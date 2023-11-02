« previous next »
Online Barry Banana

Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #160 on: November 2, 2023, 11:48:29 am »
Quote from: Pata on November  2, 2023, 11:38:01 am
Ah, this does indeed mean that everyone on 8/9 gets a ticket.

Well theres still a handful left so anyone on the ball will have got one.
Long live the King

Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #161 on: November 2, 2023, 01:07:14 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on November  2, 2023, 11:14:21 am
Im optimistic and think we might just get one  ::)
But most likely not obviously..

Hope you're right, but at best there'd be 50 tickets, even if they return the same amount (which I don't think they will)
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #162 on: November 2, 2023, 01:11:27 pm »
We only need one, you can have the other 49  ;D
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #163 on: November 2, 2023, 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on November  2, 2023, 01:11:27 pm
We only need one, you can have the other 49  ;D

 ;D ;D ;D I'd need 2

Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #164 on: November 2, 2023, 02:05:51 pm »
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #165 on: November 2, 2023, 02:06:41 pm »
The hope of getting sorted on 7 was short lived  :(
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #166 on: November 2, 2023, 02:16:19 pm »
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #167 on: November 2, 2023, 02:24:21 pm »
My brother got straight in, no queue, and they were already sold out.

I was able to select 3 (we needed) up until 1.25pm (I got one in the previous 8 sale), but they needed the 7 credit sale.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #168 on: November 2, 2023, 02:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on November  2, 2023, 02:16:19 pm
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch

We got 1 person on 7 a ticket in the 2pm sale.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #169 on: November 2, 2023, 02:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on November  2, 2023, 02:16:19 pm
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch
We got 2 of the 4 that we were trying to get.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #170 on: November 2, 2023, 02:34:45 pm »
the 50 or so still available dont doubt was correct at the time, but the 8 credit sale ended 1:45pm, bit baffled on how they sold out so quick, it didnt open up till 2:04 which was sold out
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #171 on: November 2, 2023, 02:35:45 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November  2, 2023, 02:33:39 pm
We got 2 of the 4 that we were trying to get.

After refreshing?
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #172 on: November 2, 2023, 02:36:36 pm »
Managed to sort 1 in the 7 sale for a mate
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #173 on: November 2, 2023, 02:41:15 pm »
it would be really useful if Liverpool FC could issue clearly the credit quantity for European always., based on 1000 tickets made available

ie 
100% or 1000 maximum threshold =
9 credits =
8 credits =


Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #174 on: November 2, 2023, 02:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on November  2, 2023, 02:41:15 pm
it would be really useful if Liverpool FC could issue clearly the credit quantity for European always., based on 1000 tickets made available

ie 
100% or 1000 maximum threshold =
9 credits =
8 credits =




That would require openness about the amount they cream off to people without those credits. Although its all been worked out now so cats out the bag.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #175 on: November 2, 2023, 03:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on November  2, 2023, 02:41:15 pm
it would be really useful if Liverpool FC could issue clearly the credit quantity for European always., based on 1000 tickets made available

ie 
100% or 1000 maximum threshold =
9 credits =
8 credits =




Never going to happen.

Everybody knows they take an extra % off the normal fans allocation, for hospitality, sponsors etc, that % varies from game to game, and the amount of the extra skimmed off that gets returned from game to game

As I mentioned earlier the club took nearly 25% of the normal fans allocation, 296 out of 1200 for this game

Of those 296, between 184 and 196 were returned 62-64%

So if we get a small allocation, it's almost impossible to be sure you're going to qualify unless you have full credits, due to the hospitality, sponsors etc, and what is now an ever variable allocation. For example for this game by UEFA rules 5% we should have got 1600, even in 2007 we got 1400. Yet ended up with 1200

But transparency with regard to the actual numbers will ever happen

but unless you're on full credits, you can never be sure you will qualify
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #176 on: November 2, 2023, 03:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November  2, 2023, 03:02:09 pm
As I mentioned earlier the club took nearly 25% of the normal fans allocation, 296 out of 1200 for this game

Of those 296, between 184 and 196 were returned 62-64%


IIRC a little block of about 40 was also returned into the first sale.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #177 on: November 2, 2023, 03:21:43 pm »
Fairplay to anyone who managed to box in that sale...I was straight in at 2 and nothing showed for me
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #178 on: November 2, 2023, 03:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Pata on November  2, 2023, 03:12:30 pm
IIRC a little block of about 40 was also returned into the first sale.

