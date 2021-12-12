Think we're at that stage now where you go beyond saying 'it's a X start to the season' - 8 games played and another international break, we're well into it now and it's been a decent enough start to build on, just over two points per game from a hard set of fixtures, and we could really have had 3 last week. After 8 games last season we only had 10 points and that was with a kinder start IMO. In fact it took us until the 15th game of the season to go beyond the amount of points we currently had. All in all a respectable start to build on.



As for today, didn't deserve anything more than a point. To concede late on is always grating but Brighton will always have chances against you. I'd have taken a point before hand given how poor we were there last season in the 3-0 league defeat. Important not to lose two straight.



If we can take 12 points from the next four league games we'll be excellently placed going into the last six weeks of 2023.