« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Terence Davies  (Read 156 times)

Offline Midget

  • R Kelly's love rival
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
  • JFT96
RIP Terence Davies
« on: Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm »
RIP Terence Davies.

Great director of beautiful films, such as Distant Voices, Still Lives, The Long Day Closes and The House of Mirth. Maybe the best director to come out of Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,955
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RIP Terence Davies
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:06:52 pm »
Fucking hell, he was my mams mate as a kid. Lived on the same street on Kensington street in Kenny. Used to put on little stage shows on his cellar and charge people a penny or something to see his shows.

R.I.P. Mate.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
Re: RIP Terence Davies
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:58:08 pm »
Ah that's sad news.

Of time and the city is one of my fave films ever.
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,971
Re: RIP Terence Davies
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:37:16 pm »
Sad news. I just watched Of Time & The City a few years back. It's an amazing piece of work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHF3FR1IWUw

RIP.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: RIP Terence Davies
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm »
Its amazing how Liverpool makes so much fuss over its famous sons and daughters....yet a bona fide artists like Davies is unknown to many


sad news...he was a poet and cinema was his medium.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,955
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RIP Terence Davies
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 pm »
Theres a scene in Distant Voices, Still Lives from what i remember when its night time and you hear someone shout 'Goonight Mr Campbell'

That was my Grandad they were talking to

Also, was on then phone to my Mam earlier to tell her about TD passing, she starts telling me the tragic things that happened in the street and starts going on about a woman called Doreen who was My Mams older sisters age, played by Pauline Quirk (Birds of a feather). Her real name was Doreen Mathers and lived with her Mam till her Mam passed, later ending up in the Cottage Homes.


Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Terence Davies
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:11:02 am »
^ ha - amazing.

I was Just reading how well regarded Distant Voices, Still lives

RIP Terence.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 