Author Topic: Toulouse away selling details  (Read 6183 times)

Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:48:29 am »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 11:38:01 am
Ah, this does indeed mean that everyone on 8/9 gets a ticket.

Well theres still a handful left so anyone on the ball will have got one.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 11:14:21 am
Im optimistic and think we might just get one  ::)
But most likely not obviously..

Hope you're right, but at best there'd be 50 tickets, even if they return the same amount (which I don't think they will)
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:11:27 pm »
We only need one, you can have the other 49  ;D
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 01:11:27 pm
We only need one, you can have the other 49  ;D

 ;D ;D ;D I'd need 2

Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
The hope of getting sorted on 7 was short lived  :(
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:16:19 pm »
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:24:21 pm »
My brother got straight in, no queue, and they were already sold out.

I was able to select 3 (we needed) up until 1.25pm (I got one in the previous 8 sale), but they needed the 7 credit sale.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 02:16:19 pm
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch

We got 1 person on 7 a ticket in the 2pm sale.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 02:16:19 pm
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch
We got 2 of the 4 that we were trying to get.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:34:45 pm »
the 50 or so still available dont doubt was correct at the time, but the 8 credit sale ended 1:45pm, bit baffled on how they sold out so quick, it didnt open up till 2:04 which was sold out
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:35:45 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:33:39 pm
We got 2 of the 4 that we were trying to get.

After refreshing?
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
Managed to sort 1 in the 7 sale for a mate
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:41:15 pm »
it would be really useful if Liverpool FC could issue clearly the credit quantity for European always., based on 1000 tickets made available

ie 
100% or 1000 maximum threshold =
9 credits =
8 credits =


Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 02:41:15 pm
it would be really useful if Liverpool FC could issue clearly the credit quantity for European always., based on 1000 tickets made available

ie 
100% or 1000 maximum threshold =
9 credits =
8 credits =




That would require openness about the amount they cream off to people without those credits. Although its all been worked out now so cats out the bag.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 02:41:15 pm
it would be really useful if Liverpool FC could issue clearly the credit quantity for European always., based on 1000 tickets made available

ie 
100% or 1000 maximum threshold =
9 credits =
8 credits =




Never going to happen.

Everybody knows they take an extra % off the normal fans allocation, for hospitality, sponsors etc, that % varies from game to game, and the amount of the extra skimmed off that gets returned from game to game

As I mentioned earlier the club took nearly 25% of the normal fans allocation, 296 out of 1200 for this game

Of those 296, between 184 and 196 were returned 62-64%

So if we get a small allocation, it's almost impossible to be sure you're going to qualify unless you have full credits, due to the hospitality, sponsors etc, and what is now an ever variable allocation. For example for this game by UEFA rules 5% we should have got 1600, even in 2007 we got 1400. Yet ended up with 1200

But transparency with regard to the actual numbers will ever happen

but unless you're on full credits, you can never be sure you will qualify
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:02:09 pm
As I mentioned earlier the club took nearly 25% of the normal fans allocation, 296 out of 1200 for this game

Of those 296, between 184 and 196 were returned 62-64%


IIRC a little block of about 40 was also returned into the first sale.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:21:43 pm »
Fairplay to anyone who managed to box in that sale...I was straight in at 2 and nothing showed for me
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 03:12:30 pm
IIRC a little block of about 40 was also returned into the first sale.

Yeah you're right think it was 36. So % is even higher

As great as transparency would be, we all know there's no chance
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:01:01 pm »
My account went into a queue at like 1.30pm ish and at 2pm I had 3 thousand people and an hour to go ahead of me 🤣🤣..how many of us actually qualified in the 7 sale a few hundred? the whole process is a shambles
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 03:12:30 pm
IIRC a little block of about 40 was also returned into the first sale.
Yep, was 38.

So in total, out of an allocation of 1200, they initially took 296 of which 219 ended up being returns...so 74%.
