. I'd have taken a point before hand given how poor we were there last season in the 3-0 league defeat. Important not to lose two straight.

If we can take 12 points from the next four league games we'll be excellently placed going into the last six weeks of 2023.

Thats all fair and logical.  The frustration lies in that we would have more points on the board were it not for useless officiating. In a league that weve lost by 1 point on 2 occasions recently you can understand the annoyance.
Logged
Believer

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,518
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #427 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:24:10 pm
Like I said, very decent point for a top 4 push. That's about where we are right now.
If we arent in the top 2 after the next four games then its a top 4 spot, if we are, which we should be, anything is possible.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21’ Salah 40’ 45’ Dunk 78’
« Reply #428 on: Today at 04:26:48 pm »
Regarding why Gross wasn't sent off;

Apparently, according to the officials, being on the edge of the six yard box with the ball at your feet and only the goalkeeper to beat is not a clear goal scoring opportunity.

True story.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #429 on: Today at 04:27:16 pm »
You dont deserve to win sll the games you win over a season and Brighton away is not a gimme. However, after last weeks theft 3 points wouldve been very crucial to get backon the eight track, and Im 95% convinced wed have them if not for the shite ref decision to not give a red.

This season is quickly moving from fun and exciting to very frustrating.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,943
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #430 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:19:37 pm
At HT thought wed go onto win comfortably, but a poor 2nd half and we were probably lucky to get the point in the end.  All too laboured and pedestrian like.

Im not sure if we werent trying to draw them on to us to disrupt them but, as you say, we looked laboured.

At least well end up the day in the top four. And things would look a lot more optimistic if wed got a point last week.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #431 on: Today at 04:28:06 pm »
Our right hand side defensively looked exploited again today. Because our right back is in the middle of the pitch  (inverted my arse).
To many average performances against a team that has been bang average this season. To predictable to, look how the Brighton bench celebrated the first goal. That passing the ball into the centre of our midfield is so easy to close down and has been our Achilles heel already this season, think it was Trent
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,911
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #432 on: Today at 04:28:40 pm »
Thought the 2nd brighton goal was coming after our initial good spell in the 2nd half. Just didn't make our chances count. We still have some keystone cop moments in defence as well. We encourage the opposition at times.

At the end we looked like a team who is playing Thursday night football. Not our greatest performance and only 1 point from two big away games. That said we have now played Chelsea, spurs and Brighton away so hopefully we can start building some points.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,545
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #433 on: Today at 04:28:49 pm »
I find this place fucking weird at times. At the start of the season very few people had us challenging for a title. Now after the hardest run of anyone in the league, we sit three points off top spot and in third and now people are complaining about not challenging.
Logged

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #434 on: Today at 04:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 04:23:25 pm
You realise Man City only drew there last season and still won the title?

So what?! They draw away to Brighton but tonk Burnley, for example. We deserve to win at Brighton away but only get get a fair point at Burnley. Does mean shit what our competitors do at respective stadiums, does it?

We have lost 2 titles in the last 5 years by a fucking point. We were robbed 5 points in the last 2 games.

What if we losr the title by 2 points this season?!

I know, you will be here saying we should have won at Chelsea.

Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #435 on: Today at 04:29:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:04:41 pm
To be fair we have probably had the most difficult starting set of 8 games compared to anyone. 17 points is a really good return.

I think that is an important point - in the first set of 8 we have played Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs, and Brighton away, and played only 3 teams in the bottom half of the table

To come out with 17 points, to be only 4 points off top at this point, is pretty damn good
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,545
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #436 on: Today at 04:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 04:28:40 pm
Thought the 2nd brighton goal was coming after our initial good spell in the 2nd half. Just didn't make our chances count. We still have some keystone cop moments in defence as well. We encourage the opposition at times.

At the end we looked like a team who is playing Thursday night football. Not our greatest performance and only 1 point from two big away games. That said we have now played Chelsea, spurs and Brighton away so hopefully we can start building some points.

And Newcastle away.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,081
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #437 on: Today at 04:29:27 pm »
A surprisingly lacklustre display considering the justifiable anger and indignation over Spursgate...thought we'd be like men possessed...or at the very least turn in a half decent performance....neither of which we achieved.........a deeply frustrating way to enter into the black empty void of nothingness that is the international break....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,744
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #438 on: Today at 04:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 04:26:48 pm
Regarding why Gross wasn't sent off;

Apparently, according to the officials, being on the edge of the six yard box with the ball at your feet and only the goalkeeper to beat is not a clear goal scoring opportunity.

True story.

There'll be an apology that we can trade in for a new coffee machine at the end of the season. It all evens out.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: PL: Brighton 2 v 2 Liverpool Adingra 21 Salah 40 45 Dunk 78
« Reply #439 on: Today at 04:29:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:28:49 pm
I find this place fucking weird at times. At the start of the season very few people had us challenging for a title. Now after the hardest run of anyone in the league, we sit three points off top spot and in third and now people are complaining about not challenging.

Considering what happened last week it is very weird.

We could be on 20 points or should be on 18 at the very least as Spurs should also be.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11] 12   Go Up
« previous next »
 