Yeah you're right think it was 36. So % is even higher

As great as transparency would be, we all know there's no chance
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #179 on: November 2, 2023, 04:01:01 pm »
My account went into a queue at like 1.30pm ish and at 2pm I had 3 thousand people and an hour to go ahead of me 🤣🤣..how many of us actually qualified in the 7 sale a few hundred? the whole process is a shambles
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #180 on: November 2, 2023, 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Pata on November  2, 2023, 03:12:30 pm
IIRC a little block of about 40 was also returned into the first sale.
Yep, was 38.

So in total, out of an allocation of 1200, they initially took 296 of which 219 ended up being returns...so 74%.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #181 on: November 2, 2023, 05:47:43 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November  2, 2023, 04:11:20 pm
Yep, was 38.

So in total, out of an allocation of 1200, they initially took 296 of which 219 ended up being returns...so 74%.

How did you get 219? What's the number we're settling on as returned for today's sale? (181 kinda makes sense but I thought it was 196)
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #182 on: November 2, 2023, 05:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Pata on November  2, 2023, 05:47:43 pm
How did you get 219? What's the number we're settling on as returned for today's sale? (181 kinda makes sense but I thought it was 196)
When I looked this morning it was 181 + the 38 that were initially taking out of as part of the 296 but then put back in in time for the 1st sale so I'm counting those as returns as well.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #183 on: November 2, 2023, 06:01:17 pm »
Was defo 196 just before the sale.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #184 on: November 2, 2023, 06:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on November  2, 2023, 06:01:17 pm
Was defo 196 just before the sale.

I checked at 10.59 and it was 184, sure it fluctuated all morning
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #185 on: November 2, 2023, 06:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on November  2, 2023, 06:01:17 pm
Was defo 196 just before the sale.
Fair enough, so the figures are now these :

So in total, out of an allocation of 1200, they initially took 296 of which 234 ended up being returns...so 79%.

Thats mad. So for Union, assuming the expected allocation of 1K, even if they do as expected and take, as well as use, more for 'others', including returns, there should still be enough for everyone on 10/10 with a limited sale for those on 9/10.


Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #186 on: November 2, 2023, 06:21:34 pm »
Game still kicking around on the ticketing site. Says sold out on the website. Reckon its just a failure to take down or the scenario we had a while back with people hoarding in baskets to push it to the next sale?
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #187 on: November 2, 2023, 06:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on November  2, 2023, 06:21:34 pm
Game still kicking around on the ticketing site. Says sold out on the website. Reckon its just a failure to take down or the scenario we had a while back with people hoarding in baskets to push it to the next sale?
Think they've just forgot to take it off. Nothing has popped up all afternoon.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #188 on: November 2, 2023, 06:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on November  2, 2023, 06:21:34 pm
Game still kicking around on the ticketing site. Says sold out on the website. Reckon its just a failure to take down or the scenario we had a while back with people hoarding in baskets to push it to the next sale?
Just an error I think as they put the sold out banner up on the official site about 3 hours ago.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #189 on: November 4, 2023, 08:32:25 pm »
Tickets keep popping up in the home end on their webpage.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #190 on: Today at 12:57:34 pm »
anyone had collection info yet
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #191 on: Today at 01:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 12:57:34 pm
anyone had collection info yet


Nothing specific. Only the location as confirmed in the original selling notice.
